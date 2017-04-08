Northwood baseball sweeps Cedar Ridge, leads Big 8

Trey Romel, center, of Northwood rounds up the bases after hitting a two run home run in the 4th inning. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the baseball game between the Northwood Chargers and the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Max Hundley, center, of Northwood slides to the third base against Phillip Berger (11) of Cedar Ridge. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Brandon Andrews (10) of Cedar Ridge throws a pitch for the Red Wolves. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Colton Lineman, left, of Northwood slides for a return to the first base against Chris Cox (18) of Cedar Ridge. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Colton Lineman, right, of Northwood slides to the second base against Dante DeFranco, left, of Cedar Ridge. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Max Hundley, left, of Northwood at bat for the Chargers in front of Cedar Ridge's catcher, Cooper Lamb, center. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Jake DeFranco, left, of Cedar Ridge at bat in front of Northwood's catcher, Matt Oldham, right. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Jake DeFranco, left, of Cedar Ridge steps on to the second base against Bryce Davis, right, of Northwood. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Davis Palermo of Northwood throws a pitch for the Chargers. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Colton Lineman, left, of Northwood at bat in front of Cedar Ridge's catcher, Cooper Lamb, right. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Jamie Athas, center, head coach of Cedar Ridge instructs his players during a break. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Phillip Berger (11) of Cedar Ridge swings for the ball in front of Northwood's catcher, Matt Oldham, right. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Simon Little (3) of Cedar Ridge rounds up the bases after hitting a two run home run in the 4th inning. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Trey Romel (9) of Northwood celebrates along his teammates after hitting a two run home run in the 4th inning. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Max Hundley, left, of Northwood is congratulated by his coach, Thomas Parks, right, after reaching the third base. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Max Hundley of Northwood runs for a triple during the 4th inning. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Patrick Szczypinksi (10) of Northwood celebrates along his teammates after scoring during the 4th inning. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Thomas Parks, right, head coach of Northwood instructs his players during a break. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Trey Romel, left, of Northwood hits the ball in front of Cedar Ridge's catcher, Cooper Lamb, center. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Chris Cox (18) of Cedar Ridge at bat in front of Northwood's catcher, Matt Oldham, right. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Brooks Lau (22) of Cedar Ridge steps on to the second base against Bryce Davis, left, of Northwood. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
Simon Little, left, of Cedar Ridge hits a ball in front of Northwood's catcher, Matt Oldham, center. The Northwood Chargers played the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves in a baseball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 7 2017. Northwood won 9-2.
