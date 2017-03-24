Instagram, illegal stick helps Orange hold on to beat Cedar Ridge boys lacrosse

Isaiah Locklear, right, of Orange defends against Carter Danku, left, of Cedar Ridge. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Jack Widman (24) of Cedar Ridge scores a goal against CT Lopeman, right, and Isaiah Locklear, center, of Orange. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Nate Wise, right, of Orange vies for the ball against Kelsey Acome, left, of Cedar Ridge. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Jack Widman (24) of Cedar Ridge celebrates along his teammate Demetrius Lyles (34) after scoring a goal for the Red Wolves. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Payton Wilson, left, of Orange carries the ball against Kelsey Acome, right, of Cedar Ridge. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Jeremy Carter (8) of Orange scores a goal against the defense from Ian Corbin (33) and Demetrius Lyles, left, of Cedar Ridge. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
David O'Neal, right, head coach of Orange instructs his team from the sideline. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Payton Wilson, left, and Wyatt Jones, center, of Orange fight over a loose ball against Kelsey Acome, right, of Cedar Ridge. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Payton Wilson (11) of Orange moves the ball against Griffin Ross (22) of Cedar Ridge. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Payton Wilson (11) of Orange moves the ball against Griffin Ross (22) of Cedar Ridge. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Patrick Kavanaugh, center, head coach of Cedar Ridge instructs his team from the sideline. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Payton Wilson (11) of Orange carries the ball against Sean Tobin, left, of Cedar Ridge. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Payton Wilson (11) of Orange wins possession against Kelsey Acome (6) of Cedar Ridge. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Payton Wilson (11) of Orange celebrates along his teammate Dylan Boyer, right, of Orange after scoring a goal for the Panthers. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
Demetrius Lyles (34) of Cedar Ridge celebrates along his teammates Tyler Coleman, left, Nick Bachelder (2) and Sean Tobin (1) after scoring a goal in the second half. The Orange Panthers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a boys lacrosse game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, March 23 2017. Orange won 14-13.
