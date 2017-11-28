Big Eight 3A all-conference teams, 2017-18

The Big Eight 3A Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.
Chapel Hill won the most conference championships, taking boys and girls cross country, boys soccer and volleyball. East Chapel Hill won girls tennis and field hockey. Northwood won the girls golf title. Orange and Northern Durham shared the conference title in football, with Orange winning the head-to-head matchup.
FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Daylan Felton, Northern Durham
Defensive Player of the Year: Payton Wilson, Orange
Kicker of the Year: Francisco McKinley, Orange
Punter of the Year: Hunter Malsch, Northern Durham
Coach of the Year: John Hammett, Northern Durham
All-Conference:
Orange: Payton Wilson; Marvante Beasley; Ryan Sellers; Noah Rogers; Jeremiah Bailey; Milton Purcell; Eryk Mercado; Jett Satterfield; Colin Guentensberger; Hunter Pettiford; Francisco McKinley.
Northern Durham: Jaden Taylor; Laderrick Neville; Daylan Felton; Tyric Swennie; Jahvon Daniel; Phillip Foster; Cameron Traylor; Kobe Roberts; Brycen Jackson; Trey Freeman; Cameron White; Hunter Malsch.
Hillside: Caleb Harrington; Justin Hughes; Randy Trice; Jaquevion Legrand; David Madzivanyika; Tyhijar Green; Tavis Rhodes; David Gray.
Northwood: Jonathan Robbins; Carter Stallings; Dalton Ramagnoli; Joshua Scott; Tyrell Baldwin; Brendan Harrington; Cameron Goins; Brenden Vogel.
Southern Durham: Taron Beauford; Devin Smith; Darius McDuffie; Aqil Nasir; Ryan Bond; Easton Senior.
Chapel Hill: Bradley Kenyon; Alec Stough; Zurick Street; Javon Wells; Sam Purcell; Shakeem Nickens.
Cedar Ridge: Jacob Gravitte; Freddy Francis; Thomas Upchurch.
Honorable Mention:
Orange: Taison Farrington, Eli Haithcock. Northern Durham: Zhammer Uqdah, Xavier Miller. Hillside: Trajen Womack, Jaylen Cornish. Northwood: Armani Baldwin, Samuel Montoya. Southern Durham: Jaylen Lloyd, Lester Tre’ Thomas. Chapel Hill: Ben Gleiter, Victor Breeze. Cedar Ridge: Kevin Wright, Aidan Poole.
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year: Justin Mecham, Chapel Hill
Co-Goalkeeper of the Year: Ryan Levy, East Chapel Hill and Andrew Norman, Northwood
Coach of the Year: Villa Heron, Northern Durham
Sportsmanship: Hillside
All-Conference:
Chapel Hill: Justin Mecham; Tom Morioka; Richard Vaca; Cobi Promislow; Matt Arnold; Max Ring. East Chapel Hill: Osvin Ordonez-Gonzalez; Kees Heetderks; Jack Welsby; Adam Huang; Ryan Levy. Orange: Omar Landeros; Jamar Davis; R.J. Pherribo; Noah Miller; Malcolm Phillips. Northern Durham: Daniel Garcia; Austin Norton; Seth Wilson; Frank Chavez. Southern Durham: Ruben Omar-Luna; Maxwell Morant. Cedar Ridge: Henry Mellor; Brandon Garcia. Northwood: Thomas Russell; Andrew Norman. Hillside: Kervin Baltazar Cristobal.
Honorable Mention:
Chapel Hill: Robert Pierrard; Ryan Smith; Matt Wolf; Jack Olcott. East Chapel Hill: Taylor Greeno; Evan Harris. Orange: Levi Anderson; Luke Wirzba. Northern Durham: Faustino Chavez; Gabe Mesqueda. Southern Durham: Alfredo Cornejo; Bakari Byfield; Cristian Figueroa; Shon Donaie. Cedar Ridge: Than Aung; Jesus Yanez; Tatha Hso. Northwood: Jacob Blacknell; Quade Zimmerman; Noah Griffey. Hillside: Alfredo Martin.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Cera Powell, Northwood
Coach of the Year: Steve Thomas, Northwood
Sportsmanship: Northern Durham
All-Conference:
Chapel Hill: Kaya Merkler, Hannah Wander, Samantha Breschi. Northwood: Cera Powell, Helen Khoury May. East Chapel Hill: Logan Pope, Kennedy Collins. Northern Durham: Alyssa Stone, Ashley Clayton. Orange: Bailey Lucas, Emma Clements. Cedar Ridge: Sarah Holt McCulston. Hillside: Jayden McGruder. Southern Durham: Tessa Rogers.
