Franklinton's Kendall Harris (5) accelerates up the middle for a big gain. The Franklinton Rams visited the Rocky Mount Gryphons in a high school football game on Friday, October 6, 2017. Dean Strickland

High School Sports

The Starting 11: the top players from week 8 of the high school football season

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

October 10, 2017 2:14 PM

Each week, we honor the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern N.C.

Nominations are appreciated. Email mblake@newsobserver.com with nominations and send full box scores to hssports@newsobserver.com.

The Starting 11: week 8

Number in parentheses notes how many times the player has made The Starting 11 this year.

Jordyn Adams, Green Hope (2): UNC recruit tied the NCHSAA record with three punt returns for touchdown (45, 65 and 66 yards, respectively).

Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley (4): Completed 15 of 23 passes for 264 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions; ran four times for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Ezekiel Best, Eastern Wayne (1): Completed 20 of 41 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Justin Eberhart, Union Pines (2): Ran 30 times for 278 yards and four touchdowns; caught four passes for 46 yards.

Kendall Harris, Franklinton (1): Ran 31 times for 248 yards and one touchdown.

Zonovan Knight, Southern Nash (1): Ran 12 times for 219 yards and four touchdowns.

Dexter McDuffie, South Central (1): Completed 7 of 12 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns with one interception; ran 14 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Emmanuel Lewis, South Central (1): Ran three times for 133 yards and one touchdown; caught five passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Elijah Stewart, Southern Vance (1): Completed 18 of 25 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Nazir Monroe-Smith, South Central (1): Ran eight times for 166 yards and four touchdowns; caught one pass for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Ricky Person Jr., Heritage (6): Ran 23 times for 243 yards and three touchdonws; caught two passes for 12 yards and one touchdown.

