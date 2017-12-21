Members of the N&O All-Metro Boys Cross Country Team, pose for a portait on Saturday, December 09, 2017.
High School Sports

N&O All-Metro: Boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, girls golf and cross country teams

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

December 21, 2017 12:42 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 12:49 AM

The News & Observer has released its All-Metro teams in boys cross country, girls cross country, girls tennis, girls golf, volleyball and boys soccer for the 2017 fall sports season. Athletes from more than 125 schools in 20 counties are eligible for the awards.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

There were 13 runners named to the boys cross country All-Metro team, led by NCHSAA 4A runner-up Finn McBride of Green Hope and NCISAA 3A champ Coleman Mitchell. All runners finished their championship races at 16:08.26 or faster, with seven breaking the 16-minute mark.

Finn McBride, Green Hope (Sr.)*: Finished second in 4A (15:20.11).

Coleman Mitchell, Cary Academy (Sr.)#: Won NCISAA 3A title (15:23.09).

Laderique McNeill, Harnett Central (Sr.): Finished 3rd in 3A (15:29.34).

Wesley Provost, Apex Friendship (Sr.): Finished 3rd in 4A (15:48.26).

Nickolas Scudder, Millbrook (Jr.): Finished 5th in 4A (15:51.46).

Chase Coley, Cary Academy (Sr.)*: Finished 4th NCISAA 3A (15:54.11).

Peyton Barish, Green Hope (Sr.)*: Finished 6th in 4A (15:58.95).

Ryan Kemper, Green Hope (Sr.): Finished 7th in 4A (16:00.16).

Colin Alexander, Pinecrest (Sr.): Finished 8th in 4A (16:01.30).

Ben Verchick, Union Pines (Jr.): Finished 6th in 3A (16:01.45).

Joey Bream, Panther Creek (Jr.): Finished 9th in 4A (16:02.30).

Sam Thornton, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.): Finished 10th in 4A (16:06.88).

Daniel Vo, Green Hope (Sr.): Finished 11th in 4A (16:08.26).

*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.

Members of the N&O All-Metro Boys Cross Country Team, pose for a portait on Saturday, December 9, 2017.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

All 13 members of the girls cross country All-Metro team either broke the 19-minute mark in their respective championship races or finished in the top two – or in the case of Apex’s Calli Parlier and Chapel Hill’s Katherine Dokholyan, both.

Calli Parlier, Apex (Sr.)*: Finished 2nd in 4A (18:08.71).

Katherine Dokholyan, Chapel Hill (Sr.)#: Finished 2nd in 3A (18:13.04).

Kelsey Vogel, Green Hope (So.): Finished 5th in 4A (18:19.31).

Sloan Walter, Cardinal Gibbons (Jr.)*: Finished 6th in 4A (18:24.11).

Marissa Bishop, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.)#: Finished 7th in 4A (18:28.80).

Carmen Alder, Pinecrest (Fr.): Finished 8th in 4A (18:33.69).

Lila Peters, Sanderson (Jr.): Finished 11th in 4A (18:45.89).

Diana Sanchez-Lopez, Rolesville (So.): Finished 12th in 4A (18:51.47).

Alina Rovnak, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.): Finished 13th in 4A (18:52.38).

Tess Davila, Green Hope (So.): Finished 15th in 4A (18:56.00).

Ava Lathan, Cary Academy (So.): Finished 2nd NCISAA 3A (19:06.74).

Brooke Lindsay, Cary Christian (Sr.): Finished 1st NCISAA 2A (19:08.04).

Caitlyn Burkett, Franklin Academy (Jr.): Finished 1st in 1A (19:16.94).

*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.

Members of the N&O All-Metro Girls Cross Country Team pose for a portait on Saturday, December 9, 2017.
BOYS SOCCER

There was a good mix of forwards, midfielders and defenders on the boys soccer team. Every player was either an all-region pick by area soccer coaches or scored 50 goals this year for a team whose coach is not a member of the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, and therefore not eligible to be voted all-state. Only three players were repeat selections from a year ago. Players are listed by their position:

Forwards:

Trevor Berk, Heritage (Sr.): All-state; 40 goals, 28 assists.

Liam Camilleri, Panther Creek (Sr.): All-state; 33 goals, 9 assists.

