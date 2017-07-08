The N&O 2016-17 High School Players of the Year, by sport

In addition to the male and female athlete of the year and scholar-athlete of the year awards, The News & Observer honors one player of the year for each area sport – 24 in all.

This year’s player of the year group, which includes gymnastics for the first time, is littered with state champions and state players of the year. There were 13 state champions, five state players of the year (including Lee County’s Whitney Sanford) and six championship MVPs.

Leesville Road’s Nevada Mareno, last year’s female athlete of the year, wins her third straight award. She was the girls indoor track and field athlete of the year as a sophomore. Chapel Hill’s Gina Kim, Middle Creek’s Julia Poole and South Granville’s Justin Bullock won their respective awards for a second straight time, and Cardinal Gibbons’ Jordan Lappin is also a two-time winner.

Football

Darius Hodge

Wake Forest, Sr.

N.C. Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.

GPA: 2.8

College plans: Marshall.

Favorite class: English.

Favorite phrase: “Big time players make big time plays and big time games.” – coach Holland.

They say I look like: Tyler the Creator

Biggest thrill in sports: Seeing my team’s reaction when we won the state championship.

Community involvement: Visiting elementary schools and speaking to the children about pursuing their dreams.

Wake Forest defender Darius Hodge (44) returns an interception during Wake Forest's football game at Millbrook on Friday, September 30, 2016. Wake Forest won the game 37-0. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Boys Basketball

Coby White

Greenfield, Jr.

N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.

GPA: 3.4

College plans: North Carolina.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite phrase: “You can’t knock the grind, it’s way too strong.”

I really should: Be more social and outgoing.

Favorite childhood toy: Rock’em Sock’em robots.

Goals: Playing professional basketball.

What high school sports taught me: You have to work harder than anyone else to get where you want to get.

Greenfield's Coby White shoots for the basket during the Greenfield at Wayne Country Day basketball game on January 20, 2017. Carin Goodall-Gosnell newsobserver.com

Girls Basketball

Elisia Grissett

Hillside, Sr.

Associated Press All-State (21.4 points, 11 rebounds per game).

GPA: 3.8

College plans: South Carolina.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite phrase: “You wylin’.”

Hobbies: Fishing.

Community involvement: Feeding the homeless.

Favorite childhood toy: Anything that bounced.

Goals: WNBA, sports broadcasting.

Best sports memory: Blocking someone’s shot off the backboard.

Elisia Grissett (4) of Hillside brings the ball upcourt against Kayla Cadlett, left, of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Baseball

Justin Bullock

South Granville, Sr.

N.C. Baseball Coaches Association 2A Player of the Year.

GPA: 3.8

College plans: N.C. State (signed with Milwaukee Brewers).

Favorite phrase: “Go big or go home.”

Biggest thrill in sports: Striking out the last batter of the game.

Role models: My father.

Hobbies: Fishing.

I wish I would have been there: When Matt Harrison was pitching for South Granville

Best sports memory: Pitching against Cuba on the 15U USA National team.

South Granville's Justin Bullock (12) pitches during Ayden-Grifton's 2A playoff baseball game at South Granville on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. South Granville won the game 13-2. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Boys Soccer

Camden Holbrook

Green Hope, Jr.

N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.

GPA: 3.5

College plans: Undecided.

Success is: Being happy while doing something you love.

Community involvement: Food Mission with St. Michael’s Church. Gift wrapping and dog wash for Second Chance Adoption.

I really should: Read more. It’s one of my goals this summer.

Goals: To graduate college and start a family.

What high school sports taught me: The value of having great teammates around you.

Green Hope's Camden Holbrook (19) runs down the ball in the NCHSAA 4A boys soccer finals with the Green Hope Falcons taking on the Porter Ridge Pirates at N.C. Stat University in Raleigh , N.C. on November 19, 2016. Green Hope won 3-0. Steven Worthy newsobserver.com

Girls Soccer

Maggie Pierce

Cardinal Gibbons, Soph.

U17 U.S. National Team Player.

GPA: 3.5

College plans: North Carolina.

Favorite class: Math (Hi coach Iyer!).

