Cap-8 all-conference basketball and wrestling teams

The Cap-8 Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.
Heritage swept top honors in boys basketball – coach Tilden Brill and junior Jayden Gardner took coach and player of the year awards – as did Millbrook in girls basketball with coach Chris East and senior Kai Crutchfield.
In wrestling, conference champ Leesville Road took the top honors with coach Jason Wyss and wrestler Dan Mills.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Tilden Brill, Heritage
Player of the Year: Jayden Gardner, Heritage
First team: Jayden Gardner, Heritage; Moses Wright, Enloe; Alex Hunter, Leesville Road; Jordan Whitfield, Millbrook; Jarren McAllister, Heritage; Jalen Benjamin, Leesville Road; Patrick Dorsey, Millbrook; Demetrius Everett, Wake Forest; Jonathan Mebane, Leesville Road; Jalen Finch, Broughton; Colton Reed, Heritage.
Honorable Mention: Thayer Thomas, Heritage; Ian Hinkley, Heritage; Chase Fowler, Millbrook; Landon Lee, Millbrook; Jack Holloway, Broughton; Carson McCorkle, Broughton; John Jiles, Wake Forest; Isiah Jones, Wake Forest; Trent Dunn, Sanderson; Jacob Feinstein, Sanderson; Antonio Patterson, Wakefield; Tyler Wilson, Wakefield; Trae Smith, Wakefield; Carleon Merritt, Enloe.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Chris East, Millbrook
Player of the Year: Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook
First team: Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook; Cydney Johnson, Heritage; Dazia Powell, Millbrook; Brittany Staves, Leesville Road; Jada Peebles, Wakefield; Demi Washington, Heritage.
Second team: Alissa Smalls, Heritage; Andreal Bass, Millbrook; Jada Miller, Wake Forest; Kayla Surles, Wake Forest; Sis Norman, Millbrook; Gabby Donaldson, Wakefield.
Honorable mention: Zairya West, Millbrook; Ashley Gill, Leesville Road; Ameera McLain, Enloe; Faith Hoover, Sanderson; Cate Brewer, Broughton; Mya Peebles, Enloe.
WRESTLING
Coach of the Year: Jason Wyss, Leesville Road
Player of the Year: Dan Mills, Leesville Road
All-conference:
106: Maximus Bucio, Leesville Road; Michael Pappas, Wake Forest.
113: Justin Tibbs, Leesville Road; Joey Hannum, Wake Forest.
120: Simeon Ruff, Leesville Road; Tim Mallo, Wake Forest.
126: Ayush Patel, Wake Forest; Alex Heimann, Heritage; Alex Rosiak, Sanderson.
132: Dan Mills, Leesville Road; Nick Valdespino, Broughton.
138: Patrick Maxwell, Broughton; Spencer Cathcart, Wake Forest.
145: Nash Philbeck, Broughton; Jonathan Chester, Heritage; Anthony Brito, Heritage.
152: Sheriff Njie, Heritage; Braxton May-Nicholson, Broughton.
160: Sander Cypher, Wake Forest; Christian Hite, Broughton.
170: Cade Collins, Leesville Road; Chris Engel, Millbrook.
182: Matthew Engel, Millbrook; Christian Bascom, Leesville Road.
195: David Halatek, Heritage; Eric Jones Leesville Road.
220: Ty Smith, Millbrook; Josiah Brown, Heritage.
285: Brandon Govan, Leesville Road; Eric Albertson, Wakefield.
Honorable mention: Caide Smith, Sanderson; Eric Jones, Enloe.
Comments