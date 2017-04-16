PrepsNow Best of the Week: Top players from around the area

Each week, we’ll honor the top performances as nominated in baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys golf, boys tennis and track and field with a “PrepsNow: Best of the Week” column.
BASEBALL
Riley Cameron, Union Pines: Was 4-for-4 with 10 RBIs in a 31-5 win over Westover. According to the NCHSAA record books, the 10 RBIs are tied for second-most in single-game history.
Jack Raynor and Grant Millay South Johnston: Raynor had two walk-off hits en route to MVP honors at the Johnston County Easter Invitational. Millay held Glenn to five hits and two runs in 7 1/3 innings in the championship game.
Cody Whaley, C.B. Aycock: Pitched six of seven innings, posting 10 strikeouts in a 5-0 shutout of Southern Wayne on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Miranda Barker, South Granville: Struck out 10 in a 6-2 win over previously undefeated Orange on Saturday.
Micki Maxson, Falls Lake Academy: Maxon had two home runs, a triple, two doubles and nine RBIs on the week.
Carmen Keene, South Johnston: The pitcher led the Trojans to the Harnett Central Spring Break Softball Tournament championship with a 2-1 win over Princeton on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Meghan Kast and Anna Rockett, Cardinal Gibbons: Kast anchored the midfield and scored in a 2-1 win over Chapel Hill; Rockett had two assists in a 7-2 win over East Chapel Hill.
Gracie Page, East Wake Academy: Had four assists in a 6-2 win over Voyager Academy.
Laney Rouse, Remi Swartz and Jessica McCoppin, Cary Academy: Rouse scored four goals and had four assists while Swartz had three goals and three assists in an 11-2 win over Forsyth Country Day. McCoppin had three goals in a 6-1 win over Saint Mary’s.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mackenzie Cox, Carrboro: Had nine goals on the week – two in an 18-6 loss to Chapel Hill and seven in a 15-9 win over Pinecrest.
Alleigh Kempf, Lundy Fine and Shannon Wulff, Chapel Hill: Kempf had six goals, Fine had five goals and one assist, and Wulff had three goals and four assists in an 18-6 win over Carrboro.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sierra Fletcher, Southeast Raleigh: Won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at the Rock Autism Classic in Charlotte. Her time in the 300 hurdles is third-fastest in N.C. all-time.
Myka Hedgepeth, Nash Central: Won the triple jump and 100-meter dash at the Wilson Times Classic.
Marcus McDonald, Southern Durham: Won the triple jump and long jump at the Rock Autism Classic in Charlotte.
Dontavian Smith, Person: Won the 100-meter dash at the Rock Autism Classic in Charlotte.
Rondell Terry, Garner: Won the 100- and 200-meter dash at the Rock Autism Classic in Charlotte.
Jessica Wright, Hillside: Finished runner-up by 0.01 to Fletcher in the 300-meter hurdles at the Rock Autism Classic in Charlotte.
