Franklin Academy players, from left, Zach Hanson (7), Carter Diehl (8), Luke Rogers (9) and Jaxon Moseley (10) after the game. The Franklin Academy Patriots played against the Bishop McGuinness Villains in the 1A NCHSAA State Championship in Raleigh on Saturday, November 18, 2017. Bishop McGuinness won the game 2-0. Ray Black III newsobserver.com
High School Sports

Franklin Academy falls to Bishop McGuinness in NCHSAA 1A boys soccer championship

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

November 18, 2017 09:48 PM

RALEIGH

Franklin Academy came up short in its quest for a second boys soccer state championship in three years. On Saturday, the Patriots fell 2-0 to Bishop McGuinness in a physical contest.

There were three yellow cards combined and two Patriots starters left the game with injuries.

Franklin Academy (23-1-1) won the 2015 state title, but Bishop McGuinness (19-2-3) kept the Patriots off the scoreboard in this year’s version.

At times, it looked like the Patriots were playing well enough to earn a second championship, keeping possession and peppering Bishop with shots that sailed just a little high or wide.

“Our boys did an excellent job,” FA coach John Crosland said. “They were trusting each other to make plays, the ball just didn’t fall our way today.”

The Villians – that’s the Kernersville school’s mascot – scored in the 33rd minute after Brad Standen slotted in a perfect through ball from Cameron Bovender and led 1-0 at halftime despite a number of near-misses by FA.

“We just couldn’t lift our heads up and connect passes like we normally do,” Crosland said.

The Patriots pushed hard for a goal but a 78th minute goal – a Nathan Joseph chip pass to Alan Linares across the goal mouth – wrapped up the Villians’ state title.

It was the first time the previously undefeated Patriots had been shut out all year, a testament to just how good Franklin Academy was while going undefeated in the regular season for the first time.

“Our boys have a lot to be proud of,” Crosland said. “We’ve got a great student population. They’re supportive, you saw the crowd here today. There’s a willingness and desire to get better every day.”