Alexis Figueroa, Jordan-Matthews (Jr.): All-state; 56 goals

Zach Hanson, Franklin Academy (Sr.): All-state; 38 goals, 27 assists

Hunter Lee, Cleveland (Jr.): All-state; 47 goals, 11 assists

Richard Lopez-Hernandez, Franklinton (Sr.): 27 goals, 29 assists; all-region

Tom Morioka, Chapel Hill (Jr.): All-state; 9 goals, 9 assists

Edilson Perez, Granville Central (Sr.): All-state; 52 goals, 22 assists

Christopher Steg, Kerr-Vance (Fr.): 58 goals, 14 assists

Braden Teller, Neuse Christian (Sr.)*: 58 goals, 16 assists

William Welch, North Raleigh Christian (Sr.)*: All-state; 16 goals, 5 assists

Jack Zarnik, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.): Leading scorer for 4A champs

Midfielders:

Jose Aguirre, Lee County (Sr.): All-state; 20 goals, 15 assists

Jonathan Daniel, J.H. Rose (Jr.): All-state; 5 goals, 8 assists

Drew DiSerafino, Raleigh Charter (Sr.): All-state; 31 goals, 18 assists

Jackson Hollenbach, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.): All-state; 12 goals, 10 assists

Luc Madrid, Apex (Sr.): 10 goals, 9 assists; all-region

Justin Mechem, Chapel Hill (Sr.): All-state; 15 goals, 10 assists

Frae Day Moo, Carrboro (Sr.)*: All-state; 11 goals, 5 assists

Ulises Sanchez, Apex Friendship (Sr.): All-state; 3 goals, 6 assists

Noe Varner, Panther Creek (Jr.): All-state; 16 goals, 18 assists

Defenders:

Connor Brookshire, Green Hope (Sr.): 7 goals, 9 assists

Harry Cooper, Enloe (Sr.): All-state; 17 goals, 10 assists

Christian Fitzgerald, Franklin Academy (Sr.): All-state; 14 goals, 9 assists

Patrick O’Neill, Green Hope (Jr.): All-state; 6 assists

Payne Russell, Cary (Sr.): 2 goals, 13 assists; all-region

James Simpson, Heritage (Sr.): All-state defender

Haden Smith, Pinecrest (Sr.): All-state; 21 goals, 4 assists

Adam Trickett, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.): All-state defender

Goalkeeper:

Emir Sevim, Enloe (Sr.): All-region GK

*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.

GIRLS TENNIS

Of the 19 girls tennis players to be named to the team, two doubles pairings and one singles player came away as state champions. Four of the players were vital parts to some of the state’s best NCISAA teams, which do not have individual championships. Thirteen of the other 15 players were all semifinalists or finalists in individual play. Cardinal Gibbons senior Jenna Knors graduates as a four-time All-Metro pick.

Doubles:

Jenna Knors, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.)$: 4A doubles champ

Karen Galush, Cardinal Gibbons (So.): 4A doubles champ

Savannah Bright, East Chapel Hill (Jr.): 3A doubles champ

Stela Joksimovic, East Chapel Hill (Fr.): 3A doubles champ

Juliana Craft, Sanderson (So.): 4A doubles runnerup

Anna Scott Holshouser, Sanderson (Sr.): 4A doubles runnerup

Kylie Rigsby, Leesville Road (Sr.): 4A doubles semifinalist

Helen Alvis, Leesville Road (So.): 4A doubles semifinalist

Singles:

Brenna Bryant, Tarboro (Sr.): 1A singles champ

Katie Andreini, Green Hope (So.): 4A singles runnerup

Sibel Tanik, Sanderson (Jr.)*: 4A singles semifinalist

Nina Bohunska, North Johnston (Jr.): 2A singles semifinalist

Camryn McClure, Raleigh Charter (Jr.): 1A singles semifinalist

Bella Steffen, Panther Creek (So.)*: 4A singles quarterfinalist

Anna Rico, Green Hope (So.): 4A singles quarterfinalist

NCISAA:

Joy Callwood, Durham Academy (Jr.): No. 1 seed on NCISAA 3A champs

Taylor Timinskas, Cary Academy (Sr.): No. 1 seed on NCISAA 3A runnerup

Beatrice Holding, St. David’s (Sr.): No. 1 seed on 5-time NCISAA 2A champs

Alice Holding, St. David’s (Jr.): No. 2 seed on 5-time NCISAA 2A champs

*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.

GIRLS GOLF

Athens Drive’s Jennifer Chang is a rare four-time All-Metro pick, but the reason why is even more rare: she’s the only four-time state champion in NCHSAA history. There were 15 players selected, and all of them had top-15 state championship finishes. Cardinal Gibbons, the 4A state champs, have an All-Metro record four players on the team.

Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive (Sr.)$: Four-time 4A champ, shot a 5-under at the state championships.

Kayla Ward, Garner (Sr.)#: Finished 2nd in 4A, 2-over at the state championships.

Holly McCann, Ravenscroft (Jr.)*: Finished 3rd in NCISAA, 3-over at the state championships.

Katharina Floyd, Northwood (So.)*: Finished T-2nd in 3A, 4-over at the state championships.

Megan Kanaby, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.): Finished T-3rd in 4A, 5-over at the state championships.

Jaclyn Kenzel, Pinecrest (So.): Finished T-3rd in 4A, 5-over at the state championships.

