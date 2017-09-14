The PrepsNow coverage area
High School Sports

Class of 2018 PrepsNow area athlete commitments

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 14, 2017 4:09 PM

Below is a list of area class of 2018 athletes who have committed to play a sport in college.

We appreciate updates emailed to J. Mike Blake at mblake@newsobserver.com.

Unless athletes sign a National Letter of Intent, neither the school or the athlete is obligated to the other. The vast majority of athletes who sign national letters do not receive full scholarships, but instead receive some financial assistance. Some schools, including schools in the Ivy League, do not give athletic scholarships, but do give financial aid to students.

We will update this blog with more names as they are reported to us. * - denotes invited walk-on.

Last update: Sept. 14, 2017

No more updates will be made after July 31, 2018.

Apex

Tess Meurling, girls lacrosse, Old Dominion

Apex Friendship

Olivia Blake, girls lacrosse, Meredith; Hannah Dilday, girls lacrosse, Meredith

Broughton

Tyair Smith, football, Marshall

Cardinal Gibbons

Adam Barry, boys lacrosse, Mercer; Jack Biestek, boys lacrosse, Notre Dame; Hayden Callahan, girls lacrosse, Davidson; Grace Nelson, girls lacrosse, Ohio State; Elizabeth Wilson, girls lacrosse, Richmond; Chris Wozencroft, boys lacrosse, Amherst College (Mass.); Jack Zarnik, boys lacrosse, Utah

Carrboro

Destiny Cox, volleyball, North Carolina

Clayton

Emery Biggs, girls soccer, Marshall; Devin Carter, football, N.C. State

D.H. Conley

Holton Ahlers, football, East Carolina

Durham Academy

Tyler Carpenter, boys lacrosse, Duke

Fike

Anna Grace Adams, girls soccer, Liberty

Friendship Christian

Geassy Germano, girls basketball, Southern Utah

Fuquay-Varina

Andrew Hevener, boys soccer, Cornell

Green Hope

Jordyn Adams, baseball and football, North Carolina; Camden Holbrook, boys soccer, Appalachian State; Jack Larkin, boys lacrosse, Roanoke (Va.); Miles Peay, boys soccer, UNC-Asheville; Grace Wagner, girls soccer, Clemson

Greenfield School

Coby White, boys basketball, North Carolina

Heritage

Gunnar Holmberg, football, Duke; Joe Kane, football, Virginia Tech; Dominic Manzo, boys lacrosse, Palm Beach Atlantic (Fla.); Jarren McAllister, boys basketball, Virginia Tech; Ricky Person, football, N.C. State; Alissa Smalls, girls basketball, Morehead State

Hillside

Jamal Currie-Elliott, football, Fayetteville State;

Holly Springs

Bryce Wheaton, football, West Virginia

Jordan

Brianna Pinto, girls soccer, North Carolina; Tyler Wilson, baseball , UNC-Wilmington

Lee County

Jahmir Smith, football, Notre Dame

Leesville Road

Jordin Mosley, girls soccer, Appalachian State; Peyton Winstead, football, East Carolina

Middle Creek

Owen Caputo, boys lacrosse, Duke; A.J. King, boys lacrosse, High Point; Amanda Sales, girls soccer, Appalachian State; Addison Salz, girls soccer, East Carolina

Millbrook

Natalie Brooks, girls lacrosse, Barton; Donovan Noel, football, East Carolina

Nash Central

Anna Shaye Thompson, girls soccer, Charleston Southern

Neuse Christian

Izabella Nicoletti, girls basketball, Florida State

North Raleigh Christian

William Welch, boys soccer, VMI

Orange

Payton Wilson, football, North Carolina

Overhills

Haleigh Stackpole, girls soccer, Ole Miss

Panther Creek

Parker Cross, boys soccer, Appalachian State; Mackenzie Shulmistra, girls lacrosse, Radford

Ravenscroft

Calvin Atkeson, football, Dartmouth; Patrick Ednie, boys lacrosse, St. John’s

Sanderson

Trent Pennix, football, N.C. State

St. David’s

Kris Monroe, boys basketball, Providence

Southeast Raleigh

Tyler Williams, football, N.C. State

Southern Lee

Nate Thompson, football, Duke

Southern Nash

Nadir Thompson, football, Virginia Tech

Southern Vance

Zamari Ellis, football, Duke

Wake Forest

Javon Terry, football, North Carolina

Wakefield

Thomas Hitchins, boys soccer, Manhattan

