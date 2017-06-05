Orange’s Mia Davidson wins second N.C. Gatorade softball player of the year award

It was already a good week for Orange senior Mia Davidson, who was coming off winning the school’s first N.C. High School Athletic Association softball championship over the weekend, but it got even better on Monday with her second straight N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year award.
Orange went 26-3 and swept Piedmont to win the 3A title. Davidson – the state’s all-time leader in career home runs – hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Orange a 3-2 win in Game 1. She was walked three times in a 4-1 win in Game 2.
She ends her career with 53 home runs and 152 RBIs while hitting .627. She hit .526 this year and won last year’s Gatorade award while hitting .762. FloSoftball ranks Davidson as the No. 4 player in the country.
According to a press release, Davidson has also “raised funds to send seriously ill children to summer camp and has volunteered locally on behalf of a food bank.”
