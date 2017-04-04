Carrboro baseball shuts out Jordan-Matthews

Stephen Travers got his team all the offense it would need in his first at-bat.
And then he finished up with five innings of perfect relief.
The senior had an RBI single and scored a run in the first, then followed starting pitcher Noah Jones by not allowing a baserunner over the final five innings as Carrboro defeated Jordan-Matthews 2-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball on a warm Tuesday afternoon.
Carrboro, which has won three straight over the Jets, improved to 4-7, 3-1 in conference action. Jordan-Matthews fell to 4-10 and 1-3 after suffering its second straight shutout. The Jaguars are 7-8 in the teams’ last 15 meetings.
Carrboro, which got its second shutout of the season, hasn’t been used to tight games as the Jaguars have played only four games decided by fewer than six runs.
Senior Myneke Artist had a solid complete game for the visitors, allowing the two earned runs on four hits while striking out eight against four walks.
Thomas Smith got the Jets’ only hit, a two-out single in the second.
Will Wagner led off the Carrboro first by walking and stealing second, scoring on Travers’ single to right center. Jones’ grounder to third scored Travers from third before Artist struck out the next two batters.
Jones ran into a pre-set pitch limit of 49 following the second inning, striking out four against three walks and one hit. Travers then came on to record five strikeouts – one in each of his innings including the first four leadoff men .
The rematch is scheduled for April 21 in Siler City.
Carrboro visits county rival Chapel Hill on Wednesday night before visiting Graham for a key conference contest on Friday. Jordan-Matthews visits conference foe Reidsville on Wednesday.
Comments