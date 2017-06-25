Holly Springs ended the year No. 1 in The N&O area top 25 baseball rankings.
Holly Springs ended the year No. 1 in The N&O area top 25 baseball rankings.

High School Sports

June 25, 2017 2:39 AM

N&O All-Metro baseball team and final top 25 rankings – 2017

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

Five of the 30 players on The News & Observer’s All-Metro baseball team were taken in the MLB Draft earlier this month, making this one of the most talented groups over the last decade.

The selected were: Cary’s Greg Jones Jr. (17th round, Baltimore), South Granville’s Justin Bullock (16th round, Milwaukee), Cardinal Gibbons’ Noah Campbell (19th round, Milwaukee), Northern Durham’s Spencer Smith (37th, Texas) and Jordan’s Wil Hoyle (38th, Oakland).

Smith and Bullock were the only three-time selections. Campbell was a two-time pick, as were North Johnston’s Logan Hayes and Dylan Radford, South Granville’s Holden Laws and Southern Lee’s Topher Grant.

Holly Springs leads the final 18-county area top 25 rankings for the first time since 2011. The Golden Hawks were eliminated in the 4A semifinal round.

South Granville (2A semifinalist), J.H. Rose (lost to Holly Springs in fourth round), Northwood (lost to eventual 3A champ Northern Guilford in the fourth round) and Heritage (lost to Rose in the third round) round out the top five. 1A semifinalist Rosewood was 11th.

N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A champ Faith Christian Rocky Mount was sixth and 1A champ Kerr-Vance was unranked, although both teams got one player on the All-Metro team.

Jordyn Adams, Green Hope Jr. Hit .494, 18 RBIs, 26 SBs

Tyshawn Barrett, J.H. Rose Sr. Hit .440, 36 RBIs, 5 HRs, 17 SBs

Tucker Brown, South Granville Jr. Hit .495, 35 RBIs, 16 SBs

Justin Bullock, South Granville# Sr. "MLB Draft Pick / 2A POTY / 11-0 with 0.55 ERA, 124 Ks in 63.2 IP /

Hit .476, 46 RBIs, 11 HRs"

Noah Campbell, Cardinal Gibbons* Sr. MLB Draft Pick / Hit .478, 21 RBIs, 4 HRs, 15 SBs

Landon Choboy, Leesville Road Jr. Cap-8 POTY / Hit .463, 19 RBIs

Chris Crabtree, Riverside Sr. PAC-6 POTY / Hit .600, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs

Topher Grant, Southern Lee* Sr. Co-CFVC POTY / Hit .426, 26 RBIs; 8-3, 1.53 ERA, 58 Ks in 64 IP

Greg Hardison, J.H. Rose Sr. Eastern Carolina 3A/4A POTY / Hit .494, 22 SBs

David Harrison, Rocky Mount Sr. Big East POTY/ 8-2 with 1.37 ERA, 101 Ks in 71.2 IP / Hit .375, 22 RBIs

Logan Hayes, North Johnston* Sr. 0.91 ERA, 7-0, 57 Ks in 46.1 IP / Hit .356

Wil Hoyle, Jordan Sr. MLB Draft Pick / Hit .360, 23 SBs, 27 runs

Max Hundley, Northwood Jr. Co-Big 8 POTY / Hit .506, 24 RBIs, 3 HRs

Reid Johnston, Rocky Mount Acad. Sr. Hit .419, 8 HRs, 34 RBIs / 4-3 with 1.04 ERA, 81 Ks in 47 IP

Greg Jones Jr., Cary Sr. MLB Draft Pick / Hit .429, 18 SBs

Holden Laws, South Granville* Jr. 8-2 with 1.17 ERA, 99 Ks in 60 IP / Hit .319, 27 RBIs

Ben Miller, Jordan Soph. 10-2 with 1.50 ERA / Hit .431, 24 RBIs, 14 SBs

Nolan McLean, Garner Fr. Greater Neuse POTY / Hit .507, 24 RBIs

Grant Millay, South Johnston Sr. "Two Rivers 3A POTY / 5-1 with 1.48 ERA, 47 Ks in 47.1 IP /

Hit .378, 24 RBIs, 6 HRs"

Jabe Montgomery, Kerr-Vance Sr. 5-0 with 0.81 ERA, 126 Ks in 60.2 IP

Camden Munise, Holly Springs Sr. "SWAC POTY / 8-2 with 0.92 ERA, 69 Ks in 68.1 IP /

Hit .310, 7 HRs, 31 RBIs"

Davis Palermo, Northwood Jr. Big 8 pitcher of the year / 9-2 with 1.94 ERA, 102 Ks in 65 IP / Hit .419

Syncere Pittman, South Central Jr. Hit .531, 15 RBIs

Dylan Radford, North Johnston* Sr. 9-3 with 0.36 ERA, 68 Ks in 58.1 IP / Hit .493, 24 RBIs

Tucker Rogers, Middle Creek Sr. 7-3 with 1.28 ERA, 72 Ks in 60.1 IP / Hit .354

"Landen Roupp,

Faith Christian Rocky Mount" Sr. "10-1 with 0.49 ERA, 92Ks in 61.1 IP /

Hit .456, 26 RBIs, 4 triples, 4 HRs, 15 SBs"

Patrick Szczpinksi, Northwood Sr. 9-1 with 1.52 ERA, 81 Ks in 64.1 IP / Hit .419, 5 HRs, 40 RBIs

Spencer Smith, Northern Durham# Sr. MLB Draft Pick / Hit .414, 7 HRs, 25 RBIs, 10 SBs

Thayer Thomas, Heritage Sr. Hit. 473, 16 RBIs

Bryson Worrell, Hunt Sr. Big East pitcher of the year / 8-0 with 0.92 ERA, 60 Ks in 53.1 IP

Final N&O Baseball rankings

Team

Pvs

Rec.

