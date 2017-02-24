The Swish: Scott McInnes steps down as Millbrook boys basketball coach

Millbrook boys basketball coach Scott McInnes stepped down following Thursday’s 70-64 loss to Seventy-First and will remain at his alma mater as a teacher and athletic director, the school announced on Friday.
McInnes, the school’s winningest coach, is leaving coaching to spend more time with family. He has four children 11 and under.
In 17 years as a basketball coach at Millbrook, where he was 357-121 overall, and five years prior at Bunn, he took all 22 teams to the playoffs. He won 75.9 percent of his games (475-151).
At Millbrook, McInnes’ teams finished no lower than second place in all but one year – and that was the year the Wildcats finished as a state runner-up in the 2011 4A championship to West Charlotte, 78-69. Millbrook won 10 conference titles and six conference tournament championships.
THE STARTING 5
The top performers from the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
BOYS
Jordan Bates-Williams, Green Hope: Made the buzzer-beating floater from about the free throw line to win at New Hanover 53-51 in the 4A playoffs.
Eric Fox, Apex: Scored 40 points and had 16 rebounds in an 83-67 win over Clayton in the 4A playoffs.
Jayden Gardner, Heritage: Scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 70-62 win over Northern Durham in the 4A playoffs.
Alex Hunter, Leesville Road: Scored 22 points in a 75-66 win at Overhills in the 4A playoffs.
Alex Reed, Garner: Had 26 points in a 89-80 double-overtime win against Broughton in the 4A playoffs.
GIRLS
Kaylen Campbell, Orange: Scored 21 in an 81-77 win over Havelock in the 3A playoffs.
Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook: Scored 23 points in a 57-47 win over Holly Springs in the 4A playoffs.
Elana Ingram, Roxboro Community: Scored 33 points in a 65-32 in over Rosewood in the 1A playoffs.
Cydney Johnson, Heritage: Scored 18 points in a 61-57 win at E.E. Smith in the 4A playoffs.
Demi Washington, Heritage: Scored 18 points in a 61-57 win at E.E. Smith in the 4A playoffs.
