PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: baseball

The 2018 preseason PrepsNow area baseball rankings have the same 25 teams that ended the 2017 year, but most of them have moved around considerably.
Holly Springs, the 4A East runner-up, begins the year at No. 1 followed by Triangle 6 Conference teams Jordan and Green Hope. J.H. Rose is the highest-ranked 3A team in fourth.
School
Conf.
2017 rec
2017 rank
1. Holly Springs
SWAC
23-7
1
2. Jordan
Tri-6
20-6
8
3. Green Hope
Tri-6
16-9
18
4. J.H. Rose
ECC
23-4
3
5. Fuquay-Varina
SWAC
19-8
7
6. Northwood
Big 8
22-5
4
7. South Granville
NCC
25-5
2
8. Pinecrest
SAC-9
21-7
9
9. Cardinal Gibbons
Cap-7
19-5
10
10. Middle Creek
SWAC
19-7
13
11. Leesville Road
Cap-7
17-9
14
12. Heritage
NAC-6
20-6
5
13. Garner
SWAC
18-8
20
14. C.B. Aycock
ECC
19-7
16
15. South Central
ECC
17-8
17
16. Corinth Holders
NAC-6
19-5
15
17. Rocky Mount
Big East
17-7
19
18. Hunt
Big East
17-9
21
19. Rosewood
Carolina 1A
23-6
11
20. North Johnston
EPC
21-4
12
21. Faith Christian Rocky Mount
Coastal Ind.
24-1
6
22. Orange
Big 8
14-13
23
23. Voyager Academy
NCAC
17-6
22
24. South Johnston
GNRC
16-9
25
25. Southern Lee
Tri-County 6
22-7
24
Comments