Rosewood just getting started after back-to-back 1A wrestling titles

Rosewood’s wrestling program isn’t going anywhere for a while, which is of no comfort to the 1A teams that finished far behind the Eagles at last week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A championships.
The Eagles are graduating just three of their 10 state qualifiers – Cameron Helt, Jaden Thomas and Louis Tortual.
“We’re set for next year,” said Rosewood coach Bill Edmundson, whose team was 36.5 points ahead of second place and 50.5 ahead of third.
Rosewood had two state champions in Jordan Todd (48-7), who defeated Elkin’s Jude Lloyd 5-0 to win the 132-pound title, and Helt (31-4) who defeated Avery County’s Blake Williams 21-12.
Todd, a sophomore, backflipped after winning his title and ran to hug older brother Kaleb Smith.
“It just shows how hard I worked,” Todd said. “I knew that he was good ... I didn’t want to underestimate him.”
Helt started out fast and made sure to get eight points ahead going into the third to where he could stall. But the senior quarterback, who didn’t place at last year’s championships, almost saw that backfire before holding on for the title.
“After the first period, I was gassed. And he’s one strong dude,” Helt said. “Halfway through the second period I was like ‘Oh God, I might not make it.’ ”
Rosewood’s Christian Decatur fell in the 1A 106 match on an injury to finish his freshman year 53-8.
Teammate Chris Hill (42-13), a sophomore fell to the 1A Most Outstanding Wrestler, Chatham Central’s Nick Daggett, at 113.
Timothy Decatur-Luker was third at 120, and Tortual was third at 138.
Comments