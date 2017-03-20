UNC basketball recruit Coby White wins NC Gatorade Player of the Year

North Carolina recruit Coby White, a junior at Greenfield School in Wilson, was named the 2016-17 boys basketball N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year on Monday.
White, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard, led the Knights to a 23-11 record and the semifinals of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A playoffs this season. He averaged 31.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per
game. He was an NCISAA all-state selection and Coastal Plain Independent Conference Player of the Year.
White is ranked as the No. 33 prospect in his class by ESPN and has more than 2,000 career points in just three seasons.
He joins former area Gatorade Players of the Year like Isaiah Hicks (J.F. Webb, 2013), Rodney Purvis (Upper Room Christian, 2012) and Ryan Kelly (Ravenscroft, 2008 and 2009).
White has a 3.06 GPA and has volunteered in his community by collecting Christmas gifts for foster children, according to the Gatorade press release.
Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin won the girls’ Gatorade award. The Duke recruit averaged 38.1 points, 14 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 5.8 steals per game.