Honorable Mention:
Chapel Hill: Nadiya Farrington, Bailey Rose. Northwood: Candice Overcash, Emma Taylor. East Chapel Hill: Amaya Royster, Paige Gillon. Northern Durham: McKenzie McCullen, Ashlyn Stone. Orange: Caroline Compton, Faith Foushee. Cedar Ridge: Juliann DeJesus, Rachel Tucker. Hillside: Alexis Wood, Jala Laws. Southern Durham: Leseria Neven, Jayla Baldwin.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys Runner of the Year: Ryan Combs, Chapel Hill
Girls Runner of the Year: Katherine Dokholyan, Chapel Hill
Boys Coach of the Year: Joan Nesbit Mabe, Chapel Hill
Girls Coach of the Year: Joan Nesbit Mabe, Chapel Hill
Sportsmanship: Northwood
All-conference boys: 1. Ryan Combs, Chapel Hill; 2. Nat Romaine, Chapel Hill; 3. Silas Buckner, Chapel Hill; 4. Ben Hawley, Chapel Hill; 5. James Clabo, Chapel Hill; 6. Agustin Fiorito, Chapel Hill; 7. Eli Turner, Chapel Hill; 8. Ruben Sharp, East Chapel Hill; 9. Kyle Thomas, East Chapel Hill; 10. Kyle Van Tubbergh, Orange; 11. Gresham Parrish, East Chapel Hill; 12. Rory Legg-Bell, Cedar Ridge.
All-conference girls: 1. Katherine Dokholyan, Chapel Hill; 2. Lilly Crook, Chapel Hill; 3. Grace Tate, Chapel Hill; 4. Madi Marvin, Chapel Hill; 5. Anna Stouffer, Chapel Hill; 6. Maggie Springer, Chapel Hill; 7. Annika Narbut, East Chapel Hill; 8. Lena Cohen, Chapel Hill; 9. Jade Strauss, East Chapel Hill; 10. Sarah Terzotis, Northwood; 11. Allison Must, Cedar Ridge; 12. Connie Mendoza, East Chapel Hill.
GIRLS TENNIS
Player of the Year: Savannah Bright, East Chapel Hill
Coach of the Year: Nick Walker, East Chapel Hill
Sportsmanship: Orange
All-conference:
East Chapel Hill: Savannah Bright, Stela Joksemovic, Isabell Green, Ingrid Mast. Chapel Hill: Gabby Kmiec, Gracie Kmiec, Lauren Bolzan. Cedar Ridge: Ivy Garner, Kate Milner. Orange: Caroline Branan, Emma Williamson. Northwood: Sam Sparrow, Courtney Fisher. Northern Durham: Chloe Baker. Hillside: Jay Parker. Southern Durham: Jayla Moore.
Honorable Mention:
Hillside: Cierra Garrett, Aliyah Marable. Southern Durham: Zatayah Lindsay, Miah Teddar Orange: Payton Clayton Cedar Ridge: Olivia Ward, Maddie Warner. Chapel Hill: Julia Ziaee, Cameron Phelivanzade. East Chapel Hill: Sarah McClanahan, Ellie Kim. Northwood: Suzanne Earnshaw, Sophie Cook.
GIRLS GOLF*
Player of the Year: Katharina Floyd, Northwood
Coach of the Year: Jason Amy, Northwood
Sportsmanship: Carrboro
All-conference:
1. Katharina Floyd, Northwood; 2. Evin Flinchum, N.C. School of Science and Math; 3. Carolyn Hsu, East Chapel Hill; 4. Lindsay Denny, Northwood; 5. Grace Tobias, Carrboro; 6. Catherine Jones, East Chapel Hill; 7. Isabella Smith, Northwood; 8. Sydney Lang, East Chapel Hill; 9. Powell Braddock, N.C. School of Science and Math; 10. Anne Crabill, Chapel Hill; 11. Bess Pridgen, Chapel Hill; 12. Ashley Gooberlet, Northwood.
Honorable Mention:
East Chapel Hill: Na Young Kim, LeAnne Ding. Chapel Hill: Francine Olilla. Cedar Ridge: Julia Mills.
FIELD HOCKEY*
Offensive Player of the Year: Sasha Bull, East Chapel Hill and Ines Yofre, Chapel Hill
Defensive Player of the Year: Mia Barbieri, Cardinal Gibbons
All-conference:
First team: East Chapel Hill: Sasha Bull, Katie Agatucci, Isabel Long, Lydia Treml, Natalie Enyedi. Cardinal Gibbons: Mia Barbieri, Georgia Kelso, Gabby Young, Elle Freedman. Chapel Hill: Ines Yofre, Bryn Davis, Christina Valentin. Carrboro: Sydney Mosteller, Mackenzie Cox. Jordan: Delaney Parfitt.
Second team: East Chapel Hill: Elizabeth Agatucci, Leah Hurwitz. Cardinal Gibbons: Ella Reeves Vaughn, Grace Nelson. Chapel Hill: Allison Laufenberg, Alleigh Kempf, Ryann Brinkman. Carrboro: Kally Kummick, Audrey Carson. Jordan: Madeleine Yancy. Riverside: Evie Foraker, Molly Woods.
*The Big Eight combines with teams in other conferences in girls golf and field hockey. Girls golf includes Carrboro and N.C. School of Science and Math from the Mid-State 2A. Field hockey includes Cardinal Gibbons from the Cap-7 4A, Carrboro from the Mid-State 2A and Riverside and Jordan from the Triangle 6 4A.
