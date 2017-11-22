Heritage defender Joshua Coleman (9) dives as he grabs the jersey of Wake Forest running back Devon Lawrence (3) on an edge run. The Heritage Huskies visited the Wake Forest Cougars in a high school football game on Nov. 3, 2017.
The Starting 11: The top players from round 2 of the high school football playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

November 22, 2017 12:17 PM

Each week, we honor the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

The Starting 11: round 2

Number in parentheses notes how many times the player has made The Starting 11 this year.

Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley (10): ECU recruit completed 20 of 40 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns with one interception; ran 12 times for 42 yards.

Kendrick Bell, Southern Nash (2): Ran 20 times for 116 yards and five touchdowns.

Tucker Brown, South Granville (1): Completed 2 of 4 passes for 26 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions; ran 13 times for 98 yards and four touchdowns.

Gunnar Holmberg, Heritage (3): Duke recruit completed 23 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions; ran six times for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Andrew Ihle, Middle Creek (1): Completed 29 of 44 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown with one interception; ran 12 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

C.J. Johnson, D.H. Conley (5): Caught seven passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns.

Zonovan Knight, Southern Nash (3): Ran 13 times for 230 yards and one touchdown.

Devon Lawrence, Wake Forest (2): UNC recruit ran 12 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns; caught one pass for 4 yards.

Jeremy Lewis, South Central (1): Caught eight passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns; had nine tackles with one sack and one caused fumble.

Dexter McDuffie, South Central (3): Completed 16 of 21 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions; ran nine times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Trent Pennix, Sanderson (1): N.C. State recruit ran 20 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns; caught three passes for 10 yards.

