NCAC all-conference spring sports teams

Chase Sykes (2) of Voyager Academy steps on to the third base under the directions from his coach Pete Shankle, left, to score for the Vikings. The Voyager Academy Vikings played the Gates County Red Barons in a baseball game that took place at the Duke University Coombs Field in Durham, N.C. on Friday, May 20, 2016. Voyager won 11-0. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com