Hannah Rose Bruxvoort, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.): Finished 5th in 4A, 6-over at the state championships.

Nicole Adam, O’Neal School (So.)*: Finished 8th in NCISAA 10-over at the state championships.

Mackenzie Battle, Pinecrest (Sr.)*: Finished T-10th in 4A, 12-over at the state championships.

Lotte Fox, Wakefield (So.)*: Finished T-10th in 4A, 12-over at the state championships.

Hailey Freedman, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.)*: Finished T-10th in 4A, 12-over at the state championships.

Carson Jenkins, Ravenscroft (Jr.): Finished T-9th in NCISAA, 12-over at the state championships.

Emily Brubaker, Cardinal Gibbons (So.): Finished 13th in 4A, 13-over at the state championships.

Grace Olmstead, West Johnston (Sr.): Finished 10th in 3A, 17-over at the state championships.

Kathryn Elliott, Triton (Sr.): Finished 11th in 3A, 19-over at the state championships.

*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.

Members of the N&O All-Metro Girls Golf Team, pose for a portait on Saturday, December 9, 2017.
VOLLEYBALL

Carrboro’s Destiny Cox ends her decorated career as a three-time All-Metro volleyball pick. She was one of five players to make the team for a second time. The players selected have eye-popping statistics in a number of different categories. The team has nine setters, four middle blockers and 17 outside hitters.

Middle blockers:

Whitney Bolton, Louisburg (Sr.): 340 kills, 151 blocks

Claire Campbell, Athens Drive (Sr.): 205 kills, 199 blocks; College of Charleston recruit; Triangle 6 Conference POTY

Scarlet Combs, Arendell Parrott (Sr.): 301 kills, 297 blocks, 280 digs

Jade Demps, Broughton (So.): 306 kills, 184 digs, 48 aces, 40 blocks; Wisconsin recruit

Setters:

Alani Alderman, Panther Creek (Sr.)*: 791 assists, 218 digs; Appalachian State recruit

Sydney Dowler, Green Hope (So.)*: 135 kills, 176 digs, 743 assists, 63 aces

Caroline Dozier, Cardinal Gibbons (Jr.): 536 assists, 112 digs

Anna Jackson, Apex (Sr.): 733 assists, 139 digs, 56 aces; South Wake Athletic Conference POTY

Lauren Janok, North Raleigh Christian (Sr.): 265 kills, 432 assists, 218 digs, 72 aces

Hailey Long, Person (Jr.): 309 kills, 330 assists, 179 digs, 42 aces

Sarah Montross, Carrboro (Sr.): 762 assists, 200 digs, 83 aces

Jenna Myer, Cleveland (Jr.): 983 assists, 166 digs, 55 aces

MacKenzi Thornburg, Roxboro Comm. (Sr.)*: 914 assists, 214 digs, 59 aces; High Point recruit; North Central Athletic Conference POTY

Outside hitters:

Destiny Cox, Carrboro (Sr.)#: 419 kills, 159 digs, 93 aces; UNC recruit

Kayla Dowler, Green Hope (Jr.): 266 kills, 198 digs

Arlanda Faulkner, C.B. Aycock (Sr.)*: 501 kills, 330 digs, 61 blocks, 52 aces; Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference POTY

Emani Foster, Nothern Vance (So.): 598 kills, 403 digs, 87 aces 66 blocks

Kate Hampton, Cary Academy (Sr.): 480 kills, 506 digs

Ally Harper, Heritage (Sr.): 314 kills, 548 digs, 63 aces, 43 blocks

Casey Justus, North Raleigh Christian (Sr.): 303 kills, 83 blocks; Cornell recruit

Daniela McDonald, Leesville Road (Jr.): 351 kills, 208 digs; N.C. State recruit

Kaya Merkler, Chapel Hill (So.): 445 kills, 196 digs, 40 aces; UNC recruit

Ade’ Owokoniran, Wakefield (Sr.): 421 kills, 110 digs, 41 blocks; Northern Athletic Conference POTY

Cera Powell, Northwood (Jr.): 358 kills, 289 assists; Big Eight Conference POTY

Alyssa Stone, Northern Durham (Jr.): 558 kills, 381 digs, 71 blocks, 67 aces

Alannah Thomas, D.H. Conley (Sr.): 348 kills

Taylor Thomas, Cleveland (Sr.): 316 kills, 239 digs, 52 aces; Greater Neuse River Conference POTY

Abby Vacha, Union Pines (Jr.): 360 kills, 309 digs, 78 blocks, 67 aces; Tri-County 6 Conference POTY

Casandra Watson, North Pitt (Jr.): 401 kills, 268 digs, 101 aces, 91 blocks; co-Eastern Plains Conference POTY

Abby Wordsworth, J.H. Rose (Jr.): 347 kills, 158 digs

*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.

