South Wake Athletic all-conference teams, 2017-18

The South Wake Athletic Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall and winter sports.
In the fall, Apex Friendship (boys soccer, boys cross country and girls golf) and Apex (girls tennis, girls cross country and volleyball) each won three conference titles apiece and Garner won the football crown.
In the winter, five schools won five different titles: Garner in boys basketball, Holly Springs in girls basketball, Middle Creek in wrestling, Apex in girls swimming and Apex Friendship in boys swimming.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Marque Maultsby, Garner
Coach of the Year: Eddie Gray, Garner
All-Conference:
First team: Marque Maultsby, Garner; Trayvon Ferrell, Garner; Chavis Coachman, Apex; K.D. Burt, Garner; Demetric Horton, Garner; Kadin Shedrick, Holly Springs. Second team: Jaren Ellerbe, Garner; Sal Curcuru, Apex; Denzel Jacobson, Apex; Garrett Phillips, Holly Springs; Erik Alvey, Holly Springs; Ryan Tankelewicz, Middle Creek; Tyler Carpenter, Middle Creek; Nick Farrar Apex Friendship.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Samantha Weaver, Holly Springs
Co-Coach of the Year: Peace Easton, Holly Springs and Scott Campbell, Apex Friendship
All-Conference:
First team: Samantha Weaver, Holly Springs; Kianna Carter, Holly Springs; Malaika Kimmons, Apex Friendship; Camryn Lunsford, Apex Friendship; Cierra Baker, Fuquay-Varina; Carisma Lynn, Middle Creek. Second team: Elizabeth Thomas, Holly Springs; Jada Kearney, Holly Springs; Martha Jorgensen, Apex Friendship; Sara Zacharias, Middle Creek; Seraiah Lambert, Garner; Hayden Tarpey, Apex.
WRESTLING
Wrestler of the Year: Kaleb Williams, Apex
Coach of the Year: Heath Allen, Middle Creek.
All-Conference:
First team: Apex’s Gabe Baragona, Kaleb Williams; Apex Friendship’s Evan Montoya, Gray Emberland, John Cascone; Fuquay-Varina’s Kobe Boyer; Holly Springs’ Jaxon Maroney, Josh Lehr, Jake Maroney; Middle Creek’s Logan Maher, Dylan Majette, Dawson Majette, Caleb Jolley, Chris Jones, Jaxson Chopp; Garner’s Saul Gonzalez, Josiah Brown. Second team: Middle Creek’s Darius Mckenzie, Isaiah Olive, Kai Paxton; Apex Friendship’s Alec Montoya, Hunter Wilkinson, Rawad Nasrallah; Holly Springs’ Sean McLane, Ed Callahan, Joshua Josey, Justin Smith, Matthew Nordberg; Apex’s Nick Kliewer.
FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Nolan McLean, Garner
Defensive Player of the Year: Laytavion Haywood, Garner
Special Teams Player of the Year: Donovan Evans, Garner
Coach of the Year: Thurman Leach, Garner
First team all-conference: Garner: Nolan McLean (QB), Jaydin Dixon (RB), Justin Lewis (WR), Jonathan Ramos (OL), Javier Greene (OL), Marcus Davis (DL), NaDarius Thompson (DL), Laytavion Haywood (LB), Daiveon Carrington (DB), Marque Maultsby (DB). Middle Creek: Andrew Ihle (QB), Brandon Wilson (WR), Jordan Mitchell (WR), Carson Ludwig (OL), Jamonte Richardson (DL), Joey Maya (LB), Connor Cheyunski (LB), Rasheed Martin (as DB and P). Apex Friendship: Jacob Kelley (RB), Drew Oliver (OL), Vincent Burlingame (K), Zach Baumgarten (P). Fuquay-Varina: Tyrus Townsend (RB), Promise Harris (DL), Deyon Gaddy (LB), David Honeycutt (DB). Holly Springs: Matt Nordberg (OL).
Second team all-conference:Garner: Ralph Vieux (WR), Donovan Evans (WR), Ronnie Baker (OL). Middle Creek: Rasheed Martin (as a WR), Dre Jones (RB), Ladre Alford (DL), Jake Caputo (DB). Apex Friendship: Jaden Roundtree (WR), Zach Simpson (OL), Chase McPherson (OL), Luke Cerasi (DL), Chris Ingram (LB), Luke Hepburn (DB). Apex: Quentin Hunter-Colvin (RB), Jonathan Heavner (as RB and DB)Joshua Thomas (DL), Jaylen Jerkins (LB). Holly Springs: Bryce Wheaton (WR), Matt Sredl (OL), Jarrett Finch (LB).
