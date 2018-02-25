Greenfield boys, Neuse Christian girls fall in NCISAA 1A basketball championships

The last two area teams left standing in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association basketball playoffs both fell to Fayetteville schools in 1A title games held Saturday at Forsyth Country Day near Winston-Salem.

Neuse Christian, led by McDonald’s All-American Izabela Leite Nicoletti, fell 70-58 to Northwood Temple in the girls championship game. The Florida State recruit had 29 points, while teammate Mack Wilder had 19 and Izabel Varejao added eight.

It is the second year in a row that the Lions (22-5) finished runner-up to a team from Fayetteville, falling last season to Trinity Christian.

On the boys’ side, the state’s all-time leading scorer played his last game.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Greenfield School fell 70-62 to Trinity Christian despite 25 points from McDonald’s All-American Coby White, a UNC recruit. The Knights led at halftime, 26-25. Bryson Baker added 11 points in the loss.

Trinity Christian got 18 points from Greg Gantt, 17 from Au’diese Toney and 16 from both K.J. Marshall and Duke recruit Joey Baker.

NCCSA championships

Durham’s Fellowship Baptist took runner-up in the N.C. Christian Schools Association 1A title game, falling 67-62 to Winston-Salem’s Woodland Baptist Christian.

In the 2A girls third-place game, Wilson Christian defeated Lexington’s Union Grove Christian 48-35.