N&O All-Metro girls soccer team and final top 25 rankings – 2017

Cardinal Gibbons lost an extra-time heartbreaker in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship, 4-3 to West Forsyth, but remains atop the final edition of The News & Observer 17-county area top 25 rankings.
The Crusaders were followed by one-loss Green Hope (lost in 4A fourth round to Hoggard on PKs), three-time 2A champ Carrboro, Middle Creek (lost in 4A fourth round to Gibbons) and one-loss Wakefield (lost in 4A second round to Middle Creek) to round out the top five.
1A champ Franklin Academy was sixth, followed by Leesville Road (lost in 4A third round to Green Hope) and 3A runner-up Corinth Holders.
The All-Metro team has even more impressive headliners than usual. Leading the 30-player team are Gibbons’ Maggie Pierce and Wakefield’s Tori Hansen each spent time training with the U.S. National Team during the season. Woods Charter’s Isabel Pearce broke the state record for single-season goals (80) as well as the career record (226).
Pearce, Carrboro’s Miah Araba and West Johnston’s Robin Pollard (tied for 5th-most goals in state history – 197) made the team for the third straight time. Green Hope’s Grace Wagner, Carrboro’s Alexa Wojnovich and Natasha Turner made the list for the second season.
Green Hope and Gibbons had four selections each. Carrboro had three.
N&O ALL-METRO GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
The senior ended her career with the most goals in Southern Lee history. This year she scored 50 goals with nine assists.
Sarah Bland, Rocky Mount
Though Rocky Mount did not track assists this year, the Big East 3A Conference Player of the Year had 43 goals to lead the No. 16 Gryphons to the conference title in her senior season. NCSCA all-state.
Nona Borden, Durham School of the Arts
The sophomore burst onto the scene for the No. 23 Bulldogs, scoring 43 goals to go with six assists. Northern Carolina Conference Player of the Year and NCSCA all-state.
Taylor Currie, Cardinal Gibbons
Part of what made the No. 1 Crusaders so dangerous was the speedy senior. She scored 26 goals with 12 assists.
Shelby Jones, J.H. Rose
Had a big senior year and was voted Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year. Scored 40 goals and had 15 assists, earning NCSCA all-state honors.
Alex Kerr, Chapel Hill
The sophomore helped the Big 8 Conference champion Tigers find the back of the net a lot. Had 44 goals and 14 assists for the No. 14 team.
Isabel Pearce, Woods Charter
An easy NCSCA all-state pick after scoring 80 goals to go with 14 assists for the 1A East runner-up Wolves. Was also voted North Central Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Woods Charter finished No. 21 in the N&O rankings, its first time ending the year ranked in any sport. Pearce, a three-time All-Metro pick, now owns the state’s career and single-season goal records.
Robin Pollard, West Johnston
The senior nearly scored 200 goals in her storied career. The three-time All-Metro pick (first form West Johnston) scored 57 goals and had 14 assists en route to Greater Neuse River Conference player of the year honors.
Haleigh Stackpole, Overhills
The junior missed a few games but still scored a whopping 54 goals to go with 18 assists as the Jaguars won the Mid-South Conference Tournament. Has already committed to Ole Miss.
Alexis Strickland, Millbrook
The sophomore has already committed to North Carolina. Was a dangerous weapon for the No. 9 Wildcats, scoring 20 goals to go with 7 assists.
Annabelle Abbott, Holly Springs
The freshman was one of the most feared players in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference. She scored 12 goals and handed out 15 assists for the No. 13 Golden Hawks.
Miah Araba, Carrboro
The three-time N&O All-Metro pick is also a North Carolina recruit. Had 17 goals and 16 assists in her senior season. Controlled possession for the 2A state champion Jaguars. NCSCA all-state.
Kaitlyn Bouck, Wakefield
The sophomore’s 20 assists were among the highest in the N&O area. Also scored five goals for the No. 5 Wolverines.
Izzy Brown, Green Hope
The sophomore and North Carolina recruit scored 12 goals and had two assists, but primarily was tasked with dispossessing attacking players.
Taylor Cammarata, Green Hope
Don’t let five goals and nine assists fool you: the senior Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) recruit engineered the Falcons’ attack from midfield as Green Hope finished No. 2 in The N&O rankings. An NCSCA all-state pick.
Haley Garrett, Cardinal Gibbons
The senior and LSU recruit was voted the PAC-6 Conference player of the year. Had 14 goals and four assists from the midfield for the No. 1 Crusaders. NCSCA all-state.
Meredith Hamby, Panther Creek
The senior will play at Charlotte next year and was voted to the NCSCA all-state team. Was the No. 12 Catamounts’ catalyst in the midfield.
Tori Hansen, Wakefield
The sophomore had great versatility and missed a few games to play with the younger divisions of the U.S. Women’s National Team program. The North Carolina recruit was a NCSCA all-state pick and had 18 goals with one assist. Played mostly midfield but excelled on the back line and at the top of the formation as well.
Anu Kane, Corinth Holders
The freshman came in from Hawaii and helped the No. 8 Pirates to their first appearance in a state championship game. Had 11 goals and nine assists, but her skill on the ball and high work rate stood out more than any number. NCSCA all-state. Already committed to USC.
Anna Krussow, Franklin Academy
The senior had 19 goals and 11 assists and showed her deft touch in the 1A title game, where she was voted MVP. An NCSCA all-state pick.
Mattie Murphy, Middle Creek
The sophomore was always active for the No. 4 Mustangs in the midfield, scoring four goals and adding 10 assists.
Maggie Pierce, Cardinal Gibbons
The sophomore North Carolina recruit missed some time in the playoffs after receiving an invite to the U.S. Women’s National Team. Showed strength and speed in the midfield, tallying 22 goals and 28 assists.
