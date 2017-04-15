Father-daughter combo enjoying the ride with Carrboro girls lacrosse

Carrboro’s season isn’t just special for head coach Mason Cox because it includes highlights like a 6-3 record and the first win in program history over rival East Chapel Hill. It is special because he gets to share it with his daughter, junior Mackenzie Cox, who has 32 of her team’s 83 goals.
Mackenzie excels with both athleticism and technical ability. She can outrun the entire defense in the open feild before dropping the ball inside the goal’s doorstep, or find the net on nifty backdoor cuts behind the goal.
“It’s great, I think any coach would love to coach her,” Mason said. “She’s extremely coachable, she loves to play. You can tell, by watching the game. It’s very natural. It’s almost like she’s not my daughter when we play.”
But Mackenzie doesn’t let her dad forget what his real job is. Most of the time, she calls him coach, but when she really needs to get his attention, she’ll yell, “Dad, dad!”
“Then he hears me more,” she laughs.
And after the win against East Chapel Hill on March 21, as Mackenzie was yelling “Dad, dad!” another teammate chimed in with the same.
“I also think he is kind of like that father figure for all of us,” Mackenzie said.
Comments