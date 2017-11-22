The Starting 11: The top players from round 2 of the high school football playoffs

Each week, we honor the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.
The Starting 11: round 2
Number in parentheses notes how many times the player has made The Starting 11 this year.
Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley (10): ECU recruit completed 20 of 40 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns with one interception; ran 12 times for 42 yards.
Kendrick Bell, Southern Nash (2): Ran 20 times for 116 yards and five touchdowns.
Tucker Brown, South Granville (1): Completed 2 of 4 passes for 26 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions; ran 13 times for 98 yards and four touchdowns.
Gunnar Holmberg, Heritage (3): Duke recruit completed 23 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions; ran six times for 43 yards and one touchdown.
Andrew Ihle, Middle Creek (1): Completed 29 of 44 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown with one interception; ran 12 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
C.J. Johnson, D.H. Conley (5): Caught seven passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns.
Zonovan Knight, Southern Nash (3): Ran 13 times for 230 yards and one touchdown.
Devon Lawrence, Wake Forest (2): UNC recruit ran 12 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns; caught one pass for 4 yards.
Jeremy Lewis, South Central (1): Caught eight passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns; had nine tackles with one sack and one caused fumble.
Dexter McDuffie, South Central (3): Completed 16 of 21 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions; ran nine times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Trent Pennix, Sanderson (1): N.C. State recruit ran 20 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns; caught three passes for 10 yards.