Grace Wagner, Green Hope
The junior is a two-time All-Metro pick. The Clemson recruit was voted Southwest Wake Athletic Conference player of the year. Scored 21 goals with 16 assists.
Alexa Wojnovich, Carrboro
Making the All-Metro team for the second time in as many seasons, the sophomore excelled in winning the ball back for the 2A champion Jaguars. Could also get forward in attack, scoring 21 goals with six assists.
Natalie Chandler, Orange
The senior was voted Big 8 Conference player of the year and to the NCSCA all-state team. A Richmond recruit.
Rachel Golden, Leesville Road
The leader of the Pride’s back line will play for UNC-Asheville after this, her senior year. An NCSCA all-state defender.
Bailey Petersen, Green Hope
The senior was an NCSCA all-state pick for the No. 2 Falcons and was a big reason for 13 shutouts.
Reni Taiwo, Cardinal Gibbons
The senior Tampa recruit was an NCSCA all-state pick for the No. 1 Crusaders.
Natasha Turner, Carrboro
The senior defender made the All-Metro team for a second time. The Duke recruit had also made it her sophomore season. Scored 14 goals with five assists.
Madison McNally, Wake Forest
The senior USC-Upstate recruit was the lone goalkeeper to make this year’s team. An NCSCA all-state pick, she made 110 saves for the Cougars.
Final N&O girls soccer rankings
Team
Pvs
Rec.
1. Cardinal Gibbons
2
22-2-1
2. Green Hope
1
23-1
3. Carrboro
5
21-1-1
4. Middle Creek
6
15-6-3
5. Wakefield
7
16-1-3
6. Franklin Academy
15
23-2
7. Leesville Road
3
19-3-2
8. Corinth Holders
16
19-5-1
9. Millbrook
4
16-3-3
10. Heritage
9
12-8-3
11. Pinecrest
10
15-5-2
12. Panther Creek
13
12-6-1
13. Holly Springs
14
13-7-1
14. Chapel Hill
12
17-3-1
15. East Chapel Hill
17
13-7-1
16. Rocky Mount
18
16-5-1
17. Durham Academy
8
14-2
18. Cary Academy
11
12-4-1
19. Fuquay-Varina
22
12-10-3
20. Sanderson
21
11-11-1
21. Woods Charter
24
16-5-1
22. N.C. Science and Math
19
13-2-1
23. Durham School of the Arts
20
16-3
24. Cary Christian
NR
19-3
25. Grace Christian Raleigh
23
17-1-1
N&O All-Metro girls soccer team
Pos.
Name, school
Yr.
Accomplishments
F
Laurynn Anstead, Southern Lee
Sr.
50 goals, 9 assists
F
Sarah Bland, Rocky Mount
Sr.
43 goals
F
Nona Borden, Durham School of the Arts
Soph.
43 goals, 6 assists
F
Taylor Currie, Cardinal Gibbons
Sr.
26 goals, 12 assists
F
Shelby Jones, J.H. Rose
Sr.
Eastern Carolina 3A/4A POTY; 40 goals, 15 assists
F
Alex Kerr, Chapel Hill
Soph.
44 goals, 14 assists
F
Isabel Pearce, Woods Charter#
Sr.
NCHSAA record holder / 80 goals, 14 assists
F
Robin Pollard, West Johnston#
Sr.
Greater Neuse POTY / UNLV recruit / 57 goals, 14 assists
F
Haleigh Stackpole, Overhills
Jr.
Ole Miss recruit / 54 goals, 18 assists
F
Alexis Strickland, Millbrook
Soph.
UNC recruit / 20 goals, 7 assists
M
Annabelle Abbott, Holly Springs
Fr.
12 goals, 15 assists
M
Miah Araba, Carrboro#
Sr.
UNC recruit / 17 goals, 16 assists
M
Kaitlyn Bouck, Wakefield
Soph.
5 goals, 20 assists
M
Izzy Brown, Green Hope
Soph.
UNC recruit / 12 goals, 2 assists
M
Taylor Cammarata, Green Hope
Sr.
all-state midfielder / 5 goals, 9 assists
M
Haley Garrett, Cardinal Gibbons
Sr.
PAC-6 POTY / LSU recruit / 14 goals, 4 assists
M
Meredith Hamby, Panther Creek
Sr.
Charlotte recruit / all-state midfielder
M
Tori Hansen, Wakefield
Soph.
UNC recruit / 18 goals, 1 assist
M
Anu Kane, Corinth Holders
Fr.
USC recruit / 11 goals, 9 assists
M
Anna Krussow, Franklin Academy
Sr.
1A title MVP / 19 goals, 11 assists
M
Mattie Murphy, Middle Creek
Soph.
4 goals, 10 assists
M
Maggie Pierce, Cardinal Gibbons
Soph.
UNC recruit / 22 goals, 28 assists
M
Grace Wagner, Green Hope*
Jr.
SWAC POTY / Clemson recruit / 21 goals, 16 assists
M
Alexa Wojnovich, Carrboro*
Soph.
21 goals, 6 assists
D
Natalie Chandler, Orange
Sr.
Big 8 POTY / Richmond recruit / all-state defender
D
Rachel Golden, Leesville Road
Sr.
UNC-Asheville recruit / all-state defender
D
Bailey Petersen, Green Hope
Sr.
all-state defender
D
Reni Taiwo, Cardinal Gibbons
Sr.
Tampa recruit / all-state defender
D
Natasha Turner, Carrboro*
Sr.
Duke recruit / 14 goals, 5 assists
GK
Madison McNally, Wake Forest
Sr.
USC-Upstate recruit / 110 saves/ all-state goalkeeper
*-Two-time pick; #-Three-time pick.
Eligible counties
Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
