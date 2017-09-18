Projecting the NCHSAA football playoffs

We’re halfway through the high school football season (if your high school is only scheduled to play 10 games). In years past, this was too early for playoff projections.
That’s not the case this year, the first in which MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the football playoffs.
Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.
Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).
Once the field is seeded, the largest playoff teams in one classification are put into one bracket and the smallest into the other, creating eight brackets in all: 4AA and 4A, 3AA and 3A, 2AA and 2A and 1AA and 1A. With this being the first year of a new realignment period, there will be teams in different brackets than you may be used to seeing.
The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 24-team brackets of 4AA, 4A, 1AA and 1A, the top four seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.
The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Sunday. This link will be updated throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Nov. 4.
Last update: Monday, Sept. 18, 12:30 a.m.
Automatic bids - 4A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
Northwestern
McDowell County
N/A
South Meck
Harding
West Mecklenburg
I-Meck
Mallard Creek
Vance
Southwestern
Myers Park
Butler
Central Piedmont
West Forsyth
Glenn
Metro
Page
Northwest Guilford
Sandhills Athletic
Scotland County
Pinecrest
Triangle 6
Green Hope
Athens Drive
Patriot Athletic
South View
N/A
South Wake
Middle Creek
Fuquay-Varina
Cap-7
Sanderson
Cardinal Gibbons
Northern Athletic
Wake Forest
Heritage
Mideastern
Hoggard
N/A
Eastern Carolina
South Central
N/A
4AA East
1-Page vs BYE; 8-Richmond County vs 9-Millbrook
4-Pinecrest vs BYE; 5-Northwest Guilford vs 12-Garner
3-Green Hope vs BYE; 6-Fuquay-Varina vs 11-Laney
2-Middle Creek vs BYE; 7-Athens Drive vs 10-Leesville Road
4AA West
1-Mallard Creek vs BYE; 8-North Mecklenburg vs 9-Olympic
4-West Mecklenburg vs BYE; 5-Butler vs 12-South Mecklenburg
3-Myers Park vs BYE; 6-Providence vs 11-Ardrey Kell
2-West Forsyth vs BYE; 7-Hough vs 10-West Charlotte
4A East
1-Wake Forest vs BYE; 8-Cardinal Gibbons vs 9-Seventy-First
4-Sanderson vs BYE; 5-South View vs 12-High Point Central
3-Scotland County vs BYE; 6-South Central vs 11-Ragsdale
2-Hoggard vs BYE; 7-Heritage vs 10-Purnell Swett
4A West
1-Harding vs BYE; 8-Mooresville vs 9-Porter Ridge
4-Vance vs BYE; 5-East Forsyth vs 12-Reagan
3-Glenn vs BYE; 6-Hickory Ridge vs 11-R.J. Reynolds
2-McDowell County vs BYE; 7-Davie County vs 10-East Mecklenburg
Automatic bids - 3A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Western Mountain
A.C. Reynolds
Tuscola
Asheville
Northwestern
Freedom
Alexander Central
N/A
Big South
Crest
Stuart Cramer
N/A
North Piedmont
South Iredell
Statesville
N/A
Southern Carolina
Charlotte Catholic
Marvin Ridge
N/A
South Piedmont
A.L. Brown
Concord
N/A
Piedmont Triad
Dudley
Mount Tabor
N/A
Mid-Piedmont
Southeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford
N/A
Mid-State
Western Alamance
Eastern Alamance
N/A
Big Eight
Hillside
Orange
N/A
Tri-County 6
Lee County
Triton
N/A
Patriot Athletic
Cape Fear
Terry Sanford
N/A
Greater Neuse River
Clayton
Cleveland
N/A
Big East
Southern Nash
Rocky Mount
N/A
Mideastern
New Hanover
Topsail
N/A
Eastern Carolina
