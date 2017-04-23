PrepsNow Best of the Week: Top players from around the area

Each week, we’ll honor the top performances as nominated in baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys golf, boys tennis and track and field with a “PrepsNow: Best of the Week” column.
To nominate players, email
Please list the name, school, sport and accomplishment for that week.
BASEBALL
Noah Campbell, Cardinal Gibbons: Won the James “Rabbit” Fulghum MVP Award the Golden Leaf Invitational, leading the Crusaders to the title.
Chris Clarke, Will Schmidt and Josh Petterson, East Chapel Hill: The trio didn’t allow a run all week. Clarke and Schmidt combined to shut out Person 6-0 on Tuesday, then Petterson threw a four-hitter to defeat Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller, one of Ohio’s top-ranked teams.
Alex Crosby, Faith Christian Rocky Mount: Won the Earl Boykin Outstanding Pitcher Award of the Golden Leaf Invitational.
Hayden Cross, Southern Lee: Went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in a Friday win at Lee County.
LeRoy Edwards, Southern Nash: Won the Lee Gliarmis Sportsmanship Award of the Golden Leaf Invitational.
Jared Leins, Leesville Road: Had five RBIs in a win against Broughton.
Noah McLean, Garner: Had two triples with an RBI and a stolen base in a Friday 10-5 win over Knightdale.
Koen Moreno, Ben Laspaluto and Cameron Norgren, Panther Creek: Moreno and Laspaluto combined for a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 4-3 Saturday win against Green Hope, and Norgren hit a two-run homer.
Camden Munise, Holly Springs: Had three RBIs and pitched a complete game in a 14-3 win Tuesday at Fuquay-Varina.
Justin Rhew, Apex: Got the win on the mound Friday against Fuquay-Varina, 4-3, striking out nine batters in just 4 2/3 innings.
Chris Shepherd, Jordan: The catcher a number of defensive plays to lead the Falcons by Cardinal Gibbons on Friday.
Austin Vernon, Knightdale: Struck out 11 in a Friday loss to Garner.
SOFTBALL
Mackenzie Fenn, Triton: Threw a five-hit, two-strikeout shutout to defeat Cleveland in just her second outing since losing her mother to cancer.
Shelbie Summerlin, Holly Springs: Once down 9-2, her three-RBI double tied the scored at 10-all before the Golden Hawks beat Fuquay-Varina 11-10 on Tuesday to complete the comeback.
Taylor Young, Falls Lake Academy: Registered 18 strikeouts on the week to add to her conference lead.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kasey Adams, Garner: Scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Harnett Central Wednesday.
Madison Adkins, Princeton: Scored in the final seconds to defeat Neuse Charter 1-0 on Friday.
Sarah Reynolds, St. David’s: Scored three goals in back-to-back days to get wins over Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill, 7-1, and Carolina Friends, 3-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Blake Glenn, Heritage: Had 23 saves and three ground balls against in a 9-8 win against Millbrook.
Reid Koonce, Athens Drive: Had four goals in a Tuesday win against Cary.
Cam Sechler, Panther Creek: Had four goals in a 9-4 win over Holly Springs.
Liam Walsh, Northwood: Had six goals in a win against J.F. Webb.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mary Kate Mahoney, Saint Mary’s: Scored four goals in a 13-3 win against Cary Academy on Friday.
Tess Meurling, Apex: Scored 17 goals on the week.
Maria Schelfe, Leesville Road: Had 14 saves in back-to-back games, a win over Wake Forest and a loss to Heritage.
BOYS GOLF
A.J. Beechler, Pinecrest: The junior shot a blistering 7-under 65 to lead his team to the Pinecrest Invitational title over 17 other teams.
Peter Fountain, Patrick Carlin, Jimbo Stanley, Biggs Hawley and Connor Jones Broughton: The Capitals’ lineup in the final Cap-8 Conference match of the season dominated the leaderboard with all five players in the top nine. Fountain shot a 34, Carlin and Stanley posted 36s and Hawley and Jones were at 39s.
Fulton Smith, O’Neal School: The sophomore shot a 3-under 69 in the Pinecrest Invitational to finish third.
TRACK AND FIELD
Kobe Barnes, Wakefield: Won the boys 100- and 200-meter dash at the Southern Lee Invitational.
James Cammilleri III, Southern Lee: Won the boys pole vault and discus at the Southern Lee Invitational.
Lanier Derbyshire, Stuart Holmes, Will Hopkins and Andrew Brooks, Broughton: Set a new state record in the 4-by-1,600 meter relay (17 minutes, 46 seconds).
Veronica Fraley, Wakefield: Won the shot put (42-2 ½) and discus (141-9) in the Apex Bojangles Lions Relays.
Olivia Goodwin, Cary: Won the long jump, placed second in the pole vault and was third in the 100-meter hurdles in the Apex Bojangles Lions Relays.
J Johnson, Panther Creek: Swept the 100 meters in 10.58 and the long jump at 23 feet, 2 inches in the Apex Bojangles Lions Relays.
Marcus McDonald, Southern Durham: Won the boys 110- and 300-meter hurdles at the Southern Lee Invitational.
Caleb Silver, Smithfield-Selma: Won the boys 800- and 1,600-meter run at the Southern Lee Invitational.
Blamo Sno, Durham School of the Arts: Won the girls shot put and discus at the Southern Lee Invitational.
Kiana Stotts, Millbrook: Won the girls 100- and 300-meter hurdles at the Southern Lee Invitational.
Ralph Vieux, Garner: Swept the 110 hurdles (15.42) and the triple jump (45-3 ½) in the Apex Bojangles Lions Relays.
