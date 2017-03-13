NCBCA all-district teams, coach and player of the year awards

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week' Pause

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:28 UNC coach Roy Williams on NCAA number one seed

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'