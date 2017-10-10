The Starting 11: the top players from week 8 of the high school football season

Each week, we honor the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern N.C.
Nominations are appreciated. Email hssports@newsobserver.com.with nominations and send full box scores to
The Starting 11: week 8
Number in parentheses notes how many times the player has made The Starting 11 this year.
Jordyn Adams, Green Hope (2): UNC recruit tied the NCHSAA record with three punt returns for touchdown (45, 65 and 66 yards, respectively).
Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley (4): Completed 15 of 23 passes for 264 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions; ran four times for 57 yards and one touchdown.
Ezekiel Best, Eastern Wayne (1): Completed 20 of 41 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.
Justin Eberhart, Union Pines (2): Ran 30 times for 278 yards and four touchdowns; caught four passes for 46 yards.
Kendall Harris, Franklinton (1): Ran 31 times for 248 yards and one touchdown.
Zonovan Knight, Southern Nash (1): Ran 12 times for 219 yards and four touchdowns.
Dexter McDuffie, South Central (1): Completed 7 of 12 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns with one interception; ran 14 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Emmanuel Lewis, South Central (1): Ran three times for 133 yards and one touchdown; caught five passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
Elijah Stewart, Southern Vance (1): Completed 18 of 25 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Nazir Monroe-Smith, South Central (1): Ran eight times for 166 yards and four touchdowns; caught one pass for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Ricky Person Jr., Heritage (6): Ran 23 times for 243 yards and three touchdonws; caught two passes for 12 yards and one touchdown.
