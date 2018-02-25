Greenfield's Coby White (0) dribbles the basketball down the sideline past Trinity Christian School's Au'diese Toney (14). The Neuse Christian Academy Lions and Northwood Temple Academy Eagles girls and Greenfield Knights and Trinity Christian School Crusaders boys played at Forsyth Country Day School in the NCISAA Class 1A Final basketball tournament championships on Feb. 24, 2018.
Greenfield's Coby White (0) dribbles the basketball down the sideline past Trinity Christian School's Au'diese Toney (14). The Neuse Christian Academy Lions and Northwood Temple Academy Eagles girls and Greenfield Knights and Trinity Christian School Crusaders boys played at Forsyth Country Day School in the NCISAA Class 1A Final basketball tournament championships on Feb. 24, 2018. Carl Copeland newobserver.com
Greenfield's Coby White (0) dribbles the basketball down the sideline past Trinity Christian School's Au'diese Toney (14). The Neuse Christian Academy Lions and Northwood Temple Academy Eagles girls and Greenfield Knights and Trinity Christian School Crusaders boys played at Forsyth Country Day School in the NCISAA Class 1A Final basketball tournament championships on Feb. 24, 2018. Carl Copeland newobserver.com

High School Sports

Greenfield boys, Neuse Christian girls fall in NCISAA 1A basketball championships

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 25, 2018 02:03 AM

The last two area teams left standing in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association basketball playoffs both fell to Fayetteville schools in 1A title games held Saturday at Forsyth Country Day near Winston-Salem.

Neuse Christian, led by McDonald’s All-American Izabela Leite Nicoletti, fell 70-58 to Northwood Temple in the girls championship game. The Florida State recruit had 29 points, while teammate Mack Wilder had 19 and Izabel Varejao added eight.

It is the second year in a row that the Lions (22-5) finished runner-up to a team from Fayetteville, falling last season to Trinity Christian.

On the boys’ side, the state’s all-time leading scorer played his last game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Greenfield School fell 70-62 to Trinity Christian despite 25 points from McDonald’s All-American Coby White, a UNC recruit. The Knights led at halftime, 26-25. Bryson Baker added 11 points in the loss.

Trinity Christian got 18 points from Greg Gantt, 17 from Au’diese Toney and 16 from both K.J. Marshall and Duke recruit Joey Baker.

NCCSA championships

Durham’s Fellowship Baptist took runner-up in the N.C. Christian Schools Association 1A title game, falling 67-62 to Winston-Salem’s Woodland Baptist Christian.

In the 2A girls third-place game, Wilson Christian defeated Lexington’s Union Grove Christian 48-35.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Top 10 plays: Wakefield at South View girls basketball

View More Video