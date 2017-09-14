Heritage's Trevor Berk (left) and Caleb Bratager (8) celebrate James Simpson's (middle)goal with just over a minute into the game. Coverage from the 1st Round of the NCHSAA 4A boys soccer tournament game between the Cary Imps and the Heritage Huskies played in Wake Forest, N.C. on Saturday, November 5, 2016. Cary defeated Heritage 3-2 in overtime.
High School Sports

Stage set for Wake County Cup soccer championship game

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 14, 2017 2:21 PM

Rain or shine, the Wake County Cup boys soccer championship game is set for next Saturday, Sept. 23 at Cardinal Gibbons.

This year’s final could include two undefeated teams. After winning both of their pool play games, Heritage (9-0) will face host Cardinal Gibbons (7-0-1) in the title. Neither has a loss entering this weekend.

It will be Heritage’s first time in the final. To earn a spot, the Huskies beat Green Hope 4-3 and East Wake 9-0.

Gibbons is making its third appearance and won the 2014 Cup. Gibbons defeated Panther Creek 6-3 and Knightdale 4-0 in group play.

In order to avoid the conference rematch of Panther Creek versus Green Hope, there is no true third-place or fifth-place game on that day. Instead, East Wake will play Panther Creek at 3 p.m. and Knightdale will play Green Hope at 5 p.m.

The Huskies and Crusaders will play for the title at 7 p.m.

New this year to the tournament, the JV teams from all schools (except East Wake, which does not have one) will be playing on the upper field at Cardinal Gibbons at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Previous Wake County Cup champions are: Apex (2013), Cardinal Gibbons (2014), Apex (2015), Green Hope (2016).