Favorite phrase: “Pain is temporary.”

Success is: Making everyone around you better.

Hobbies: Music, Dogs and Ice Skating

Favorite charity: The Childhood Leukemia Foundation in honor of my friend Julia Rowe.

Favorite childhood toy: A stuffed giraffe named “YaYa”

After college I...: want to play for the NC Courage.

Maggie Pierce, right, of Cardinal Gibbons slides for the ball against Elizabeth Neblett (24) of West Forsyth. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the West Forsyth Titans in a soccer game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, May 27 2017. West Forsyth won 4-3. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Volleyball

Destiny Cox

Carrboro, Jr.

NCHSAA 2A championship MVP.

GPA: 3.94

College plans: North Carolina.

I was fascinated to learn: I am related to Tim Duncan.

I really should: Stop taking people so literal. I can’t tell when people are joking sometimes.

Favorite charity: Wounded Warrior Project.

Goals: Academic: after college I want to get admitted into a medical school to become a doctor. Athletic: to one day represent my country on the biggest stage. Life: to live every day to the fullest with no regrets.

Destiny Cox (15) of Carrboro celebrates a point along her teammates. The Carrboro Jaguars played the Bartlett Yancey Buccaneers in a volleyball match that took place in Carrboro, N.C. on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Carrboro won 3-0. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Boys Swimming

Jack Messenger

Broughton, Sr.

NCHSAA 4A MVP.

GPA: 4.1

College plans: North Carolina.

Favorite class: Geography.

Greatest accomplishment: Eagle Scout.

Community involvement: Scouts, Church youth group.

I really should: Eat more nutritiously.

I wish I would have been there: Apple stock was first offered for public sale.

Favorite childhood toy: Legos.

After college I...: plan to go to graduate school for law and eventually run for N.C. public office.

Jack Messenger of Broughton celebrates at the end of the Men 100 Yard Freestyle race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Girls Swimming

Julia Poole

Middle Creek, Sr.

NCHSAA 4A MVP.

GPA: 4.59

College plans: N.C. State.

Greatest accomplishment: Making it to Olympic Trials in 2016.

Favorite phrase: “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” – Jimmy V.

I was fascinated to learn: That swimmers use every muscle in their body.

Biggest thrill in sports: Middle Creek athletic events.

Role models: My mom.

Community involvement: Volunteering at Raleigh Racers, a swim team of special needs athletes.

Julia Poole, left, of Middle Creek and Kate Moore, right, of Green Hope congratulate each other at the end of the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the NCHSAA 4A Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Friday, February 10, 2017. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Boys Lacrosse

Owen Caputo

Middle Creek, Jr.

N.C. leader in points (69 goals, 57 assists).

GPA: 4.4

College plans: Duke.

Favorite class: Psychology.

Favorite phrase: “If you’re not first, you’re last.”

They say I look like: Anakin Skywalker.

Role models: Matt Danowski.

Favorite charity: Ronald McDonald House in Durham.

After college I...: want to get a good job.

Goals: Win a national title.

Best sports memory: Winning the state title.

Middle Creek's Owen Caputo (22) ties the game 1-1 just a minute after the Cardinal Gibbons score. Coverage from Eastern Regionals of the 4A NCHSAA Boys Lacrosse playoffs between the Middle Creek Mustangs and Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Middle Creek defeats Cardinal Gibbons 14-8 to win the Eastern finals and heads to the state championship. Dean Strickland newsobserver.com

Girls Lacrosse

Jordan Lappin

Cardinal Gibbons, Sr.

Second in state in points (87 goals, 53 assists).

GPA: 3.9

College plans: Boston College.

Favorite class: History.

Success is: Earned through hard work.

Role models: Serena Williams, LeBron James.

Hobbies: Traveling.

Community involvement: Volunteering at Beginning and Beyond preschool for underprivileged kids.

After college I...: move to Colorado and make up for all the skiing I have missed while playing sports.

Jordan Lappin, center, of Cardinal Gibbons moves the ball against Anna Blythe, left, and Cassie Xin, right, of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Softball

Whitney Sanford

Lee County, Sr.

N.C. leader in ERA (0.27), second in strikeouts (295).

