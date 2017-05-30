Southwest Wake all-conference spring sports teams

The Southwest Wake Athletic 4A Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all spring sports.
Green Hope won conference titles in boys tennis, boys golf and girls soccer. Holly Springs swept baseball and softball championships. Middle Creek won the boys lacrosse crown, Apex won the girls lacrosse title, Panther Creek claimed the girls track and field championship and Cary won the boys track and field title.
Baseball
Player of the Year: Camden Munise, Holly Springs
Coach of the Year: Rod Whitesell, Holly Springs
First Team: Camden Munise, Holly Springs; Tucker Rogers, Middle Creek; Greg Jones, Cary; Tyler Babin, Holly Springs; Jordyn Adams, Green Hope; Ryan Rizk, Fuquay-Varina; Jordan Montgomery, Green Hope; Justin Rhew, Apex; Brycen Braswell, Fuquay-Varina; Kevin Pitarra, Green Hope; Sam Highfill, Apex; Matt Willadsen, Holly Springs; Ethan Miles, Holly Springs; Robbie Frongello, Middle Creek.
Second Team: Kyle Gensler, Cary; Jonathan D'Ercole, Middle Creek; Kyle Jackson, Fuquay-Varina; Cameron Norgren, Panther Creek; Ben Laspaluto, Panther Creek; Bryceson Hernandez, Panther Creek; Bryson Smith, Apex Friendship; Cole Baker, Athens Drive; C.J. Conrad, Apex; Sam Enders, Athens Drive; Koen Moreno, Panther Creek.
Softball
Player of the Year: Cassidy Somers, Panther Creek
Coach of the Year: Emily Pierce, Holly Springs
First Team: Cassidy Somers, Panther Creek; M.K. Myers, Holly Springs; Olivia Oates, Apex; Taylor Smith, Fuquay-Varina; Ariana Kuchta, Holly Springs; Melanie Darges, Athens Drive; Vianna Rodriguez, Panther Creek; Shelby Cornett, Middle Creek; C.J. Wright, Apex; Rachel Johnson, Panther Creek; Shelby Poliachik, Apex; Sydney Collins, Holly Springs; Savannah Harrison, Green Hope.
Second Team: Amanda Malinsky, Apex Friendship; Madison Goals, Fuquay-Varina; Caroline Zuber, Panther Creek; Kamron Phillips, Green Hope; Emily Barefoot, Holly Springs; Ella Pierce, Middle Creek; Sam Pesot, Apex; Cathan Soto, Fuquay-Varina; Sarah Aukamp, Panther Creek; Abby Anderson, Holly Springs; Ada Privitte, Fuquay-Varina; Sage Caskey, Cary.
Girls soccer
Player of the Year: Grace Wagner, Green Hope
Coach of the Year: Stacy Lamb, Green Hope
First Team: Grace Wagner, Green Hope; Annabelle Abbott, Holly Springs; Taylor Cammarata, Green Hope; Izzy Brown, Green Hope; Meredith Hamby, Panther Creek; Mattie Murphy, Middle Creek; Mia Ziade, Cary; Emily Sapienza, Holly Springs; MacKenzie Roach, Apex; Robin Gallagher, Athens Drive; Bailey Petersen, Green Hope; Tori Gagliardi, Fuquay-Varina; Hannah McClaugherty, Fuquay-Varina; Avery Sweet, Middle Creek.
Second Team: Lilly Fox, Apex Friendship; Lindsey Haney, Panther Creek; Lilly Dunn, Green Hope; Emily Moxley, Panther Creek; Abby Hugo, Panther Creek; Emma Totten, Apex; Mary Grace Bunch, Athens Drive; Abigail Burk, Fuquay-Varina; M.D. Atkins, Holly Springs; Jade Bouedo, Cary; Maggie Banks, Middle Creek.
Boys lacrosse
Player of the Year: Owen Caputo, Middle Creek
Coach of the Year: Steve Haine, Panther Creek.
First Team:
Attack: Owen Caputo, Middle Creek; Aiden Callahan, Green Hope; Jared Medwar, Middle Creek; Bobby Padden, Athens Drive.
Midfield: Jake Caputo, Middle Creek; Preston Lalicker, Apex; Charlie Doetzer, Middle Creek.
Defense: Alex Baker, Apex; Caleb Ferguson, Holly Springs; Alex Lucius, Holly Springs.
Goalie: Conor Ryan, Green Hope
Long-stick midfielder: Tommy Farlow, Holly Springs
Faceoff: Graham Schwartz, Middle Creek
Second Team:
Attack: Christian Cechini, Apex; Jack Larkin, Green Hope; Matt Calleri, Holly Springs.
Midfield: Justin Freeman, Apex; Nate Garland, Holly Springs; Cam Sechler, Panther Creek.
Defense: Carter Lux, Green Hope; Keith Phillips, Middle Creek; Will Flynt, Apex Friendship.
Goalie: Patrick Sasser, Apex.
Long-stick midfielder: A.J. King, Middle Creek.
Faceoff: Chris Silver, Athens Drive.
Girls lacrosse
Player of the Year: Tess Meurling, Apex
Coach of the Year: Allison DuChon, Panther Creek
First Team: Tess Meurling, Apex; Ellie Bromley, Apex; Alicia Brunnetti, Green Hope; Sam Caputo, Middle Creek; Emily Beckman, Apex; Sam Volz , Holly Springs; Claire Reist, Panther Creek; Tess Rodgers, Apex; Cailin Cardillo, Middle Creek; Rachel Argabright, Green Hope; Ashley Fink , Panther Creek; Lexi Baird, Middle Creek; Olivia Blake, Apex Friendship; Megan Collins, Panther Creek.
Second Team: Abbi Pagano, Panther Creek; Grace Fleming, Apex Friendship; Megan Marschewski, Middle Creek; Jordan Hernly, Apex; Meghan O'Mara, Green Hope; Ellie White, Middle Creek; Molly Campbell, Cary; Kaylee Mosser, Green Hope; Bella Herrera, Apex Friendship; Briana Petrusa, Holly Springs; Paige Bracey, Apex; Carsin Gronbach, Athens Drive.
Brennan Doherty contributed.
