TRAC all-conference spring sports teams - 2017

The Tar-Roanoke all-conference teams in baseball and softball.
Softball
Player of the Year: Arianna Fuller-Bell - Louisburg
Coach of the Year: J Stamey - Louisburg
All-conference: Mackenzie Wood, Louisburg; Summer Phillips, Louisburg; Kaylee Saunders, Louisburg; Taylor Ferguson, Louisburg; Laine Barefoot, Louisburg; Chelsea Roberson, Louisburg; Logan Taylor, Granville Central; Taylor Freeman, Granville Central; Courtney Conway, Granville Central; Brianna Tilley, Granville Central; Ke'shonna Gay, KIPP Pride; Secret Webb, KIPP Pride; Harleigh Clay, KIPP Pride; Kaci Roberson, Oxford Prep; Olivia Moss, Oxford Prep; Jordan Jones, Oxford Prep; Hannah Brewer, Oxford Prep; Kendreall Copeland, Weldon; Daja Lynch,Weldon; Sierra Davis, Northwest Halifax.
Baseball
Co-Players of the year: Ben Hester, Oxford Prep and Nate Klubert, Granville Central
Coach of the Year: Ryan Allen, Oxford Prep
All-conference: Timari Perry, Oxford Prep; Trey Reese, Oxford Prep; Garrett Reaves, Oxford Prep; Ben Hester, Oxford Prep; Asa Thomas, Oxford Prep; Jonathon Cole, Oxford Prep; Joe Delossantos, Granville Central; Nate Klubert, Granville Central; Trey Lowery, Granville Central; Steven Faulkner, Granville Central; Maurice Wilkins, KIPP Pride; Spencer Simonowich, KIPP Pride; Jarvis Adams, KIPP Pride; Alejandro Torres, Northwest Halifax; Orlando Arrington, Northwest Halifax; Quamon Person, Louisburg; Ethan Young, Louisburg; Javontae Taylor, Louisburg; Trevor Wilder, Louisburg.