GPA: 4.0

College plans: East Carolina.

They say I look like: Jennifer Lawrence.

Biggest thrill in sports: Striking a batter out.

Success is: Overcoming your weaknesses.

I really should: Not shop as much as I do.

Favorite charity: Salvation Army.

Best sports memory: Going to the fourth round of playoffs for three years.

Lee County softball pitcher Whitney Sanford hurls a ball to the plate. The Lee County Yellow Jackets played the Pinecrest Patriots in a softball game that took place in Sanford, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Lee County won 4-3. Don Beard newsobserver.com

Boys Tennis

Ben Wayand

Green Hope, Sr.

NCHSAA 4A singles champ.

GPA: 3.7

College plans: Charlotte.

Success is: Doing your best in playing for the glory of God and serving Him through the gifts He gives you.

Role models: Roger Federer, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Kyrie Irving.

Hobbies: Basketball, music, piano, digital instruments.

Favorite charity: Meals on Wheels

What high school sports taught me: Patience, trust and how to have a team atmosphere in an individual sport

Green Hope's Ben Wayand plays in the opening round of the the SWAC conference tournament in Cary on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Girls Tennis

Tiffany Pyritz

North Raleigh Christian, Jr.

Undefeated on the season.

GPA: 4.6

College plans: Undecided.

Greatest accomplishment: Always ended the year ranked No. 1 in the state for tennis in same age division.

I was fascinated to learn: How to go on stage and change who you are and be someone else singing, acting and dancing.

Hobbies: Singing, playing random sports like ping pong, paddle ball, etc., photography.

After college I...: want to fulfill my career choice helping people and raising a family that loves God and caring for others.

Tiffany Pyritz. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Boys Cross Country

Connor Lane

Cardinal Gibbons, Sr.

NCHSAA 4A champ.

GPA: 5.15

College plans: Stanford.

Greatest accomplishment: Breaking the state record in the two-mile.

Favorite phrase: “If you’re not first, you’re last.”

Role models: My high school coach, Nick Mangum; my middle school coach, Julie Shea.

After college I...: plan to pursue a career in professional running or international relations/public policy.

Best sports memory: Winning the High School 3k at Penn Relays.

Cardinal Gibbons' Connor Lane comes around the final turn to win the NCHSAA Class 4A Boys State Cross Country Championships that took place at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex on November 5, 2016 in Kernersville, North Carolina. Alik McIntosh newsobserver.com

Girls Cross Country

Nevada Mareno

Leesville Road, Sr.

NCHSAA 4A champ.

GPA: 5.0

College plans: Stanford.

Greatest accomplishment: Representing the USA at Great Edinburgh International XC.

Most fun high school contest you’ve been in: Foot Locker National Championship.

They say I look like: Aly Raisman.

Hobbies: Snacking.

I really should: Spend less time on my phone.

Favorite charity: Alzheimer’s Association.

Education’s biggest hurdle: Disparity.

Leesville's Nevada Mareno takes home first place in the NCHSAA Class 4A Girls State Cross Country Championships that took place at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex on November 5, 2016 in Kernersville, North Carolina. Alik McIntosh newsobserver.com

Wrestling

Nick Daggett

Chatham Central, Sr.

NCHSAA 1A MVP.

GPA: 3.88

College plans: UNC-Pembroke

Favorite class: Chemistry.

Greatest accomplishment: Becoming an all-American.

I was fascinated to learn: From my coaches.

They say I look like: A wrestler, because of the cauliflower ear.

Hobbies: Tennis.

After college I...: To become a nurse and come back to Chatham Central to help coach wrestling every now and then.

What high school sports taught me: to be patient.

Chatham Central's Nick Daggett, center, celebrates his third state championship with the help of his opponent, Rosewood's Chris Hill, during the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championship in Greensboro on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Boys Golf

A.J. Beechler

Pinecrest, Jr.

NCHSAA 4A champ.

GPA: 4.1

College plans: UNC-Greensboro.

Favorite phrase: “Good stuff.”

They say I look like: My dad.

Role models: Rory McIlroy.

Hobbies: Golf, fishing, hunting

Community involvement: Operation Footsteps.

