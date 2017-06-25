N&O All-Metro baseball team and final top 25 rankings – 2017

Five of the 30 players on The News & Observer’s All-Metro baseball team were taken in the MLB Draft earlier this month, making this one of the most talented groups over the last decade.
The selected were: Cary’s Greg Jones Jr. (17th round, Baltimore), South Granville’s Justin Bullock (16th round, Milwaukee), Cardinal Gibbons’ Noah Campbell (19th round, Milwaukee), Northern Durham’s Spencer Smith (37th, Texas) and Jordan’s Wil Hoyle (38th, Oakland).
Smith and Bullock were the only three-time selections. Campbell was a two-time pick, as were North Johnston’s Logan Hayes and Dylan Radford, South Granville’s Holden Laws and Southern Lee’s Topher Grant.
Holly Springs leads the final 18-county area top 25 rankings for the first time since 2011. The Golden Hawks were eliminated in the 4A semifinal round.
South Granville (2A semifinalist), J.H. Rose (lost to Holly Springs in fourth round), Northwood (lost to eventual 3A champ Northern Guilford in the fourth round) and Heritage (lost to Rose in the third round) round out the top five. 1A semifinalist Rosewood was 11th.
N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A champ Faith Christian Rocky Mount was sixth and 1A champ Kerr-Vance was unranked, although both teams got one player on the All-Metro team.
Final N&O Baseball rankings
Team
Pvs
Rec.
1. Holly Springs
3
23-7
2. South Granville
1
25-5
3. J.H. Rose
2
23-4
4. Northwood
6
22-5
5. Heritage
4
20-6
6. Faith Christian Rocky Mount
9
24-1
7. Fuquay-Varina
11
19-8
8. Jordan
12
20-6
9. Pinecrest
5
21-7
10. Cardinal Gibbons
7
19-5
11. Rosewood
10
23-6
12. North Johnston
8
21-4
13. Middle Creek
13
19-7
14. Leesville Road
14
17-9
15. Corinth Holders
15
19-5
16. C.B. Aycock
16
19-7
17. South Central
17
17-8
18. Green Hope
18
16-9
19. Rocky Mount
19
17-7
20. Garner
20
18-8
21. Hunt
21
17-9
22. Voyager Academy
25
17-6
23. Orange
22
14-13
24. Southern Lee
23
22-7
25. South Johnston
24
16-9
Kerr-Vance 18-3
N&O All-Metro Baseball Team
Name, school
Yr.
Accomplishments
Jordyn Adams, Green Hope
Jr.
Hit .494, 18 RBIs, 26 SBs
Tyshawn Barrett, J.H. Rose
Sr.
Hit .440, 36 RBIs, 5 HRs, 17 SBs
Tucker Brown, South Granville
Jr.
Hit .495, 35 RBIs, 16 SBs
Justin Bullock, South Granville#
Sr.
MLB Draft Pick / 2A POTY / 11-0 with 0.55 ERA, 124 Ks in 63.2 IP /
Hit .476, 46 RBIs, 11 HRs
Noah Campbell, Cardinal Gibbons*
Sr.
MLB Draft Pick / Hit .478, 21 RBIs, 4 HRs, 15 SBs
Landon Choboy, Leesville Road
Jr.
Cap-8 POTY / Hit .463, 19 RBIs
Chris Crabtree, Riverside
Sr.
PAC-6 POTY / Hit .600, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs
Topher Grant, Southern Lee*
Sr.
Co-CFVC POTY / Hit .426, 26 RBIs; 8-3, 1.53 ERA, 58 Ks in 64 IP
Greg Hardison, J.H. Rose
Sr.
Eastern Carolina 3A/4A POTY / Hit .494, 22 SBs
David Harrison, Rocky Mount
Sr.
Big East POTY/ 8-2 with 1.37 ERA, 101 Ks in 71.2 IP / Hit .375, 22 RBIs
Logan Hayes, North Johnston*
Sr.
0.91 ERA, 7-0, 57 Ks in 46.1 IP / Hit .356
Wil Hoyle, Jordan
Sr.
MLB Draft Pick / Hit .360, 23 SBs, 27 runs
Max Hundley, Northwood
Jr.
Co-Big 8 POTY / Hit .506, 24 RBIs, 3 HRs
Reid Johnston, Rocky Mount Acad.
Sr.
Hit .419, 8 HRs, 34 RBIs / 4-3 with 1.04 ERA, 81 Ks in 47 IP
Greg Jones Jr., Cary
Sr.
MLB Draft Pick / Hit .429, 18 SBs
Holden Laws, South Granville*
Jr.
8-2 with 1.17 ERA, 99 Ks in 60 IP / Hit .319, 27 RBIs
Ben Miller, Jordan
Soph.
10-2 with 1.50 ERA / Hit .431, 24 RBIs, 14 SBs
Nolan McLean, Garner
Fr.
Greater Neuse POTY / Hit .507, 24 RBIs
Grant Millay, South Johnston
Sr.
Two Rivers 3A POTY / 5-1 with 1.48 ERA, 47 Ks in 47.1 IP /
Hit .378, 24 RBIs, 6 HRs
Jabe Montgomery, Kerr-Vance
Sr.
5-0 with 0.81 ERA, 126 Ks in 60.2 IP
Camden Munise, Holly Springs
Sr.
SWAC POTY / 8-2 with 0.92 ERA, 69 Ks in 68.1 IP /
Hit .310, 7 HRs, 31 RBIs
Davis Palermo, Northwood
Jr.
Big 8 pitcher of the year / 9-2 with 1.94 ERA, 102 Ks in 65 IP / Hit .419
Syncere Pittman, South Central
Jr.
Hit .531, 15 RBIs
Dylan Radford, North Johnston*
Sr.
9-3 with 0.36 ERA, 68 Ks in 58.1 IP / Hit .493, 24 RBIs
Tucker Rogers, Middle Creek
Sr.
7-3 with 1.28 ERA, 72 Ks in 60.1 IP / Hit .354
Landen Roupp,
Faith Christian Rocky Mount
Sr.
10-1 with 0.49 ERA, 92Ks in 61.1 IP /
Hit .456, 26 RBIs, 4 triples, 4 HRs, 15 SBs
Patrick Szczpinksi, Northwood
Sr.
9-1 with 1.52 ERA, 81 Ks in 64.1 IP / Hit .419, 5 HRs, 40 RBIs
Spencer Smith, Northern Durham#
Sr.
MLB Draft Pick / Hit .414, 7 HRs, 25 RBIs, 10 SBs
Thayer Thomas, Heritage
Sr.
Hit. 473, 16 RBIs
Bryson Worrell, Hunt
Sr.
Big East pitcher of the year / 8-0 with 0.92 ERA, 60 Ks in 53.1 IP
*-Two-time pick; #-Three-time pick.
Eligible counties
Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
