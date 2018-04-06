South Wake Athletic all-conference teams, 2017-18

Garner's Marque Maultsby (10) attempts the layup against South Central's Day'ron Sharpe (23). The South Central Falcons took on the Garner Trojans in the fourth round of the NCHSAA4A boys basketball play offs in Garner, N.C. on February 27, 2018. South Central edges Garner 69-67. Steven Worthy newsobserver.com