EPIC 2A all-conference teams for spring sports - 2017

The Eastern Plains Independent all-conference teams in baseball, girls soccer and boys tennis.
Baseball
Player of the Year: Taylor Hayden, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill.
All-Conference Team: Jackson Keen, Grace Christian; Jeremie Fitts, Grace Christian; Mitchell Haughee, Grace Christian; Chad Allison, Grace Christian; Jay Shive, Grace Christian; Trey Holland, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill; Taylor Hayden, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill; Justin Wernoski, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill; Perry Dickson, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill; Josh Van Liew, Cary Christian; Will Moyar, Cary Christian; Alan Baker, Cary Christian; Josh Lallo, Cary Christian; Keegan Zorzi, Trinity Academy of Raleigh; Brown Horton, Trinity Academy of Raleigh Riley Constantino, Trinity Academy of Raleigh; Sam Crawford, St. David’s; Harrison Osborne St. David’s; Will Taylor, The O’Neal School; Kyle McClelland, The O’Neal School.
Girls Soccer
Co-Players of the Year: Alexis Lang, Grace Christian; Sam Henry, The O’Neal School.
All-Conference Team: Alexis Lang, Grace Christian; Nyle Nwainkopor, Grace Christian; Micah King, Grace Christian; Alexa Pibl, Grace Christian; Olivia Grace Horan, Grace Christian; Hope Lapsley, Grace Christian; MaKenna Lagaly, Cary Christian; Rachel Wiggins, Cary Christian; Gracie Athus, Cary Christian; Kylie Ragsdale, Cary Christian; Katie Dixon, Cary Christian; Sarah Reynolds, St. David’s; Patterson Shehan, St. David’s; Emily Alcock, St. David’s; Katie Conger; Jamie Britt, Carolina Friends; Nola Kim-Mayer, Carolina Friends; Rose Fisher, Carolina Friends; Anna Gessner, Trinity Academy of Raleigh; Kendall Michaels, Trinity Academy of Raleigh; Lucy McCleod, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill; Heather Wright, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill; Macon McIntyre, The O’Neal School; Madison Salloum, The O’Neal School; Sam Henry, The O’Neal School.
Boys Tennis
Player of the Year: Sam Henry, The O’Neal School.
All-Conference Team: John Lyons, Cary Christian; Justin Walsh, Cary Christian; Alex Walsh, Cary Christian; Matthew Nagel, Cary Christian; Sam Habib, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill; Luke Gorges, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill; Sam Henry, The O’Neal School; Robert L., The O’Neal School; James German, Grace Christian; Drew Harbour, Grace Christian; Russell Herrington, St. David’s.
Brennan Doherty contributed.
