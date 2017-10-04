The Starting 11: the top players from week 7 of the high school football season

Each week, we honor the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern N.C.
The Starting 11: week 7
Number in parentheses notes how many times the player has made The Starting 11 this year.
A.J. Banker, Arendell Parrott (1): Caught nine passes for 135 yards and four touchdowns; returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Xzavior Bowden, Goldsboro (4): Ran 34 times for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Connor Bright, Arendell Parrott (2): Completed 17 of 24 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns.
Brycen Jackson, Northern Durham (1): Completed 15 of 26 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.
Taevian Jackson, C.B. Aycock (1): Ran 34 times for 296 yards and three touchdowns.
Grant Jarman, J.H. Rose (1): Completed 22 of 34 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Raijai McPhatter, Princeton (2): Ran 23 times for 320 yards and two touchdowns.
Tion Mickens, Smithfield-Selma (1): Scored three touchdowns on three touches: two catches for 131 yards and two scores with a 70-yard interception return for touchdown.
Jahmir Smith, Lee County (2): Ran 18 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Jacob Whittington, Smithfield-Selma (1): Completed 7 of 8 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Lamar Wilkins, Princceton (1): Ran 17 times for 261 yards and one touchdown.
