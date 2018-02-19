PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: boys basketball

With the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs beginning this week, the N.C. Independent Athletic Association postseason concludes on Friday and Saturday.
In the PrepsNow area, Garner is still first in high school boys basketball.
The Southern Durham boys are new this week to the top 25 rankings.
PrepsNow Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Never miss a local story.
Rank, Team
Rec.
LW
1. Garner
24-1
1
2. South Central
24-0
2
3. Mount Zion
26-3
3
4. Greenfield
24-9
4
5. Broughton
24-2
5
6. Heritage
21-4
6
7. Northern Nash
23-1
7
8. Green Hope
21-5
10
9. Rocky Mount Prep
22-0
12
10. Leesville Road
19-6
9
11. Kinston
20-4
17
12. Ravenscroft
21-8
8
13. Word of God
18-8
11
14. Northern Durham
22-3
13
15. Greene Central
21-6
16
16. Person
21-4
18
17. Southern Durham
20-6
NR
18. Knightdale
17-7
20
19. Panther Creek
14-12
22
20. Millbrook
15-12
23
21. Southern Lee
22-3
24
22. Athens Drive
18-8
21
23. Durham Academy
20-6
15
24. St. David’s
23-6
25
25. Kerr-Vance
24-1
14
Falling out: Rocky Mount (19).
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.
Comments