Wake Forest wins 30th straight game, heading to state 4AA title after downing Garner in East final

One sure thing going into Friday’s Eastern 4AA football championship at Trentini Stadium was that a Wake county power would be headed to next weekend’s state final.
But nobody seriously predicted the result would look so convincing.
Marquis Dunn and Devon Lawrence scored three touchdowns apiece, leading Wake Forest to a 51-21 romp over Garner.
The win propelled the defending state 4AA champion Cougars – now on a 30-game win streak – into the state final on Dec. 9 at Wake Forest University’s BB&T Field in Winston-Salem against Charlotte’s Mallard Creek in a rematch of the 2013 and 2014 state titles that Mallard Creek won.
Wake Forest High (14-0) was the 2016 4AA state champion, marking the first time a Wake County school had won an NCHSAA football title since Garner in 1987.
The Cougars came in looking for their fifth regional championship in eight seasons, having beaten the Trojans 27-13 in the Eastern 4AA final in 2014.
Garner (9-5) started this season with a 1-4 record against non-conference foes before running the table (5-0) in the South Wake Athletic Conference. The Trojans lead the all-time series 13-5-1.
The Cougars made it look easy from the start.
Garner started the game with a failed onside kick, and two plays later Marquis Dunn scored from 41 yards out.
Dunn doubled the lead 20 seconds into the second quarter two plays after a month punt.
It went to 16-0 on a safety when the Trojans snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety, and then 23-0 when Dunn went in from eight yards out. The Trojans tried to get something going following the ensuing kickoff, but a Javon Terry interception set up Devon Lawrence’s 1-yard run for a 30-0 halftime score.
Garner interrupted the barrage on its first possession after halftime on Nolan McLean’s 10-yard toss to Ralph Vieux.
But that momentum died on Wake Forest’s second play of the next drive, with Lawrence making it 37-7 on an 83-yard sprint.
Garner kept coming, with Daiveon Carrington closing out a long drive from three yards out.
But Drew Homschek picked off McLean in the end zone with 10 minutes to go to ice the result.
The teams exchanged interceptions early in the fourth quarter before Lawrence’s third touchdown from three yards out.
Wake Forest’s Maquel Haywood and Garner’s Jaydin Dixon rounded out the fourth-quarter scoring with touchdowns.
