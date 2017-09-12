The Starting 11: the top players from week 4 of the high school football season

Each week, we honor the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern N.C.

Nominations are appreciated. Email with nominations and send full box scores to

The Starting 11

Number in parentheses notes how many times the player has made The Starting 11 this year.

Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley (3): Completed 22 of 26 passes for 331 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

Heze Bailey, South Johnston (1): Ran 28 times 189 yards for one touchdown; caught one pass for a 22-yard touchdown; made one interception.

Xzavior Bowden, Goldsboro (3): Ran 27 times for 252 yards and two touchdowns; made nine tackles.

Jalen Brooks, Cardinal Gibbons (1): Had five sacks.

Daylan Felton, Northern Durham (2): Ran 29 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns; caught three passes for 35 yards and one touchdown.

C.J. Johnson, D.H. Conley (1): Caught seven passes for 145 yards and four touchdowns.

Devon Lawrence, Wake Forest (1): Ran 18 times for 176 yards and five touchdowns; caught three passes for 43 yards.

Nolan McLean, Garner (1): Completed 17 of 31 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Quetin Perry, Bunn (1): Ran eight times for 105 yards and two touchdowns; caught one pass for a 29-yard touchdown; had one interception.

Dalen Spruill, Cardinal Gibbons (1): Ran 24 times for 205 yards for three touchdowns.

Payton Wilson, Orange (2): Caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown; had eight tackles with two sacks; returned an interception for touchdown.