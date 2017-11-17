Recaps from the second round of the high school football playoffs

The biggest showdown in Friday’s second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs was more lopsided than expected. Heritage never trailed in its 34-6 victory at previously undefeated Cardinal Gibbons, advancing to next week’s third round of the 4A playoffs.

The Huskies (12-1) exploded for 27 points in the second quarter to lead 27-0 at halftime. Heritage was up 14-0 with three minutes left in the second quarter before a 45-yard interception return for touchdown by Jaedon Williams and 11-yard touchdown pass from Duke recruit Gunnar Holmberg to Devin Grant blew the game open.

The Crusaders (11-1) scored in the final minutes on a touchdown run by Dalen Spruill.

Heritage will travel to Hoggard (12-0) in Wilmington in the next round.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wake Forest 51, Millbrook 13: Wake Forest (12-0) had no trouble with Millbrook (6-7) at home, remaining unbeaten as it heads to the third round of the 4AA playoffs.

The Cougars scored on every possession in the first half, taking a 44-0 lead into the break. Devon Lawrence, a UNC recruit, had four first-half touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving. He finished with 160 yards on 10 carries.

Wake Forest quarterback Chris James tossed three first half touchdowns. He was pulled after halftime, finishing with six completions for 115 yards. Two-way player John Jiles had an interception and a fumble recovery for Wake Forest on defense, to go along with two touchdown receptions on offense.

Millbrook turned it over four times in the first half. Millbrook got two rushing touchdowns in the fourth, one from Chris Twitty and another by Ahmir Jackson.

Sanderson 40, Middle Creek 20: N.C. State recruit Trent Pennix left no doubt in the second round of the 4AA playoffs. Pennix scored two game’s first three touchdowns, finishing with 235 yards rushing and three TDs on 20 carries.

Sanderson (9-3) lost to the Mustangs (9-4) in a 45-7 rout in the same round last season. Kolby Banks added 124 yards and two TDs on 16 carries for Sanderson. Mustangs quarterback Andrew Ihle, who completed 29 of 44 passes for 315 yards and a TD and added Middle Creek’s other two scores on the ground.

Sanderson led 28-13 at halftime. The Spartans travel to Wake Forest in the third round.

Green Hope 42, Leesville Road 23: Leesville Road (8-4)struck first, but a pair of touchdowns from Green Hope’s U.S. Army All-American receiver Jordyn Adams sparked a 27-0 run that led to a Falcons (10-2) victory.

Green Hope quarterback Willie Taylor threw three touchdown passes, but it was the running game that secured the win for the Falcons. Outside of Blake Watson’s 26-yard touchdown on a reverse, the Falcons had only 28 rushing yards on 13 carries in the first half. After the intermission, Green Hope’s two-headed duo of Jaquel Watkins (25 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown) and Dylon Washington (seven carries for 42 yards and a touchdown) allowed the Falcons to control the clock and keep Leesville’s dangerous passing attack off the field.

Leesville quarterback Vince Amendola had a strong first half, going 14-for-19 for 178 yards, but drops in crucial moments during the second half kept the Pride from achieving a come from behind victory. Landon Choboy ran for two scores for the Pride and Cole Coleman ran in the game’s opening score.

Garner 31, Pinecrest 21: Garner’s Daiveon Carrington ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a crucial fourth-quarter fumble to lead the Trojans (8-4) in a 4AA second-round game.

Garner’s other touchdowns were Justin Lewis’ 17-yard catch, quarterback Nolan McLean’s 1-yard run and Eli Bondurant’s 21-yard field goal. Zaythan Hill led Pinecrest (8-5) with 27 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Garner travels to Green Hope in the third round next week.

South Central 64, Knightdale 36: South Central (10-2) now has a school record for wins in a season after ousting Knightdale (7-6) in the second round of the 4A playoffs. The Falcons scored touchdowns on all seven first-half possessions and never punted as quarterback Dexter McDuffie had three passing scores and two rushing.

Clayton 40, Cleveland 35: Undefeated and top-seeded Clayton and rival Cleveland had the battle everyone expected in the second round of the 3AA playoffs.

While the offenses stole most of the show, Clayton junior linebacker Bryce Graves had a first-half interception that set up the Comets’ go-ahead touchdown, a 14-yard touchdown pass from Austin Cagle to E.J. Bradshaw, that gave the Comets a 26-21 lead.

Cleveland never led again, but stayed within striking distance. With just over two minutes left in the game, Cleveland (8-5) trailed by five and picked up a first down but this time Graves recovered a Rams fumble to seal the win. Clayton (13-0) will host Eastern Guilford next week.

Eastern Guilford 44, D.H. Conley 29: D.H. Conley mounted a furious second half comeback, but fell to No. 4 seed Eastern Guilford and bowed out in the second round of the 3A playoffs. Wide receiver C.J. Johnson scored four TD passes, of 27, 37, 47, and 13 yards. He totaled 174 yards on seven receptions. Quarterback Holton Ahlers was 20-38 with 342 yards in the air.

Ahlers, an East Carolina recruit, ends his career as just the third player in state history to account for 200 total touchdowns (201) and second all-time in yards of total offense (14,772).

Conley’s lone score in a 31-7 first half came on Johnson’s highlight reel catch on a third and 18 play. He raced to the left corner of the end zone but fell to his back while twisting to make the catch. Somehow he managed to reach up with one hand and catch Ahlers’ touchdown spiral as it descended towards him.

Cape Fear 24, Lee County 7: Lee County lost for just the first time all season to No. 11 seed Cape Fear in the second round of the 3AA playoffs.

The third-seeded Yellow Jackets (12-1) were ranked No. 3 in the N&O rankings. Lee County had only allowed 37 points all season, while posting nine shutouts. The Colts (10-3), last year’s 4A runner-up, have only lost once this year when star quarterback Justice Galloway-Velasquez was healthy. Cape Fear held the Yellow Jackets to just 100 yards on the ground and forced a safety on the game’s fourth play.

Senior running back Jahmir Smith, a Notre Dame recruit, rushed for 98 yards and scored the Yellow Jackets’ lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 63-yard burst down the right sideline. Cape Fear led 17-0 at halftime.

3A roundup: Fike fell 45-14 at Western Alamance to end its season 9-4 overall. Southern Nash steamrolled Eastern Alamance 62-20. The No. 3 Firebirds (12-1) will visit Havelock next week.

2AA/2A roundup: The South Granville dream season continues into the third round with a 50-12 victory over West Craven. The Vikings (13-0) will visit North Davidson in the next round.

Nash Central’s best season in school history ended in the 2AA playoffs with a 57-19 loss at Randleman. The Bulldogs ended the year 10-3.

In 2A, Greene Central (8-5), Beddingfield (8-5) and SouthWest Edgecombe (10-3) all fell.

1AA roundup: Tarboro (12-0) will face West Mongtomery in the next round. Granville Central (5-7) fell to West Montgomery.

Dan E. Way, Jeremy Lambert, Mike Potter, Ian Pierno, Dave Malenick, David Justice and Tom Shanahan contributed.