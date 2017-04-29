Leesville Road girls, Millbrook boys claim Cap-8 Conference track and field titles

Elite athletes and otherwise under-the-radar names that led their school’s depth to team titles shared the stage in the Cap-8 Conference high school track and field championships Saturday afternoon at Sanderson’s track.

Wakefield junior Veronica Fraley was most prominent as two-time state medalist swept the discus at 147 feet, 6 inches and the shot put at 42-10. She leads the state in the discus and is ranked third in the state in the shot.

The team titles were claimed by Leesville Road’s girls without winning an individual title and by Millbrook’s boys with only three individual champs.

Leesville Road’s girls scored 121.5 points to Wakefield’s 109 and Broughton’s 108.

“Our strategy this year was to score points in every event,” said Leesville Road boys and girls coach Brent Hale, who had a roster of 48 girls to pull off the task.

Two of the Pride’s stronger contributions came from junior Larissa Colon and sophomore Ashley Tysiac. Colon was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles. On a hot day with temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to 91 by the end of the meet, Tysiac put on a grueling performance. She contributed points in the 800- and 1,600-meter run and with legs on the 4-by-800 relay and 4-by-400 relay.

Millbrook’s boys also won two relays to go with its depth for a team total of 142.5. Broughton was second at 129 and Enloe third at 90.

Millbrook senior Tucker Cera got the day off to a good start when he captured the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 19.92 seconds.

The other two Wildcats winning races were Seraphin Kibongen in the 300 hurdles (41.53) and Nick Williams in the shot put (51-6).

“It’s a great team win,” Cerra said. “Most teams win behind their sprints or their distances. We scored points in a lot of events.”

BOYS CHAMPIONS

Wakefield’s Kobe Barnes tripled with wins in the 100 (11.08), 200 (22.22) and 400 (49.74). Teammate Timon Edelin won the discus (138-0).

Host Sanderson had three gold medalists: Fuad Hasson, 800, 2:04.63; Keith Fetzner, pole vault, 13-0; and Reshawn Murphy, triple jump, 40-5 ½.

Other winners were Leesville Road’s Nathan Gamble, 3,200, 9:35.81; Enloe’s Jakobe Bussey, 100 hurdles, 15.22; Heritage’s Eric Swanson, high jump, 5-8; and Broughton’s Terrell Johnson, long jump, 21-7 ¾.

GIRLS CHAMPIONS

The girls meet also featured a triple as Broughton freshman Jade Demps won the high jump (5-2), long jump (16-4) and triple jump (35-11).

The Wakefield firm of Taylor and Taylor accounted for two more doubles. Taylor Grier won the 100 (12.13) and 400 (57.07) and Taylor Scott the 100 hurdles (14.81) and 200 (24.58). Scott was just off her best time in the 100 hurdles of 14.76 that ranks No. 7 in the state.

One final double was recorded by Sanderson’s Lauren Ammons in the 800 (2:28.03) and 1,600 (5:21.69).

The other individual champions were Sanderson’s Lila Peters, 3,200, 11:24.15; Millbrook’s Kiana Stotts, 300 hurdles, 45.43; and Millbrook’s Gabi Ruiz, pole vault, 9-6.