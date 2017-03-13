NCBCA all-district teams, coach and player of the year awards

Players and coaches from all around The News & Observer’s coverage area were named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s all-district teams that were released Friday.
The area boys players of the year included Heritage junior Jayden Gardner (District 5), Orange senior Connor Crabtree (District 6), Farmville Central senior Tyler Maye (District 3),
The boys’ coaches of the year included Heritage’s Tilden Brill (District 5), Northern Nash’s Henry Drake (District 3), Orange’s Greg Motley (District 6) and Southern Lee’s Gaston Collins (District 8).
North Pitt’s Nyjanque Langley (District 3), Union Pines’ Nyona Shields (District 8), Orange’s Kaylen Campbell (District 6) and Millbrook’s Kai Crutchfield (District 5) were among the girls’ players of the year.
District coaches of the year included Rocky Mount’s Pam Gainey (District 3), Union Pines’ Greg Mayer (District 8), Orange’s B.J. Condron (District 6) and Heritage’s Pat Kennedy (District 5).
BOYS
The District 5 teams had only Wake County players. Gardner was joined on the first team by Cary’s Donte Tatum, Garner’s Alex Reed, Apex’s Eric Fox and Leesville Road’s Alex Hunter.
Garner’s Kenyon Burt, Heritage’s Jarren McAllister, Panther Creek’s Justin McKoy, Millbrook’s Patrick Dorsey and Leesville Road’s Jalen Benjamin were on the second team.
The third team had Green Hope’s Will Harkins and Ryan Shaffer, Millbrook’s Jordan Whitfield, Rolesville’s Ricky Clemons and Athens Drive’s D.J. Robertson.
Joining Crabtree on the District 6 first team were East Chapel Hill’s Carter Collins, Northern Durham’s Jalen Johnson, Riverside’s Isaiah Reddish and Kestrel Heights’ Javier Rogers.
On the second team, Hillside’s Deiontae Ray, Louisburg’s Andreas Wilson, Orange’s Logan Vosburg and Southern Durham’s Antonio Daye Jr. and Jomaru Brown made the list.
The third team was Southern Vance’s Marcus Harrison, Jordan’s Taqwain Bell, Voyager Academy’s Jordan Love and Northern Durham’s Eric Stokes and Ricky Council III.
In District 3, Maye was joined on the first time by North Pitt’s Devonte Pettaway, Northern Nash’s Darius Spragley and Nash Central’s Montre Cash.
Ayden-Grifton’s D.J. Suggs, Fike’s Samson Strickland, Beddingfield’s Kenny Simms and South Central’s Shykeim Phillips were on the second team. The third team had Beddingfield’s Noah Ivery, Northern Nash’s Undray Cherry and D.H. Conley’s Shykeef Daniels.
In District 8, Pinecrest’s Donnie Haith made the first team, Southern Lee’s Nate Thompson and Triton’s Byron Massey the second team and Southern Lee’s Darius Sellers, Chatham Charter’s Jason Foulks and Pinecrest’s Tyrell Allmond the third team.
GIRLS
Joining Crutchfield on the District 5 first team were teammate Dazia Powell, Southeast Raleigh’s Jada McMillian, Heritage’s Cydney Johnson and Rolesville’s Jaylin Powell.
Green Hope’s Kelly Fitzgerald, Heritage’s Demi Washington and Alissa Smalls, Athens Drive’s Robin Gallagher and East Wake’s Tamira Knuckles made the second team. Green Hope’s Nia Washington, Southeast Ralegih’s Tamia Davis, Knightdale’s Melody Prichard, Millbrook’s Zairya West and Andreal Bass and Leesville Road’s Brittany Staves were on the third team.
Also on the District 6 first team with Campbell were East Chapel Hill’s T.J. Johnson and Southern Durham’s J’Naya Ephraim. Jordan’s Talia Barnes and Cedar Ridge’s Carrie Davis were on the second team. Carrboro’s Grace Nanney, N.C. School of Science and Math’s Rachel Ruderman and Orange’s Mia Davidson and Jazlyn Watson were on the third team.
Joining Langley on the District 3 first team were Rocky Mount’s Keyanna Spivey and Michelle Gainey, J.H. Rose’s Castar Braswell and Nash Central’s Michaela Nelms.
Beddingfield’s Jayla Bullock, Rosewood’s Braylee Butts, Fike’s Jada Lee and Nash Central’s Myia Spivey were on the second team. South Central’s Kinnedy Lawrence, Nash Central’s Kayalin Mitchell and Fike’s Aniya Thigpen were on the third team.
In District 8, Northwood’s Kristian Eanes, Lee County’s Amoria Neal-Tysor and Union Pines’ Hadiya Balser joined Nyona Shields on the first team. Northwood’s Kadie Snipes, Jordan-Matthews’ Jocelyn Mitchell and Southern Lee’s Cheyene Ingram made the second team.
