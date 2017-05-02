Woods Charter girls soccer shuts out East Wake Academy

Isabel Pearce (22) of Woods Charter vies for the ball against Gracie Page, left, of East Wake Academy. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Graeme Stewart, second from left, head coach of Woods Charter, instructs his team from the sidelines. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Ilaina Hertzig, center, of East Wake Academy takes a shot on goal against Elena Ising (13) and Tyler Deegan, right, of Woods Charter. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Tyler Deegan (3) of Woods Charter wins a header against Madison Fournier, left, of East Wake Academy. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Isabel Pearce (22) of Woods Charter breaks through the marking of Haley Turner (9) of East Wake Academy to score the first goal for the Wolves. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Isabel Pearce (22) of Woods Charter is congratulated by her teammates Tyler Deegan (3), Eden Hart (12) and Elena Ising (13) after scoring the first goal for the Wolves. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Graeme Stewart, left, head coach of Woods Charter instructs his team during the break. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Tyler Deegan (3) and Isabel Pearce, right, of Woods Charter celebrate after scoring a goal for the Wolves. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Isabel Pearce (22) of Woods Charter fights for control of the ball against Lyndsey Turner, right, of East Wake Academy. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Meagan McRobie (5) of East Wake Academy vies for the ball against Erin Nowak (14) of Woods Charter. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Tyler Deegan, center, of Woods Charter takes a shot on goal against Allie Page (0) and Lyndsey Turner, right, of East Wake Academy. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Isabel Pearce (22) of Woods Charter is congratulated by her teammate Julianna Puccio (6) after scoring the first goal for the Wolves. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Michael Sloop, center, head coach of East Wake Academy instructs his team during the break. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
Savannah Smith (6) of East Wake Academy wins control of the ball against Eden Hart (12) of Woods Charter. The Woods Charter Wolves played the East Wake Academy Eagles in a girls soccer game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Monday, May 1 2017. Woods Charter won 3-0.
