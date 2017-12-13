Jordyn Adams (2) of Green Hope moves the ball against the pursuit of Myles Speller (10) of Jordan. The Green Hope Falcons visited the Jordan Falcons in a high school football game on Oct. 27, 2017. Green Hope won 48-20.
High School Sports

Triangle 6 all-conference teams, 2017-18

By J. Mike Blake

December 13, 2017 05:39 PM

The Triangle 6 Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.

Green Hope won conference titles in six fall sports: boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer, volleyball and football (and were state champs in volleyball, girls tennis and boys cross country). Athens Drive won the girls golf Tri-6 title.

FOOTBALL

Offensive Player of the Year: Ben Miller, Jordan

Defensive Player of the Year: Chuck Manning, Riverside

Co-Special Teams Player of the Year: Jordyn Adams, Green Hope and Connor MacDougal, Jordan

Coach of the Year: Anthony Barbour, Jordan

All-Conference Offense

Athens Drive: R.J. Ruffin, Syncere Bagley, O.J. Flowers, Isaiah Henderson. Cary: Keeyon Hicks, Andrew Smith, Zac Wagner, Luke Sanchez. Green Hope: Jordyn Adams, Blake Watson, Willie Taylor, Jaquel Watkins, Nick Vivona, Bo Ressler. Jordan: Ben Miller, Connor MacDougal, Jalein Shaw, Kevin Peterson, Zach Atkinson, Sincere Parker. Panther Creek: Joe Sampson, Carson Vinson. Riverside: Garrett Whisnant, Carl Bell Jr.

All-Conference Defense

Athens Drive: Isaiah Henderson, Terrance Lowe. Cary: Justin Rodgers, Ryan Wolfram. Green Hope: Paul Robinson, Andrew Becvar, Monte Williams, Chuck Hills. Jordan: Tayshaun Taylor, Myles Speller. Panther Creek: Lorenza Surgers, Joe Sampson. Riverside: Chuck Manning, Cam Gerald, DeAndre Covington, Dejon Decruz, Tyreik Winstead.

Jordan quarterback Ben Miller (12) prepares to launch the long pass during the first quarter. The Jordan Falcons took on the Chapel Hill Tigers in Durham, N.C. on September 8, 2017. Jordan wins 52-19.
BOYS SOCCER

Player of the Year: Liam Camilleri, Panther Creek

Coach of the Year: David Corsbie, Green Hope

All Conference

Athens Drive: Sean Boldrin, Dylan Glickman, Brian Chetwynd. Cary: Carlos Perez, Bilal Natchet. Green Hope: Patrick O’Neill, Dylan Enseling, Connor Brookshire, Matt Hayes. Jordan: Alex Wigger, Spencer Barbera, Sam Loyack. Panther Creek: Liam Camilleri, Noe Varner, Jaden Cross, A.J. DeVivo. Riverside: Christian Maldonado, Anthony Argueta, Alejandro Rabadan.

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Claire Campbell, Athens Drive

Coach of the Year: Karen Garmon, Panther Creek

All Conference

Athens Drive: Claire Campbell, Kelly Kaufmann. Cary: Evie Walls. Green Hope: Sydney Dowler, Taylor Nomanson, Kayla Dowler. Jordan: Morgan Rogers. Panther Creek: Lauren Della, Alani Alderman, Daryn Armstrong, Aleigh Hockaday. Riverside: Darby Heflin, Sydney Pearce.

Honorable Mention

Green Hope: Erin McIndoe. Riverside: Abira Reddish. Panther Creek: Rachel Shaffer.

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys Runner of the Year: Peyton Barish, Green Hope

Girls Runner of the Year: Shannon Sefton, Panther Creek

Boys Coach of the Year: Jerry Dotson, Cary

Girls Coach of the Year: Julie Ross, Green Hope

Boys all-conference: 1. Peyton Barish, Green Hope; 2. Finn McBride, Green Hope; 3. Joey Bream, Panther Creek; 4. Ryan Kemper, Green Hope; 5. Daniel Vo, Green Hope; 6. Anton Idhammar, Cary; 7. Brian Picone, Cary; 8. Jarred Komyati, Panther Creek; 9. Thomas Vo, Green Hope; 10. Stephen Atkinson, Cary; 11. Reed Blackman, Green Hope; 12. Ares Epps, Green Hope; 13. Spencer Cowley, Green Hope; 14. Griffin Nicholas, Cary.

Girls all-conference: 1. Shannon Sefton, Panther Creek; 2. Kelsey Vogel, Green Hope; 3. Tess Davila, Green Hope; 4. Julia Patterson, Panther Creek; 5. Ceara Gannon, Jordan; 6. Jordan Landis, Riverside; 7. Catherine Holbrook, Green Hope; 8. Bailey Fowler, Green Hope; 9. Natasha Abramowicz, Green Hope; 10. Lydia Connor, Panther Creek; 11. Sophia Veilleux, Green Hope; 12. Zoey Davila, Green Hope; 13. Allessandra Rodriguez, Green Hope; 14. Abby Patterson, Panther Creek.

GIRLS TENNIS

Player of the Year: Katie Andreini, Green Hope

Coach of the Year: Pam Gilbert, Green Hope

All-conference: Green Hope: Anna Rico, Katie Andreini, Sophia Gray, Rindha Suddini. Panther Creek: Bella Steffen, Melody Zhang, Leann Blanc, Halle Fernstrum.

GIRLS GOLF

Player of the Year: Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive

Coach of the Year: Henry Hammond, Athens Drive

First team all-conference: 1. Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive; 2. Kayla Parsons, Athens Drive; 3. Halynn Lee, Green Hope; 4. Lauren Nee, Green Hope; 5. Anika Bhatnager, Green Hope; 6. Megan Morris, Panther Creek.

Second team all-conference: 7. Laila Jones, Athens Drive; 8. Tyla McAffity, Athens Drive; 9. Jessica Nee, Green Hope; 10. Rilee Stout, Panther Creek; 11. Juliana Mudd, Panther Creek; 12. Haylie George, Panther Creek.

