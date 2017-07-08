The N&O 2016-17 High School Players of the Year, by sport

In addition to the male and female athlete of the year and scholar-athlete of the year awards, The News & Observer honors one player of the year for each area sport – 24 in all.
This year’s player of the year group, which includes gymnastics for the first time, is littered with state champions and state players of the year. There were 13 state champions, five state players of the year (including Lee County’s Whitney Sanford) and six championship MVPs.
Leesville Road’s Nevada Mareno, last year’s female athlete of the year, wins her third straight award. She was the girls indoor track and field athlete of the year as a sophomore. Chapel Hill’s Gina Kim, Middle Creek’s Julia Poole and South Granville’s Justin Bullock won their respective awards for a second straight time, and Cardinal Gibbons’ Jordan Lappin is also a two-time winner.
Football
Darius Hodge
Wake Forest, Sr.
N.C. Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.
GPA: 2.8
College plans: Marshall.
Favorite class: English.
Favorite phrase: “Big time players make big time plays and big time games.” – coach Holland.
They say I look like: Tyler the Creator
Biggest thrill in sports: Seeing my team’s reaction when we won the state championship.
Community involvement: Visiting elementary schools and speaking to the children about pursuing their dreams.
Boys Basketball
Coby White
Greenfield, Jr.
N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.
GPA: 3.4
College plans: North Carolina.
Favorite class: Math.
Favorite phrase: “You can’t knock the grind, it’s way too strong.”
I really should: Be more social and outgoing.
Favorite childhood toy: Rock’em Sock’em robots.
Goals: Playing professional basketball.
What high school sports taught me: You have to work harder than anyone else to get where you want to get.
Girls Basketball
Elisia Grissett
Hillside, Sr.
Associated Press All-State (21.4 points, 11 rebounds per game).
GPA: 3.8
College plans: South Carolina.
Favorite class: Math.
Favorite phrase: “You wylin’.”
Hobbies: Fishing.
Community involvement: Feeding the homeless.
Favorite childhood toy: Anything that bounced.
Goals: WNBA, sports broadcasting.
Best sports memory: Blocking someone’s shot off the backboard.
Baseball
Justin Bullock
South Granville, Sr.
N.C. Baseball Coaches Association 2A Player of the Year.
GPA: 3.8
College plans: N.C. State (signed with Milwaukee Brewers).
Favorite phrase: “Go big or go home.”
Biggest thrill in sports: Striking out the last batter of the game.
Role models: My father.
Hobbies: Fishing.
I wish I would have been there: When Matt Harrison was pitching for South Granville
Best sports memory: Pitching against Cuba on the 15U USA National team.
Boys Soccer
Camden Holbrook
Green Hope, Jr.
N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.
GPA: 3.5
College plans: Undecided.
Success is: Being happy while doing something you love.
Community involvement: Food Mission with St. Michael’s Church. Gift wrapping and dog wash for Second Chance Adoption.
I really should: Read more. It’s one of my goals this summer.
Goals: To graduate college and start a family.
What high school sports taught me: The value of having great teammates around you.
Girls Soccer
Maggie Pierce
Cardinal Gibbons, Soph.
U17 U.S. National Team Player.
GPA: 3.5
College plans: North Carolina.
Favorite class: Math (Hi coach Iyer!).
Favorite phrase: “Pain is temporary.”
Success is: Making everyone around you better.
Hobbies: Music, Dogs and Ice Skating
Favorite charity: The Childhood Leukemia Foundation in honor of my friend Julia Rowe.
Favorite childhood toy: A stuffed giraffe named “YaYa”
After college I...: want to play for the NC Courage.
Volleyball
Destiny Cox
Carrboro, Jr.
NCHSAA 2A championship MVP.
GPA: 3.94
College plans: North Carolina.
I was fascinated to learn: I am related to Tim Duncan.
I really should: Stop taking people so literal. I can’t tell when people are joking sometimes.
Favorite charity: Wounded Warrior Project.
Goals: Academic: after college I want to get admitted into a medical school to become a doctor. Athletic: to one day represent my country on the biggest stage. Life: to live every day to the fullest with no regrets.
