Class of 2018 PrepsNow area athlete commitments

Below is a list of area class of 2018 athletes who have committed to play a sport in college.
We appreciate updates emailed to J. Mike Blake at mblake@newsobserver.com.
Unless athletes sign a National Letter of Intent, neither the school or the athlete is obligated to the other. The vast majority of athletes who sign national letters do not receive full scholarships, but instead receive some financial assistance. Some schools, including schools in the Ivy League, do not give athletic scholarships, but do give financial aid to students.
We will update this blog with more names as they are reported to us. * - denotes invited walk-on.
Last update: Sept. 14, 2017
No more updates will be made after July 31, 2018.
Apex
Tess Meurling, girls lacrosse, Old Dominion
Apex Friendship
Olivia Blake, girls lacrosse, Meredith; Hannah Dilday, girls lacrosse, Meredith
Broughton
Tyair Smith, football, Marshall
Cardinal Gibbons
Adam Barry, boys lacrosse, Mercer; Jack Biestek, boys lacrosse, Notre Dame; Hayden Callahan, girls lacrosse, Davidson; Grace Nelson, girls lacrosse, Ohio State; Elizabeth Wilson, girls lacrosse, Richmond; Chris Wozencroft, boys lacrosse, Amherst College (Mass.); Jack Zarnik, boys lacrosse, Utah
Carrboro
Destiny Cox, volleyball, North Carolina
Clayton
Emery Biggs, girls soccer, Marshall; Devin Carter, football, N.C. State
D.H. Conley
Holton Ahlers, football, East Carolina
Durham Academy
Tyler Carpenter, boys lacrosse, Duke
Fike
Anna Grace Adams, girls soccer, Liberty
Friendship Christian
Geassy Germano, girls basketball, Southern Utah
Fuquay-Varina
Andrew Hevener, boys soccer, Cornell
Green Hope
Jordyn Adams, baseball and football, North Carolina; Camden Holbrook, boys soccer, Appalachian State; Jack Larkin, boys lacrosse, Roanoke (Va.); Miles Peay, boys soccer, UNC-Asheville; Grace Wagner, girls soccer, Clemson
Greenfield School
Coby White, boys basketball, North Carolina
Heritage
Gunnar Holmberg, football, Duke; Joe Kane, football, Virginia Tech; Dominic Manzo, boys lacrosse, Palm Beach Atlantic (Fla.); Jarren McAllister, boys basketball, Virginia Tech; Ricky Person, football, N.C. State; Alissa Smalls, girls basketball, Morehead State
Hillside
Jamal Currie-Elliott, football, Fayetteville State;
Holly Springs
Bryce Wheaton, football, West Virginia
Jordan
Brianna Pinto, girls soccer, North Carolina; Tyler Wilson, baseball , UNC-Wilmington
Lee County
Jahmir Smith, football, Notre Dame
Leesville Road
Jordin Mosley, girls soccer, Appalachian State; Peyton Winstead, football, East Carolina
Middle Creek
Owen Caputo, boys lacrosse, Duke; A.J. King, boys lacrosse, High Point; Amanda Sales, girls soccer, Appalachian State; Addison Salz, girls soccer, East Carolina
Millbrook
Natalie Brooks, girls lacrosse, Barton; Donovan Noel, football, East Carolina
Nash Central
Anna Shaye Thompson, girls soccer, Charleston Southern
Neuse Christian
Izabella Nicoletti, girls basketball, Florida State
North Raleigh Christian
William Welch, boys soccer, VMI
Orange
Payton Wilson, football, North Carolina
Overhills
Haleigh Stackpole, girls soccer, Ole Miss
Panther Creek
Parker Cross, boys soccer, Appalachian State; Mackenzie Shulmistra, girls lacrosse, Radford
Ravenscroft
Calvin Atkeson, football, Dartmouth; Patrick Ednie, boys lacrosse, St. John’s
Sanderson
Trent Pennix, football, N.C. State
St. David’s
Kris Monroe, boys basketball, Providence
Southeast Raleigh
Tyler Williams, football, N.C. State
Southern Lee
Nate Thompson, football, Duke
Southern Nash
Nadir Thompson, football, Virginia Tech
Southern Vance
Zamari Ellis, football, Duke
Wake Forest
Javon Terry, football, North Carolina
Wakefield
Thomas Hitchins, boys soccer, Manhattan
