Garner's Marque Maultsby (10) puts up a running one-hander over Broughton's Tyler Palmer (20). Coverage from the second round NCHSAA 4A boys basketball tournament between Garner Trojans and the Broughton Capitals played in Garner, N.C. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Garner defeated Broughton 89-80 to advance to the 3rd round. Dean Strickland
High School Sports

PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: boys basketball

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 19, 2018 01:17 PM

With the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs beginning this week, the N.C. Independent Athletic Association postseason concludes on Friday and Saturday.

In the PrepsNow area, Garner is still first in high school boys basketball.

The Southern Durham boys are new this week to the top 25 rankings.

PrepsNow Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Rank, Team

Rec.

LW

1. Garner

24-1

1

2. South Central

24-0

2

3. Mount Zion

26-3

3

4. Greenfield

24-9

4

5. Broughton

24-2

5

6. Heritage

21-4

6

7. Northern Nash

23-1

7

8. Green Hope

21-5

10

9. Rocky Mount Prep

22-0

12

10. Leesville Road

19-6

9

11. Kinston

20-4

17

12. Ravenscroft

21-8

8

13. Word of God

18-8

11

14. Northern Durham

22-3

13

15. Greene Central

21-6

16

16. Person

21-4

18

17. Southern Durham

20-6

NR

18. Knightdale

17-7

20

19. Panther Creek

14-12

22

20. Millbrook

15-12

23

21. Southern Lee

22-3

24

22. Athens Drive

18-8

21

23. Durham Academy

20-6

15

24. St. David’s

23-6

25

25. Kerr-Vance

24-1

14

Falling out: Rocky Mount (19).

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

