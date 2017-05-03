NCHSAA playoffs shortened in 4A and 1A, MaxPreps rankings will help seed

After juggling a number of options on how to tweak its playoff format for the next athletic year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors voted Wednesday to cut down the number of playoff teams in 4A and 1A, go back to predetermined brackets in some sports and use MaxPreps rankings to help determine who makes the playoffs.
The number of 4A and 1A playoff teams in baseball, softball, soccer, basketball and football from 64 to 48. The 3A and 2A classes will stay at 64.
In those sports, MaxPreps rankings will be used to help seed and determine which teams make the playoffs. Win-loss percentage will no longer factor into who makes the playoffs or who is seeded where.
Conference champions will still get 1-seeds and conference tournament champs 2-seeds, but they will be sorted by their MaxPreps ranking.
The lacrosse, tennis and wrestling playoffs will return to predetermined brackets, where bids are solely determined by conference finish.
of its games and put together one of its best seasons in school history, but get left out of the playoffs for a last-place team in a great conference is bothersome. It would render the season almost meaningless so long as you played in the right conference.
I think there’s a compromise here. Continue to give playoffs berths on overall record and to conference championship winners, but use MaxPreps to rank the wild-cards (split conference members would fight against doing this for everybody) once the field is set.
