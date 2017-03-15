Orange wrestling coach Bobby Shriner retires

Bobby Shriner, the fifth winningest wrestling coach in state history, is retiring.
Shriner won more than 600 matches, almost all at Orange High. He led the Panthers to 10 state championships – five dual-team, five tournament – including this year’s N.C. High School Athletic Association tournament title.
He reached the 600-win mark earlier this season. He ends his career 610-89 overall, fifth in state history behind former coaches Walt Tolarchyk of Riverside (817), Bill Mayhew of South Iredell (669), Jerry Winterton of Cary (642) and Bobby House of Ledford (621).
Orange won dual-team titles in 2005, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012 and were runners-up in 1992, 1997, 2010 and 2017. It won tournament team championships in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2017.
Shriner coached 24 individual state champions, was named N.C. Mat News Coach of the Year six times and is in the North Carolina Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Comments