Leesville Road falls to Southwest Guilford in NCHSAA 4A boys basketball state title game

Leesville Road’s recipe to reaching the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A boys basketball championship and winning five straight games against higher seeds was hard to beat.
Against teams that applied a lot of pressure, the Pride took care of the ball. Against taller teams, it used a all-hands-on-deck approach to rebounding. Against teams with great athleticism, it kept them out of the lane.
But in Saturday’s title game, the Pride was missing its key ingredients.
Southwest Guilford took away what had worked so well for Leesville in a magical playoff run, winning 73-49.
The Cowboys (28-3) led 41-29 at halftime thanks to 11 forced turnovers and nine offensive rebounds.
Southwest’s Kam Langley was named overall MVP and his brother Keyshaun was Most Outstanding Player for the West.
Leesville (22-10) was making its second appearance in the championship game after finishing runner-up in 2001. It could get no closer than 16 in the fourth quarter.
Leesville’s Jalen Benjamin was named Most Outstanding Player for the East.
