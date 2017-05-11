Corinth Holders baseball cruises by Union Pines

The Corinth Holders baseball team cruised by Union Pines, 7-1, in the opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A playoffs.
The eight-seeded Pirates will visit top-seed Northern Guilford later this week in the second round. The Nighthawks won their game against Fike, 7-5.
Tate Proctor went 4-4 with two triples and Mason Cooper provided a first-inning home run, and Josh Jarman allowed just two hits over four scoreless innings to earn the win.
Proctor reached on a two-out single, then Cooper followed up with a home run over the left-field wall for a quick 2-0 lead.
“I was just trying to do my job,” said Proctor. “You get it started and every little hit can turn into bigger hits. It lets the other team know we came to take care of business.”
Jarman struggled in the second inning however. After issuing a leadoff walk to Matthew Bailey, a sacrifice bunt was placed down by Logan Briggs. Alex Mauldin was hit by a pitch before Matthew Hinds’ single loaded the bases with one out. Jarman escaped his only stressful inning by getting Josh Palidori to ground into an inning-ending double-play.
“We had our chances. If (Palidori) hits that ball a tad softer, we score that run and you never know what can happen after that, said Vikings coach Eric Marion. “We got first and third with two outs, and a hit here and there, you never know what can happen. That was pretty unfortunate but that’s baseball. That’s how it goes.”
Corinth continued to make Vikings’ starter Riley Cameron work.
Jarman helped himself in the second inning with a one-out double. He would later score on a sacrifice fly from Alec Seaton, ending Cameron’s night on the mound.
The Pirates’ hot hitters continued to produce against new pitcher Ryder Giles. Proctor knocked in a run on a triple before being brought home on Carson Sakowski’s RBI-single in the third inning, making it a 5-0 game.
Union Pines finished with just four hits in the game, and never could muster up a rally, but the Vikings finally scraped out a run in the seventh after Matthew Bailey led off the inning being hit by a pitch. Matthew Hinds scored Bailey with a two-out RBI-single, his second hit of the game.
