Regional girls soccer 2017 season preview

4:56 Roy Williams: 'I want us to make big time strides defensively' Pause

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter

1:29 Time lapse video of a house moving through Raleigh

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana