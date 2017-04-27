Southeast Raleigh girls and Garner boys win GNRC track and field championships

Southeast Raleigh’s girls track and field team dominated the Greater Neuse River Conference finals as usual, but Rolesville nearly dethroned perennial power Garner in Wednesday’s finals on the Rams’ track.

In the 4-by-400 relay that finished the meet, Garner needed to place at least fourth to hold off Rolesville for the team title. Rolesville’s win was worth 10 points and a final team total of 180.33. Garner’s second-place finish equaled eight points for a 180.33 total.

Southeast Raleigh’s girls won 10 of the 13 individual events (there was no pole vault) to win with 206 points to Rolesville’s runner-up 130.5.

Garner’s boys were led by junior Rondell Terry sweeping the 100 meters in 10.84 seconds and the 200 in 21.84. Randolph Ross won the 400 (49.83), Elliott Ross the 110 high hurdles (15.95) and Roderic Christian the high jump (6-0).

Rolesville’s winners were Christian Pigues in the 1,600 (4:42.10) and Mamoon Hassan in the 3,200 (10:42.96) and a sweep from Jason Ossai Uzukwu in the shot put (51-3 ½) and discus (128-1).

Other conference champions: Knightdale’s Charles Pumbu, 800, 2:03.53; Southeast Raleigh’s Eric Haddock, 300 hurdles, 41.29; Knightdale’s Kendell Thomas, long jump, 20-2; and Harnett Central’s Ryan Smith, triple jump, 46-0.

Southeast Raleigh girls claiming sweeps were Kylia Wright in the 100 (11.95) and 200 (25.06) and Sierra Fletcher in the 100 hurdles (14.40) and 300 hurdles (45.86).

Candice Whitley had a near sweep as she won the discus with a personal record 137-0, but her win in the shot put (38-9) was a tie with teammate Courtney Murph.

Three Bulldogs that swept the jump events were Saidah Hardwick, high jump, 5-4; Samantha Davis, long jump, 17-5 ¾; and Jordan Gary, triple jump, 37-1 ½. Gary’s mark was a personal record.

Rolesville girls took the other three events. Arianna Purvis won the 800 (2:19.97) and Diane Sanchez-Lopez swept the 1,600 (5:31.02) and 3,200 (12:09.52).