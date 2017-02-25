Regional girls soccer 2017 season preview

Carrboro has won back-to-back N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A girls soccer championships and will schedule more 4A teams this season.
The Jaguars are as talented as any team in the state, with UNC recruits Miah Araba and Kate Sparling, Duke recruit Natasha Turner and all-state players Alexa Wojnovich and Elizabeth Cato.
Carrboro has games against Leesville Road, Middle Creek, Riverside, Jordan and East Chapel Hill.
Note: A Triangle preview covering conferences where most of the teams are located in Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties ran Saturday. This preview covers the rest of the The N&O coverage area.
Eastern Carolina 3A/4A: D.H. Conley (17-1-2) won the league, but fell in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Vikings graduated just three players. J.H. Rose (15-3-2) is led by UNC recruit Sydney Spruill.
Eastern Wayne (7-10-2) only lost three to graduation. C.B. Aycock (10-9) returns Hannah Spier (20 goals).
Big East 3A: Traditionally strong Fike (13-5-2) won the league last year with only five seniors. Hunt (14-7-2) had just four.
Sarah Bland of Rocky Mount (17-7) was second in the state in goals with 61 (13 assists).
Linzi Long of Nash Central (5-13-1) scored 28 goals and 7 assists. Northern Nash (14-7) returns Harley Marshall (13 goals, 15 assists).
Eastern Plains 2A: Beddingfield (8-9-1), which was runner-up to Washington (12-4-1), graduated seven players. Amanda Savage of North Pitt (6-12-1) had 10 goals and 7 assists.
Northern Carolina 2A: N.C. School of Science and Math (13-3-2) was the conference champion but graduated 15 seniors. South Granville (12-4-4) only lost four.
Durham School of the Arts (10-8-2) is led by Sophie Griffin (16 goals). Ally Albright of Franklinton (5-11) had 17 goals. Southern Vance (7-16) will rely on Maleny Lopez, Ashlyn Collier and Kendall Harris.
Carolina 1A: Spring Creek (17-3-1) returns Jordan Lane (17 goals) to its conference championship team. Rosewood (15-7) is led by Payton Lane (18 assists) and Tayzlie Tripple (14 goals).
Princeton (10-8-1), under new coach Thomas Pilkington , has just two seniors in Hannah Norne and Maddie Adkins. Juniors Allie Britt and Jasmine Rubio will also contribute.
Misc. 4A: Overhills (16-5) has one of the top players in the state in junior Haleigh Stackpole (63 goals, 17 assists).
Pinecrest (17-3-1) will rely on McKenzie Wagler (18 goals) and Keeley Copper (13).
Misc. 3A: Union Pines (17-9) and Southern Lee (15-7) will be factors in the Cape Fear Valley 3A. Southern Lee’s Laurynn Ansted scored 40 goals with 17 assists.
Misc. 2A: Carrboro (21-1-2) is loaded after graduating just two players from a year ago. Wojnovich had 36 goals as a freshman while Gabby Adams had 21 as a sophomore. Jordan-Matthews (9-7) will vie for second in the Mid-State behind Carrboro.
Goldsboro (11-5-2) brings back most of its roster including Makayla Roberts (14 assists) and Ivey Wade (7 goals). The Cougars came out of nowhere to win the Eastern Carolina.
Misc. 1A: Granville Central (9-8-1) will look to repeat its Tar-Roanoke title with Bailey Stec (18 goals, 17 assists). North Moore (14-2) won the Central Tar Heel.
Private schools: Neuse Christian’s Madison Goode (35 goals, 28 assists) and Izabela Leite (40 goals, 12 assists) should make the Lions (18-2-1) tough again.
Madison Bolen of Grace Christian Sanford (15-2-2) scored 30 goals with 23 assists.
Wayne Country Day (9-8-1) returns sophomore Langley Barnes (24 goals, 10 assists), who was her conference’s player of the year.
Kerr-Vance (16-6-2) and Community Christian (14-3) will compete for a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A title with them.