I wish I would have been there: Payne Stewart won the 1999 U.S. Open.

Favorite charity: Jack Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

After college I...: want to go pro.

Pinecrest's AJ Beechler, right, shares a laugh with Green Hope's Jack Massei during the NCHSAA 4A State Championship for boys golf at Pinehurst on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Beechler finished first individually, and Massei finished third. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Girls Golf

Gina Kim

Chapel Hill, Jr.

NCHSAA 3A champ.

GPA: 4.96

College plans: Duke.

Favorite class: Spanish.

Favorite phrase: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” – Philippians 4:13

I was fascinated to learn: How to make pottery.

I really should: Manage my time better.

Goals: Be successful in golf and stay happy while doing it.

I wish I would have been there: For prom.

What high school sports taught me: Friendship is very important.

Gina Kim from Chapel Hill at the 3A Women's Golf State Championship at the Longleaf Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2016. Pamela Jensen newsobserver.com

Boys Indoor Track & Field

J Johnson

Panther Creek, Sr.

NCHSAA 4A MVP.

GPA: 3.0

College plans: N.C. State.

Greatest accomplishment: Winning the team state meet.

Favorite phrase: “Charged up.”

They say I look like: Soulja Boy.

Hobbies: Graphic design, video games.

Community involvement: Durham Rescue Mission.

I wish I would have been there: Carl Lewis broke the long jump record.

After college I...: want to be the CEO of my own company.

Panther Creek's J Johnson (5) edges out Parkland's Trequan Barnes (3) to win the Boys 300 Meter Championship. Coverage from the 4A NCHSAA State Indoor Championships held in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Dean Strickland newsobserver.com

Girls Indoor Track & Field

Michaela Nelms

Nash Central, Sr.

Won the NCHSAA 3A 300-meter dash, ran a leg on two winning relays.

GPA: 3.7

College plans: Eastern Michigan.

Greatest accomplishment: Getting an unexpected full athletic and academic scholarship for track.

Favorite phrase: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

They say I look like: Skylar Diggins in the WNBA.

Role models: My grandfather who worked hard his entire life and taught me the value of it.

Nash Central's Micheala Nelms, left, outruns Corinth Holder's Samara Gibson to the finish line, taking 1st and 2nd respectively, in the 300 meter dash during the NCHSAA 3A indoor track state championship in Greensboro on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Gymnastics

Nhyla Bryant

Rolesville, Fr.

N.C. small schools all-around champion.

GPA: 4.0

College plans: Undecided.

Favorite class: Math

Greatest accomplishment: Making nationals two years in a row in my level 9 season in gymnastics.

Favorite phrase: “It’s Lit.”

I was fascinated to learn: About the different jobs in the medical field in the elective I took second semester (Health Team Relations).

Role models: Simone Biles and my mom.

Nhyla Bryant of Rolesville performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

Boys Outdoor Track & Field

Cameron Council

Northwood, Jr.

NCHSAA 3A MVP.

GPA: 3.05

College plans: Undecided.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite phrase: “Pause.”

I was fascinated to learn: American history.

Biggest thrill in sports: Getting to hit someone in football.

Success is: What you make of it.

Role models: My father.

I really should: Learn Japanese.

Best sports memory: Being with all the guys at the pregame meals before a football game.

Northwood's Cameron Council (left) and Weddington's Doug Dracon head for the finish line in the 3A Boys 200 Meter Dash. Council edges out Dracon to get his second championship of the day to go along with his 400 Meter championship. Coverage from 3A NCHSAA track and field championships held at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro, N.C. on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Dean Strickland newsobserver.com

Girls Outdoor Track & Field

Sarah Bodmer

Cary Academy, Sr.

NCISAA 3A MVP.

GPA: 4.4

College plans: Air Force.

Favorite phrase: “Don’t wish for it. Work for it.”

I was fascinated to learn: About my grandmother’s childhood in Germany during World War II.

Biggest thrill in sports: Crossing the finish line.

I really should: Stop over-thinking everything.

Education’s biggest hurdle: The one size fits all teaching approach in public schools.

After college I...: will be serving in the Air Force.