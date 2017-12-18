Tri-County 6 all-conference teams, 2017-18

The Tri-County 6 Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.
Lee County won conference titles in football and girls golf and split the boys soccer title with Southern Lee (Lee County won the boys soccer conference tournament). Union Pines won in boys and girls cross country and girls tennis and split the volleyball title with Triton (Union Pines won the volleyball conference tournament).
FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmir Smith, Lee County
Defensive Player of the Year: Kamau Fairley, Union Pines
Special Teams Player of the Year: Richard McCollum, Southern Lee
Coach of the Year: Burton Cates, Lee County
All-conference: Lee County: Colin Johnson (QB), Jahmir Smith (RB), Jacobie Minter (WR), Koby Crump (OL), Steven McKinney (OL), Jonathon Terrell (DL), Desmond Evans (DL), Keaton Forbes (LB), Jordan Terrell (LB), Jordan Graves (DB), Evan Wells (DB). Union Pines: Justin Eberhart (RB), Brandon Deloatch (WR), Andrew Butner (OL), Kamau Fairley (LB). Triton: De’Marius Staton (RB), Da’John Williams (RB), Jay Carvin (DL), Christion Green (DB). Southern Lee: Octavius Flack (QB), Nate Thompson (WR), Jayson Lamb (OL), Caleb Medlock (LB), Jarvus Jackson (LB), Tanoah Lockley (DB), Richard McCollum (K/P). Western Harnett: Connor Graham (OL), Lance McLean (LB). Harnett Central: Kaizer Ray (OL), Richard Hayes (DL), Zach Dixon (DB).
Sportsmanship award winners: Lee County – Hunter Johnson, Harnett Central – Solomon Machado, Southern Lee – David Heldt , Triton – Corey Dean, Union Pines – Matt Green, Western Harnett – Devonte Sanders.
Never miss a local story.
BOYS SOCCER
Offensive Player of the Year: Gage Smith, Triton
Defensive Player of the Year: Tony Chavez, Lee County
Goalkeeper of the Year: Christian Martinez, Union Pines
All-conference: Harnett Central: Angel Ramirez, Zach Sippel, Jonny Ibanza Solis. Lee County: Tony Chavez, Erik Contreras, James Arellano, Osciel Dominguez, Jose Aguirre. Southern Lee: Nathan Ramos, Jacob Bowers, Rush Campbell, Brayan Martinez, Oscar Aguirre. Union Pines: Christian Martinez, Alex Forsythe, Ethan Blatz, Ryusuke Ukon. Triton: Gage Smith. Western Harnett: Adam Flores.
Sportsmanship award winners: Western Harnett – Angel Hernandez; Lee County – James Slade; Union Pines – Ryusuke Ukon; Southern Lee – Oscar Aguirre; Harnett Central – Colby Bowles; Triton – Ahmad Musleh.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Abby Vacha, Union Pines
Coach of the Year: Toni Douglas, Union Pines
All-conference: Harnett Central: Camryn Huber. Lee County: Mackenzie Hulsey, Jeni Dalrymple, Elyria Hackney. Triton: Sophia Saltzman, Grace Gaines. Union Pines: Abby Vacha, Eliza Athans, Hadiya Balser, Morgan Prots. Western Harnett: Cassidie Edwards.
Sportsmanship award winners: Harnett Central – Jenna Comly; Lee County – Kamryn Howard; Southern Lee – Tanner West; Triton – Ella Layn; Union Pines – Kelsey Leitschuh; Western Harnett – Layne Randolph.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys Runner of the Year: Laderique McNeill, Harnett Central
Girls Runner of the Year: Kelsey Begley, Union Pines
Boys Coach of the Year: Carter Benge, Harnett Central
Girls Coach of the Year: Carter Benge, Harnett Central
All-conference boys: 1. Laderique McNeill, Harnett Central; 2. Ben Verchick, Union Pines; 3. Trace Fraley, Union Pines; 4. Pieter Enkema, Union Pines; 5. Taft Cummings, Western Harnett; 6. Jesus Gonzalez, Harnett Central; 7. Nick Benefield, Lee County; 8. Kyle Hadding, Harnett Central; 9. Drew Adams, Harnett Central; 10. David Larson, Harnett Central; 11. Sam Patterson, Union Pines; 12. Ahmad Musleh, Triton; 13. Josh Patterson, Union Pines.
All-conference girls: 1. Kelsey Begley, Union Pines; 2. Emily Bowbliss, Union Pines; 3. Maggie McCormick, Harnett Central; 4. Kaity Culbreth, Harnett Central; 5. Christen Fleming, Union Pines; 6. Sarah Barnes, Union Pines; 7. Wilson Schaper, Union Pines; 8. Lauren Greenspahn, Harnett Central; 9. Samantha Davis, Union Pines; 10. Lillie Gardne, Harnett Central; 11. Abbie Page, Harnett Central; 12. Billie Kate Pope, Triton; 13. Elizabeth Needham, Western Harnett.
GIRLS TENNIS
Player of the Year: Hailee Haymore, Union Pines
Coach of the Year: Jenee Peace, Lee County
All-conference: Harnett Central: Allyson Buzzard, Reese Buie, Kaitlyn Stocks, Rebecca Sorrell. Lee County: Laura Hedrick, Ana Profio. Southern Lee: Abigail Ellis. Triton: Hayden Smith, Daughtry Williams, Ashley Wachtel, Mackie Brown. Union Pines: Hailee Haymore, Charlotte Craven, River Britt, Sam Allred. Western Harnett: Morgan Jackson.
Sportsmanship award winners: Union Pines – Charlotte Craven; Triton – Mackie Brown; Harnett Central – Jordan Gilchrist; Lee County – Georgia Lucas; Southern Lee – Abigail Ellis; Western Harnett – Ana Risano.
GIRLS GOLF
Player of the Year: Kathryn Elliott, Triton
Coach of the Year: Mark Whitman, Triton
All-conference: 1. Kathryn Elliot, Triton; 2. Allison Von Canon, Lee County; 3. Morgan McRae, Lee County; 4. Cherokee Hall, Lee County; 5. Reece Patterson, Western Harnett; 6. Haley Kissell, Union Pines; 7. Ana Beth Brewer, Triton; 8. Lana Klein, Triton; 9. Aubri Bishop, Union Pines; 10. Lilly Hedrick, Lee County; 11. Claire Hanhauser, Union Pines.
Sportsmanship award winners: Triton – MiKaylee Flowers; Union Pines – Haley Kissell; Western Harnett – Makinly Melby; Harnett Central – Savannah Russell; Southern Lee – Caroline Hegwer; Lee County – Lilly Hedrick.
Comments