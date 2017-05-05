East Chapel Hill girls soccer goalkeeper leads stalwart defense

A perennial contender in the PAC-6 Conference, East Chapel Hill girls soccer is once again enjoying a fine season, thanks in large part to senior goalie Kayla Kern.
The fourth-year varsity player has helped the Wildcats to a 13-6-1 record in the regular season, compiling seven shutouts. East Chapel Hill is allowing just 1.25 goals per game.
“It will be sad to see her go,” said East Chapel Hill coach Austin Collins. “She’s the first player, man or woman, for me in eight years (of coaching) to have been a four-year starter for me. That’s pretty impressive.”
Collins said that Kern has done a good job mentoring freshman backup Tierney McConnell, who has played admirably in spot duty.
In addition to Kerns, East Chapel Hill has also received significant contributions from another senior, center defensive back Hunter Pierce, as well as promising freshman midfielder Brynn Adams.
Adams is one of 15 players on East Chapel Hill’s roster who is either a freshman or sophomore.
“We’re a very young team,” Collins said. “Adams has been doing great her first season, matching up with these older girls.”
