Woods Charter girls soccer shuts out East Wake Academy

East Wake Academy coach Michael Sloop praised his girls soccer team for its effort despite suffering a 3-0 loss to Woods Charter in an North Central Athletic Conference match Monday on the Wolves’ field.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Woods Charter routed East Wake Academy 9-0.

“Last time we had some injuries and one of our girls suffered from dehydration,” Sloop said. “But we were a much tougher team this time. We played smart and executed well. We just couldn’t finish and find the net.”

East Wake Academy trailed only 1-0 at halftime before the Wolves took a 2-0 lead and added the third goal late in the second half. Woods Charter senior Isabel Pearce scored two goals.

“They were strong in the back and played with intensity,” said Woods Carter coach Graeme Stewart. “We had to keep working to find some space. They kept working hard; give credit to their coach.”

Woods Charter improved to 10-4-1 overall and 9-3 in conference play. East Wake Academy dropped to 12-5-1 and 7-5.