Boys Swimming
Jack Messenger
Broughton, Sr.
NCHSAA 4A MVP.
GPA: 4.1
College plans: North Carolina.
Favorite class: Geography.
Greatest accomplishment: Eagle Scout.
Community involvement: Scouts, Church youth group.
I really should: Eat more nutritiously.
I wish I would have been there: Apple stock was first offered for public sale.
Favorite childhood toy: Legos.
After college I...: plan to go to graduate school for law and eventually run for N.C. public office.
Girls Swimming
Julia Poole
Middle Creek, Sr.
NCHSAA 4A MVP.
GPA: 4.59
College plans: N.C. State.
Greatest accomplishment: Making it to Olympic Trials in 2016.
Favorite phrase: “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” – Jimmy V.
I was fascinated to learn: That swimmers use every muscle in their body.
Biggest thrill in sports: Middle Creek athletic events.
Role models: My mom.
Community involvement: Volunteering at Raleigh Racers, a swim team of special needs athletes.
Boys Lacrosse
Owen Caputo
Middle Creek, Jr.
N.C. leader in points (69 goals, 57 assists).
GPA: 4.4
College plans: Duke.
Favorite class: Psychology.
Favorite phrase: “If you’re not first, you’re last.”
They say I look like: Anakin Skywalker.
Role models: Matt Danowski.
Favorite charity: Ronald McDonald House in Durham.
After college I...: want to get a good job.
Goals: Win a national title.
Best sports memory: Winning the state title.
Girls Lacrosse
Jordan Lappin
Cardinal Gibbons, Sr.
Second in state in points (87 goals, 53 assists).
GPA: 3.9
College plans: Boston College.
Favorite class: History.
Success is: Earned through hard work.
Role models: Serena Williams, LeBron James.
Hobbies: Traveling.
Community involvement: Volunteering at Beginning and Beyond preschool for underprivileged kids.
After college I...: move to Colorado and make up for all the skiing I have missed while playing sports.
Softball
Whitney Sanford
Lee County, Sr.
N.C. leader in ERA (0.27), second in strikeouts (295).
GPA: 4.0
College plans: East Carolina.
They say I look like: Jennifer Lawrence.
Biggest thrill in sports: Striking a batter out.
Success is: Overcoming your weaknesses.
I really should: Not shop as much as I do.
Favorite charity: Salvation Army.
Best sports memory: Going to the fourth round of playoffs for three years.
Boys Tennis
Ben Wayand
Green Hope, Sr.
NCHSAA 4A singles champ.
GPA: 3.7
College plans: Charlotte.
Success is: Doing your best in playing for the glory of God and serving Him through the gifts He gives you.
Role models: Roger Federer, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Kyrie Irving.
Hobbies: Basketball, music, piano, digital instruments.
Favorite charity: Meals on Wheels
What high school sports taught me: Patience, trust and how to have a team atmosphere in an individual sport
Girls Tennis
Tiffany Pyritz
North Raleigh Christian, Jr.
Undefeated on the season.
GPA: 4.6
College plans: Undecided.
Greatest accomplishment: Always ended the year ranked No. 1 in the state for tennis in same age division.
I was fascinated to learn: How to go on stage and change who you are and be someone else singing, acting and dancing.
Hobbies: Singing, playing random sports like ping pong, paddle ball, etc., photography.
After college I...: want to fulfill my career choice helping people and raising a family that loves God and caring for others.
Boys Cross Country
Connor Lane
Cardinal Gibbons, Sr.
NCHSAA 4A champ.
GPA: 5.15
College plans: Stanford.
Greatest accomplishment: Breaking the state record in the two-mile.
Favorite phrase: “If you’re not first, you’re last.”
Role models: My high school coach, Nick Mangum; my middle school coach, Julie Shea.
After college I...: plan to pursue a career in professional running or international relations/public policy.
Best sports memory: Winning the High School 3k at Penn Relays.
Girls Cross Country
Nevada Mareno
Leesville Road, Sr.
NCHSAA 4A champ.
GPA: 5.0
College plans: Stanford.
Greatest accomplishment: Representing the USA at Great Edinburgh International XC.
