How the local star high school football recruits did in the US All-American Game

Two Wake County athletes notched the longest offensive plays of the day for the East team in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.
Ricky Person Jr., a running back from Heritage High, had the East’s longest play of the day in the 17-16 loss. His 35-yard scamper put the East into the red zone to set up a tying field goal just before halftime.
Person has signed with N.C. State.
On a later drive, a 22-yard pass to Jordyn Adams, a wide receiver from Green Hope, was the East’s second-longest offensive play of the day, and its longest pass. He caught four passes on the drive as the East scored with 45 seconds left. A failed two-point conversion allowed the West team to hold on.
Adams has signed with North Carolina to play football and baseball. He’s a U.S. Army All-American in both.
Person ended the day with four carries for 39 yards and Adams, who was shaken up after a hit late in the fourth quarter and did not return, caught six passes for 56 yards.
No other player on the East, aside from quarterbacks, had more than 21 individual yards.
Sanderson’s Alim McNeill, who started at defensive end for the East after playing his whole high school career at linebacker, played but did not register a tackle.
Orange High’s Payton Wilson was at the game, but couldn’t play after tearing his ACL late in the fall.
Like Person Jr., both McNeill and Wilson are signed to play at N.C. State next fall.
UNC is in the mix for two other All-American players: offensive lineman William Barnes from Apopka, Fla. and linebacker Dax Hollifield from Shelby High.
Hollifield had two tackles, one pass broken up and one tackle for loss on Saturday, ranking tied for second, tied for first and tied for first, respectively, on the East roster. He’s also considering Virginia Tech and Stanford.
Barnes is also considering Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn and Ohio State.
There is also a U.S. Army All-American band, which featured five local students: Samer Issa of Green Hope, Ladaizha Judkins of Smithfield-Selma, William Snow of Corinth Holders, Skye Stone and Emily Williams of Clayton.
