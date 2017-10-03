High school lacrosse still growing, as conferences released by the state show

Newly-proposed lacrosse conferences, posted Tuesday by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, point to the sport’s continued growth in the Triangle and statewide. The only Wake County traditional high schools without a program are East Wake and Knightdale. Southeast Raleigh is still without a girls’ team.
Southeast Raleigh’s boys program, which played a club schedule last year, will be full varsity this spring. So too will Fuquay-Varina and Garner’s girls teams.
Corinth Holders will become the first Johnston County school to field the sport, starting a boys’ team. After almost field a team last year, Union Pines will begin boys lacrosse this year as well.
The conferences mostly fall within the bounds of all other sports, with a few cases where exceptions are needed. Even then, most 4A schools do not share conferences with 3A, 2A or 1A schools.
Southern Vance was listed as fielding a girls lacrosse team, but we’ve confirmed the Raiders were listed by mistake.
Schools have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to submit their feedback.
Here are two things to watch: First, will Jack Britt and Pinecrest remain split even though they are in the same conference (travel-wise, it may be better to split them)? Secondly, will “Conf. 8” still exist in boys lacrosse? J.F. Webb lost its head coach recently and Northern Vance didn’t have enough athletes to field the sport last year, or even boys soccer this year.
Now, here’s a few fast facts that suggest we may be inching closer to having a split 4A girls lacrosse championship one day.
▪ Six new boys lacrosse programs: Corinth Holders, Southeast Raleigh, Union Pines, Queens Grant, Pine Lake Prep and Parkwood.
▪ Number of total boys lacrosse programs: 106 (51 4A, 40 3A, eight 2A, seven 1A)
▪ Six new girls lacrosse programs: Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Davie County, Atkins, Parkwood and Mooresville.
▪ Number of total girls lacrosse programs: 80 (49 4A, 27 3A, three 2A, one 1A)
BOYS EASTERN CONFERENCES
Conf. 1 (Mideastern 3A/4A): Ashley, Hoggard, Laney, New Hanover, South Brunswick, Topsail, West Brunswick
Conf. 2: (Coastal 3A + Eastern Carolina 3A/4A + Northeastern Coastal 2A): Croatan, First Flight, Havelock, J.H. Rose, Jacksonville, New Bern, Northside (Jacksonville), West Carteret
Conf. 3 (Northern 4A): Corinth Holders, Heritage, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wakefield
Conf. 4 (Cap-7 4A): Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons, Enloe, Leesville Road, Millbrook, Sanderson, Southeast Raleigh
Conf. 5 (South Wake 4A, etc.): Apex, Apex Friendship, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Jack Britt, Middle Creek
Conf. 6 (Triangle 6 4A, etc.): Athens Drive, Cary, Green Hope, Jordan, Panther Creek, Pinecrest, Riverside
Conf. 7 (Big Eight 3A + Tri-County 6 3A): Cedar Ridge, Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill, Northern Durham, Northwood, Orange, Southern Durham, Union Pines
Conf. 8 (Mid-State 2A + North Central 1A + Northern Carolina 1A/2A): Carrboro, J.F. Webb, Northern Vance, Roxboro Community, Voyager Academy,
GIRLS EASTERN CONFERENCES
Conf. 1 (Mideastern 3A/4A): Ashley, Hoggard, Laney, New Hanover, South Brunswick, Topsail, West Brunswick
Conf. 2: (Coastal 3A + Eastern Carolina 3A/4A + Northeastern Coastal 2A): First Flight, Havelock, J.H. Rose, Jacksonville, New Bern, Northside (Jacksonville)
Conf. 3 (Big Eight 3A + Northern 4A): Carrboro, Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill, Heritage, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wakefield
Conf. 4 (Cap-7 4A): Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons, Enloe, Leesville Road, Millbrook, Sanderson
Conf. 5 (South Wake 4A, etc.): Apex, Apex Friendship, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Jack Britt, Middle Creek, Terry Sanford
Conf. 6 (Triangle 6, etc.): Athens Drive, Cary, Green Hope, Jordan, Panther Creek, Pinecrest, Riverside