Most fun high school contest you’ve been in: Foot Locker National Championship.
They say I look like: Aly Raisman.
Hobbies: Snacking.
I really should: Spend less time on my phone.
Favorite charity: Alzheimer’s Association.
Education’s biggest hurdle: Disparity.
Wrestling
Nick Daggett
Chatham Central, Sr.
NCHSAA 1A MVP.
GPA: 3.88
College plans: UNC-Pembroke
Favorite class: Chemistry.
Greatest accomplishment: Becoming an all-American.
I was fascinated to learn: From my coaches.
They say I look like: A wrestler, because of the cauliflower ear.
Hobbies: Tennis.
After college I...: To become a nurse and come back to Chatham Central to help coach wrestling every now and then.
What high school sports taught me: to be patient.
Boys Golf
A.J. Beechler
Pinecrest, Jr.
NCHSAA 4A champ.
GPA: 4.1
College plans: UNC-Greensboro.
Favorite phrase: “Good stuff.”
They say I look like: My dad.
Role models: Rory McIlroy.
Hobbies: Golf, fishing, hunting
Community involvement: Operation Footsteps.
I wish I would have been there: Payne Stewart won the 1999 U.S. Open.
Favorite charity: Jack Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.
After college I...: want to go pro.
Girls Golf
Gina Kim
Chapel Hill, Jr.
NCHSAA 3A champ.
GPA: 4.96
College plans: Duke.
Favorite class: Spanish.
Favorite phrase: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” – Philippians 4:13
I was fascinated to learn: How to make pottery.
I really should: Manage my time better.
Goals: Be successful in golf and stay happy while doing it.
I wish I would have been there: For prom.
What high school sports taught me: Friendship is very important.
Boys Indoor Track & Field
J Johnson
Panther Creek, Sr.
NCHSAA 4A MVP.
GPA: 3.0
College plans: N.C. State.
Greatest accomplishment: Winning the team state meet.
Favorite phrase: “Charged up.”
They say I look like: Soulja Boy.
Hobbies: Graphic design, video games.
Community involvement: Durham Rescue Mission.
I wish I would have been there: Carl Lewis broke the long jump record.
After college I...: want to be the CEO of my own company.
Girls Indoor Track & Field
Michaela Nelms
Nash Central, Sr.
Won the NCHSAA 3A 300-meter dash, ran a leg on two winning relays.
GPA: 3.7
College plans: Eastern Michigan.
Greatest accomplishment: Getting an unexpected full athletic and academic scholarship for track.
Favorite phrase: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
They say I look like: Skylar Diggins in the WNBA.
Role models: My grandfather who worked hard his entire life and taught me the value of it.
Gymnastics
Nhyla Bryant
Rolesville, Fr.
N.C. small schools all-around champion.
GPA: 4.0
College plans: Undecided.
Favorite class: Math
Greatest accomplishment: Making nationals two years in a row in my level 9 season in gymnastics.
Favorite phrase: “It’s Lit.”
I was fascinated to learn: About the different jobs in the medical field in the elective I took second semester (Health Team Relations).
Role models: Simone Biles and my mom.
Boys Outdoor Track & Field
Cameron Council
Northwood, Jr.
NCHSAA 3A MVP.
GPA: 3.05
College plans: Undecided.
Favorite class: Math.
Favorite phrase: “Pause.”
I was fascinated to learn: American history.
Biggest thrill in sports: Getting to hit someone in football.
Success is: What you make of it.
Role models: My father.
I really should: Learn Japanese.
Best sports memory: Being with all the guys at the pregame meals before a football game.
Girls Outdoor Track & Field
Sarah Bodmer
Cary Academy, Sr.
NCISAA 3A MVP.
GPA: 4.4
College plans: Air Force.
Favorite phrase: “Don’t wish for it. Work for it.”
I was fascinated to learn: About my grandmother’s childhood in Germany during World War II.
Biggest thrill in sports: Crossing the finish line.
I really should: Stop over-thinking everything.
Education’s biggest hurdle: The one size fits all teaching approach in public schools.
After college I...: will be serving in the Air Force.
Comments