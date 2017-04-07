Orange girls soccer holds off Northwood

Northwood's Jessie Craig (17) has the ball taken by Orange's Jordan Rogers (15) during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: The Northwood Chargers soccer game with the Orange Panthers on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Juliana Hubbard ( 4) sends the ball down field during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Isabelle Fox (16) fights Northwood's Korrine Fuller ( 7)and Madeline Conte (left) during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Jordan Rogers (15) heads the ball as Northwood's Suzanne Wylie (22) defends during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Jordan Rogers (15) keeps the ball from Northwood's Madeline Conte ( 5) during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Jordan Rogers (15) heads the ball as Northwood's Korrine Fuller ( 7) defends during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Natalie Chandler ( 7) stops the ball during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Natalie Chandler ( 7) kicks the ball to midfield during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange coach Jacki Mignosa studies her team during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Katie Fuller ( 2) knocks the ball out of the air during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Rachel Stoner (21) kicks the ball as Orange's Kayla Hodges (13) looks on during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Isabelle Hartmond ( 4) battles Northwood's Juliana Hubbard (4) for the ball during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Korrine Fuller ( 7) fights for the ball against Orange's Jordan Rogers (15) during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Natalie Chandler (7) and Northwood's Macie Marsh (12) collide going for the ball during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Madeline Conte (5) dribbles the ball as Orange's Jordan Rogers (15) follows during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Macie Marsh (12) splits Orange's Isabelle Hartmond (4) and Natalie Womble (16) during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Kayla Hodges (13) kicks the ball downfield during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Juliana Hubbard ( 4) runs the ball as Orange's Jordan Rogers (15) pursues her during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Natalie Womble (16) drives the ball as Orange's Claire Gentile (6) pursues her during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Orange's Jordan Rogers (15) keeps the ball from Northwood's Madeline Conte ( 5) during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Rachel Stoner (21) dribbles downfield during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
Northwood's Ella Strayer ( 1) takes a free kick during the Northwood Chargers high school soccer game with the Orange Panthers high school on April 5, 2017.