D.H. Conley
Eastern Wayne
N/A
Coastal
Havelock
Jacksonville
N/A
3AA East
1-Lee County vs 16-Northern Durham; 8-Hillside vs 9-Terry Sanford
4-Southeast Guilford vs 13-Cleveland; 5-D.H. Conley vs 12-Triton
3-Cape Fear vs 14-Southern Durham; 6-A.L. Brown vs 11-Topsail
2-New Hanover vs 15-Southern Alamance; 7-Clayton vs 10-Jacksonville
3AA West
1-Dudley vs 16-Ashbrook; 8-Sun Valley vs 9-Weddington
4-Mount Tabor vs 13-Watauga; 5-Marvin Ridge vs 12-Northern Guilford
3-South Iredell vs 14-Parkland; 6-Alexander Central vs 11-Southwest Guilford
7-Asheville vs 10-Ben L. Smith; 2-A.C. Reynolds vs 15-Central Cabarrus
3A East
1-Havelock vs 16-Fike; 8-Eastern Wayne vs 9-West Carteret
4-Eastern Alamance vs 13-Westover; 5-Eastern Guilford vs 12-Northeast Guilford
3-Western Alamance vs 14-E.E. Smith; 6-Orange vs 11-Monroe
2-Southern Nash vs 15-Rockingham County; 7-Rocky Mount vs 10-Northside (Jacksonville)
3A West
1-Charlotte Catholic vs 16-West Caldwell; 8-Hunter Huss vs 9-Kings Mountain
4-Stuart Cramer vs 13-West Rowan; 5-Concord vs 12-Burns
3-Freedom vs 14-Hickory; 6-Tuscola vs 11-Northwest Cabarrus
2-Crest vs 15-West Henderson; 7-Statesville vs 10-Jay M. Robinson
Automatic bids - 2A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Mountain Six
Franklin
Hendersonville
N/A
Western Highlands
Mountain Heritage
N/A
N/A
Southwestern
South Point
Shelby
N/A
Northwestern Foothills
Hibriten
Patton
N/A
South Fork
Newton-Conover
Maiden
N/A
Mountain Valley
North Wilkes
N/A
N/A
Western Piedmont
North Surry
West Stokes
N/A
Central Carolina
North Davidson
Ledford
Salisbury
Rocky River
Mount Pleasant
East Montgomery
N/A
PAC-7
Randleman
Wheatmore
N/A
Mid-State
Reidsville
Cummings
N/A
Three Rivers
South Columbus
East Bladen
N/A
Northern Carolina
South Granville
Roanoke Rapids
N/A
East Central
Wallace-Rose Hill
East Duplin
N/A
Eastern Plains
SouthWest Edgecombe
Nash Central
N/A
Eastern Carolina
Kinston
Greene Central
N/A
Coastal 8
Southwest Onslow
Trask
N/A
Northeastern Coastal
Northeastern
First Flight
N/A
2AA East
1-North Davidson vs 16-Forest Hills; 8-Nash Central vs 9-Cummings
4-Randleman vs 13-Bunn; 5-East Duplin vs 12-T.W. Andrews
3-SouthWest Edgecombe vs 14-North Lenoir; 6-Ledford vs 11-West Craven
2-South Granville vs 15-East Davidson; 7-Roanoke Rapids vs 10-Clinton
2AA West
1-South Point vs 16-West Lincoln; 8-Patton vs 9-West Stokes
4-Mount Pleasant vs 13-Wilkes Central; 5-Newton-Conover vs 12-Madison
3-Franklin vs 14-North Lincoln; 6-Maiden vs 11-Foard
2-Hibriten vs 15-West Iredell; 7-North Surry vs 10-Pisgah
2A East
1-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 16-North Johnston; 8-Hertford County vs 9-First Flight
4-Kinston vs 13-Ayden-Grifton; 5-Southwest Onslow vs 12-Farmville Central
3-South Columbus vs 14-Bertie; 6-East Bladen vs 11-Whiteville
2-Northeastern vs 15-Fairmont; 7-Greene Central vs 10-Trask
2A West
1-Reidsville vs 16-R-S Central; 8-Salisbury vs 9-East Rutherford
4-Shelby vs 13-Red Springs; 5-Hendersonville vs 12-Lincolnton
3-North Wilkes vs 14-West Wilkes; 6-East Montgomery vs 11-Lexington
2-Mountain Heritage vs 15-Carver; 7-Wheatmore vs 10-Brevard
Automatic bids - 1A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Smoky Mountain
N/A
Western Highlands
N/A
N/A
Southern Piedmont
N/A
Mountain Valley
N/A
N/A
Northwest
N/A
Yadkin Valley
N/A
Three Rivers
N/A
Northern Carolina
N/A
N/A
Carolina 1A
N/A
Tar-Roanoke
N/A
Coastal 8
N/A
N/A
Coastal Plains
N/A
Albemarle
N/A
Atlantic
N/A
N/A
Comments