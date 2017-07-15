Louisburg's Quamon Person (1) follows through on his swing during the playoff game against Spring Creek. The Louisburg Warriors and the Spring Creek Gators met in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs in Louisburg, N.C. on May 10, 2017. Spring Creek wins 6-3.
Louisburg's Quamon Person (1) follows through on his swing during the playoff game against Spring Creek. The Louisburg Warriors and the Spring Creek Gators met in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs in Louisburg, N.C. on May 10, 2017. Spring Creek wins 6-3. Steven Worthy newsobserver.com

High School Sports

July 15, 2017 3:51 PM

TRAC all-conference spring sports teams - 2017

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The Tar-Roanoke all-conference teams in baseball and softball.

Softball

Player of the Year: Arianna Fuller-Bell - Louisburg

Coach of the Year: J Stamey - Louisburg

All-conference: Mackenzie Wood, Louisburg; Summer Phillips, Louisburg; Kaylee Saunders, Louisburg; Taylor Ferguson, Louisburg; Laine Barefoot, Louisburg; Chelsea Roberson, Louisburg; Logan Taylor, Granville Central; Taylor Freeman, Granville Central; Courtney Conway, Granville Central; Brianna Tilley, Granville Central; Ke'shonna Gay, KIPP Pride; Secret Webb, KIPP Pride; Harleigh Clay, KIPP Pride; Kaci Roberson, Oxford Prep; Olivia Moss, Oxford Prep; Jordan Jones, Oxford Prep; Hannah Brewer, Oxford Prep; Kendreall Copeland, Weldon; Daja Lynch,Weldon; Sierra Davis, Northwest Halifax.

Baseball

Co-Players of the year: Ben Hester, Oxford Prep and Nate Klubert, Granville Central

Coach of the Year: Ryan Allen, Oxford Prep

All-conference: Timari Perry, Oxford Prep; Trey Reese, Oxford Prep; Garrett Reaves, Oxford Prep; Ben Hester, Oxford Prep; Asa Thomas, Oxford Prep; Jonathon Cole, Oxford Prep; Joe Delossantos, Granville Central; Nate Klubert, Granville Central; Trey Lowery, Granville Central; Steven Faulkner, Granville Central; Maurice Wilkins, KIPP Pride; Spencer Simonowich, KIPP Pride; Jarvis Adams, KIPP Pride; Alejandro Torres, Northwest Halifax; Orlando Arrington, Northwest Halifax; Quamon Person, Louisburg; Ethan Young, Louisburg; Javontae Taylor, Louisburg; Trevor Wilder, Louisburg.