1. Holly Springs

3

23-7

2. South Granville

1

25-5

3. J.H. Rose

2

23-4

4. Northwood

6

22-5

5. Heritage

4

20-6

6. Faith Christian Rocky Mount

9

24-1

7. Fuquay-Varina

11

19-8

8. Jordan

12

20-6

9. Pinecrest

5

21-7

10. Cardinal Gibbons

7

19-5

11. Rosewood

10

23-6

12. North Johnston

8

21-4

13. Middle Creek

13

19-7

14. Leesville Road

14

17-9

15. Corinth Holders

15

19-5

16. C.B. Aycock

16

19-7

17. South Central

17

17-8

18. Green Hope

18

16-9

19. Rocky Mount

19

17-7

20. Garner

20

18-8

21. Hunt

21

17-9

22. Voyager Academy

25

17-6

23. Orange

22

14-13

24. Southern Lee

23

22-7

25. South Johnston

24

16-9

Kerr-Vance 18-3

N&O All-Metro Baseball Team

Name, school

Yr.

Accomplishments

Jordyn Adams, Green Hope

Jr.

Hit .494, 18 RBIs, 26 SBs

Tyshawn Barrett, J.H. Rose

Sr.

Hit .440, 36 RBIs, 5 HRs, 17 SBs

Tucker Brown, South Granville

Jr.

Hit .495, 35 RBIs, 16 SBs

Justin Bullock, South Granville#

Sr.

MLB Draft Pick / 2A POTY / 11-0 with 0.55 ERA, 124 Ks in 63.2 IP /

Hit .476, 46 RBIs, 11 HRs

Noah Campbell, Cardinal Gibbons*

Sr.

MLB Draft Pick / Hit .478, 21 RBIs, 4 HRs, 15 SBs

Landon Choboy, Leesville Road

Jr.

Cap-8 POTY / Hit .463, 19 RBIs

Chris Crabtree, Riverside

Sr.

PAC-6 POTY / Hit .600, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs

Topher Grant, Southern Lee*

Sr.

Co-CFVC POTY / Hit .426, 26 RBIs; 8-3, 1.53 ERA, 58 Ks in 64 IP

Greg Hardison, J.H. Rose

Sr.

Eastern Carolina 3A/4A POTY / Hit .494, 22 SBs

David Harrison, Rocky Mount

Sr.

Big East POTY/ 8-2 with 1.37 ERA, 101 Ks in 71.2 IP / Hit .375, 22 RBIs

Logan Hayes, North Johnston*

Sr.

0.91 ERA, 7-0, 57 Ks in 46.1 IP / Hit .356

Wil Hoyle, Jordan

Sr.

MLB Draft Pick / Hit .360, 23 SBs, 27 runs

Max Hundley, Northwood

Jr.

Co-Big 8 POTY / Hit .506, 24 RBIs, 3 HRs

Reid Johnston, Rocky Mount Acad.

Sr.

Hit .419, 8 HRs, 34 RBIs / 4-3 with 1.04 ERA, 81 Ks in 47 IP

Greg Jones Jr., Cary

Sr.

MLB Draft Pick / Hit .429, 18 SBs

Holden Laws, South Granville*

Jr.

8-2 with 1.17 ERA, 99 Ks in 60 IP / Hit .319, 27 RBIs

Ben Miller, Jordan

Soph.

10-2 with 1.50 ERA / Hit .431, 24 RBIs, 14 SBs

Nolan McLean, Garner

Fr.

Greater Neuse POTY / Hit .507, 24 RBIs

Grant Millay, South Johnston

Sr.

Two Rivers 3A POTY / 5-1 with 1.48 ERA, 47 Ks in 47.1 IP /

Hit .378, 24 RBIs, 6 HRs

Jabe Montgomery, Kerr-Vance

Sr.

5-0 with 0.81 ERA, 126 Ks in 60.2 IP

Camden Munise, Holly Springs

Sr.

SWAC POTY / 8-2 with 0.92 ERA, 69 Ks in 68.1 IP /

Hit .310, 7 HRs, 31 RBIs

Davis Palermo, Northwood

Jr.

Big 8 pitcher of the year / 9-2 with 1.94 ERA, 102 Ks in 65 IP / Hit .419

Syncere Pittman, South Central

Jr.

Hit .531, 15 RBIs

Dylan Radford, North Johnston*

Sr.

9-3 with 0.36 ERA, 68 Ks in 58.1 IP / Hit .493, 24 RBIs

Tucker Rogers, Middle Creek

Sr.

7-3 with 1.28 ERA, 72 Ks in 60.1 IP / Hit .354

Landen Roupp,

Faith Christian Rocky Mount

Sr.

10-1 with 0.49 ERA, 92Ks in 61.1 IP /

Hit .456, 26 RBIs, 4 triples, 4 HRs, 15 SBs

Patrick Szczpinksi, Northwood

Sr.

9-1 with 1.52 ERA, 81 Ks in 64.1 IP / Hit .419, 5 HRs, 40 RBIs

Spencer Smith, Northern Durham#

Sr.

MLB Draft Pick / Hit .414, 7 HRs, 25 RBIs, 10 SBs

Thayer Thomas, Heritage

Sr.

Hit. 473, 16 RBIs

Bryson Worrell, Hunt

Sr.

Big East pitcher of the year / 8-0 with 0.92 ERA, 60 Ks in 53.1 IP

*-Two-time pick; #-Three-time pick.

Eligible counties

Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

  Comments  

