Stage set for Wake County Cup soccer championship game

Heritage's Trevor Berk (left) and Caleb Bratager (8) celebrate James Simpson's (middle)goal with just over a minute into the game. Coverage from the 1st Round of the NCHSAA 4A boys soccer tournament game between the Cary Imps and the Heritage Huskies played in Wake Forest, N.C. on Saturday, November 5, 2016. Cary defeated Heritage 3-2 in overtime. Dean Strickland newsobserver.com