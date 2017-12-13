Triangle 6 all-conference teams, 2017-18

The Triangle 6 Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.
Green Hope won conference titles in six fall sports: boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer, volleyball and football (and were state champs in volleyball, girls tennis and boys cross country). Athens Drive won the girls golf Tri-6 title.
FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Ben Miller, Jordan
Defensive Player of the Year: Chuck Manning, Riverside
Co-Special Teams Player of the Year: Jordyn Adams, Green Hope and Connor MacDougal, Jordan
Coach of the Year: Anthony Barbour, Jordan
All-Conference Offense
Athens Drive: R.J. Ruffin, Syncere Bagley, O.J. Flowers, Isaiah Henderson. Cary: Keeyon Hicks, Andrew Smith, Zac Wagner, Luke Sanchez. Green Hope: Jordyn Adams, Blake Watson, Willie Taylor, Jaquel Watkins, Nick Vivona, Bo Ressler. Jordan: Ben Miller, Connor MacDougal, Jalein Shaw, Kevin Peterson, Zach Atkinson, Sincere Parker. Panther Creek: Joe Sampson, Carson Vinson. Riverside: Garrett Whisnant, Carl Bell Jr.
All-Conference Defense
Athens Drive: Isaiah Henderson, Terrance Lowe. Cary: Justin Rodgers, Ryan Wolfram. Green Hope: Paul Robinson, Andrew Becvar, Monte Williams, Chuck Hills. Jordan: Tayshaun Taylor, Myles Speller. Panther Creek: Lorenza Surgers, Joe Sampson. Riverside: Chuck Manning, Cam Gerald, DeAndre Covington, Dejon Decruz, Tyreik Winstead.
Never miss a local story.
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year: Liam Camilleri, Panther Creek
Coach of the Year: David Corsbie, Green Hope
All Conference
Athens Drive: Sean Boldrin, Dylan Glickman, Brian Chetwynd. Cary: Carlos Perez, Bilal Natchet. Green Hope: Patrick O’Neill, Dylan Enseling, Connor Brookshire, Matt Hayes. Jordan: Alex Wigger, Spencer Barbera, Sam Loyack. Panther Creek: Liam Camilleri, Noe Varner, Jaden Cross, A.J. DeVivo. Riverside: Christian Maldonado, Anthony Argueta, Alejandro Rabadan.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Claire Campbell, Athens Drive
Coach of the Year: Karen Garmon, Panther Creek
All Conference
Athens Drive: Claire Campbell, Kelly Kaufmann. Cary: Evie Walls. Green Hope: Sydney Dowler, Taylor Nomanson, Kayla Dowler. Jordan: Morgan Rogers. Panther Creek: Lauren Della, Alani Alderman, Daryn Armstrong, Aleigh Hockaday. Riverside: Darby Heflin, Sydney Pearce.
Honorable Mention
Green Hope: Erin McIndoe. Riverside: Abira Reddish. Panther Creek: Rachel Shaffer.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys Runner of the Year: Peyton Barish, Green Hope
Girls Runner of the Year: Shannon Sefton, Panther Creek
Boys Coach of the Year: Jerry Dotson, Cary
Girls Coach of the Year: Julie Ross, Green Hope
Boys all-conference: 1. Peyton Barish, Green Hope; 2. Finn McBride, Green Hope; 3. Joey Bream, Panther Creek; 4. Ryan Kemper, Green Hope; 5. Daniel Vo, Green Hope; 6. Anton Idhammar, Cary; 7. Brian Picone, Cary; 8. Jarred Komyati, Panther Creek; 9. Thomas Vo, Green Hope; 10. Stephen Atkinson, Cary; 11. Reed Blackman, Green Hope; 12. Ares Epps, Green Hope; 13. Spencer Cowley, Green Hope; 14. Griffin Nicholas, Cary.
Girls all-conference: 1. Shannon Sefton, Panther Creek; 2. Kelsey Vogel, Green Hope; 3. Tess Davila, Green Hope; 4. Julia Patterson, Panther Creek; 5. Ceara Gannon, Jordan; 6. Jordan Landis, Riverside; 7. Catherine Holbrook, Green Hope; 8. Bailey Fowler, Green Hope; 9. Natasha Abramowicz, Green Hope; 10. Lydia Connor, Panther Creek; 11. Sophia Veilleux, Green Hope; 12. Zoey Davila, Green Hope; 13. Allessandra Rodriguez, Green Hope; 14. Abby Patterson, Panther Creek.
GIRLS TENNIS
Player of the Year: Katie Andreini, Green Hope
Coach of the Year: Pam Gilbert, Green Hope
All-conference: Green Hope: Anna Rico, Katie Andreini, Sophia Gray, Rindha Suddini. Panther Creek: Bella Steffen, Melody Zhang, Leann Blanc, Halle Fernstrum.
GIRLS GOLF
Player of the Year: Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive
Coach of the Year: Henry Hammond, Athens Drive
First team all-conference: 1. Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive; 2. Kayla Parsons, Athens Drive; 3. Halynn Lee, Green Hope; 4. Lauren Nee, Green Hope; 5. Anika Bhatnager, Green Hope; 6. Megan Morris, Panther Creek.
Second team all-conference: 7. Laila Jones, Athens Drive; 8. Tyla McAffity, Athens Drive; 9. Jessica Nee, Green Hope; 10. Rilee Stout, Panther Creek; 11. Juliana Mudd, Panther Creek; 12. Haylie George, Panther Creek.
Comments