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year: Ulises Sanchez, Apex Friendship
Coach of the Year: Derek Blackwelder, Apex Friendship
First team all-conference: Apex Friendship: Ulises Sanchez, Jaden McCane, Turner Murray, Greg Oback, Craig Szczuka. Apex: Luc Madrid, Harrison Hayne. Holly Springs: Yassir Moumen. Fuquay-Varina: Andrew Hevener, Jimi Leder. Garner: Juan Santana. Middle Creek: Eleo Domingos.
Second team all-conference: Holly Springs: Hunter Nordberg, Davis Edwards, Zachary Jamison. Apex Friendship: Michael Fowler, Nick Piraino, Jonny Lanza, Victor Perez. Apex: Sam Cook, Angelo Madrid, Will Greene. Fuquay-Varina: Alex Payne. Middle Creek: Matt Dorschel.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Anna Jackson, Apex
Coach of the Year: Michael Webster, Apex
First team all-conference: Apex: Anna Jackson, Alyssa Hansen, Maddi Rudd. Garner: Shaylynn Hall. Fuquay-Varina: Alyah Barkley. Holly Springs: Grace Fields. Apex Friendship: Cameron Joyce.
Second team all-conference:Apex Friendship: Kayla Zoutendyk. Fuquay-Varina: Ava Cunningham. Apex: Brooke Hanshumaker. Middle Creek: Ellie Bucci. Garner: Sanaa Lanier, Regan Adams. Fuquay-Varina: Emily Braxton.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys Runner of the Year: Wesley Provost, Apex Friendship
Girls Runner of the Year: Calli Parlier, Apex
Boys Coaches of the Year: Ryan Matthews and Rusty Jenkins, Apex Friendship
Girls Coaches of the Year: Kimberly Henry and Scott Myers, Holly Springs
Boys all-conference: 1. Wesley Provost, Apex Friendship; 2. David Cart, Apex; 3. Alec Atteberry, Apex Friendship; 4. Tim Haughton, Apex Friendship; 5. Jackson Lawrence, Middle Creek; 6. Nathan Puertollano, Apex; 7. Jevon Neal, Holly Springs; 8. Cameron Adair, Apex Friendship; 9. Sam Young, Holly Springs; 10. Jacob Vehslage, Apex; 11. Michael Curcio, Apex Friendship; 12. Austin Dewey, Apex.
Girls all-conference: 1. Calli Parlier, Apex; 2. Lauren Copperthwaite, Middle Creek; 3. Jade Martin, Apex Friendship; 4. Caitlyn Morton, Holly Springs; 5. Cayleigh Nelson, Holly Springs; 6. Brenna Dolan, Apex; 7. Brittany Ream, Holly Springs; 8. Jillian Scharf, Fuquay-Varina; 9. Lindsay Hayden, Apex; 10. Jenna Stevens, Apex; 11. Grayson Smith, Holly Springs; 12. Alex Wilkinson, Apex.
GIRLS TENNIS
Singles Player of the Year: Gabriella Cincin, Apex
Doubles Players of the Year: Jenna Stachoviak and Ana Krstanovic, Middle Creek
Co-Coach of the Year: Mary Ewanich, Middle Creek and Beth Schroeder, Apex Friendship
All-conference: Apex: Gabriella Cicin, Reilly Murphy. Apex Friendship: Grace Schmonsees, Eden Britt, Yume Iwakura. Garner: Cassidy Wilson. Holly Springs: Emma Allen, Samantha Mitchell. Middle Creek: Jenna Stachoviak, Ana Krstanovic, Hannah Ryninger, Lindsey Jablonski.
GIRLS GOLF
Player of the Year: Kayla Ward, Garner
Coach of the Year: Courtney West, Apex Friendship
First team all-conference: 1. Kayla Ward, Garner; 2. Caroline Duggan, Apex Friendship; 3. Cassidy Vaughn, Apex Friendship; 4. Elizabeth Tart, Apex Friendship; 5. Tindra Carson, Apex; 6. Ella Preisach, Middle Creek.
Second team all-conference: 7. A.C. Riesett, Middle Creek; 8. Jillian Preisach, Middle Creek; 9. Adeline Huffstutler, Holly Springs; 10. Margaux Whitley, Apex; 11. Abby Shumar, Holly Springs; 12. Kait Cvijanovich, Apex Friendship.
