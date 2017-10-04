Rahjai McPhatter (7) runs off his blocker as he picks up yardage down the middle. The North Johnston Panthers visited the Princeton Bulldogs in a high school football game on Sept. 22, 2017.
Rahjai McPhatter (7) runs off his blocker as he picks up yardage down the middle. The North Johnston Panthers visited the Princeton Bulldogs in a high school football game on Sept. 22, 2017. Dean Strickland
Rahjai McPhatter (7) runs off his blocker as he picks up yardage down the middle. The North Johnston Panthers visited the Princeton Bulldogs in a high school football game on Sept. 22, 2017. Dean Strickland

High School Sports

The Starting 11: the top players from week 7 of the high school football season

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

October 04, 2017 10:43 AM

Each week, we honor the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern N.C.

Nominations are appreciated. Email mblake@newsobserver.com with nominations and send full box scores to hssports@newsobserver.com.

The Starting 11: week 7

Number in parentheses notes how many times the player has made The Starting 11 this year.

A.J. Banker, Arendell Parrott (1): Caught nine passes for 135 yards and four touchdowns; returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

Xzavior Bowden, Goldsboro (4): Ran 34 times for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Connor Bright, Arendell Parrott (2): Completed 17 of 24 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns.

Brycen Jackson, Northern Durham (1): Completed 15 of 26 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Taevian Jackson, C.B. Aycock (1): Ran 34 times for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Grant Jarman, J.H. Rose (1): Completed 22 of 34 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Raijai McPhatter, Princeton (2): Ran 23 times for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

Tion Mickens, Smithfield-Selma (1): Scored three touchdowns on three touches: two catches for 131 yards and two scores with a 70-yard interception return for touchdown.

Jahmir Smith, Lee County (2): Ran 18 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacob Whittington, Smithfield-Selma (1): Completed 7 of 8 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Lamar Wilkins, Princceton (1): Ran 17 times for 261 yards and one touchdown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Orange boys soccer rises to first place

Orange boys soccer rises to first place 1:11

Orange boys soccer rises to first place
New Rocky Mount rivalry game debuts to packed house 1:24

New Rocky Mount rivalry game debuts to packed house
Green Hope volleyball still atop Tri-6 Conference after rivalry win at Panther Creek 1:37

Green Hope volleyball still atop Tri-6 Conference after rivalry win at Panther Creek

View More Video