Holly Springs' Ethan Miles (11) is congratulated on his home run by Matt Willadsen (9) and Brandon George (2) during the baseball game against Apex, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs' Ethan Miles (11) is congratulated on his home run by Matt Willadsen (9) and Brandon George (2) during the baseball game against Apex, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0. Christine Adamczyk newsobserver.com
Holly Springs' Ethan Miles (11) is congratulated on his home run by Matt Willadsen (9) and Brandon George (2) during the baseball game against Apex, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0. Christine Adamczyk newsobserver.com

High School Sports

PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: baseball

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 28, 2018 01:49 PM

The 2018 preseason PrepsNow area baseball rankings have the same 25 teams that ended the 2017 year, but most of them have moved around considerably.

Holly Springs, the 4A East runner-up, begins the year at No. 1 followed by Triangle 6 Conference teams Jordan and Green Hope. J.H. Rose is the highest-ranked 3A team in fourth.

School

Conf.

2017 rec

2017 rank

1. Holly Springs

SWAC

23-7

1

2. Jordan

Tri-6

20-6

8

3. Green Hope

Tri-6

16-9

18

4. J.H. Rose

ECC

23-4

3

5. Fuquay-Varina

SWAC

19-8

7

6. Northwood

Big 8

22-5

4

7. South Granville

NCC

25-5

2

8. Pinecrest

SAC-9

21-7

9

9. Cardinal Gibbons

Cap-7

19-5

10

10. Middle Creek

SWAC

19-7

13

11. Leesville Road

Cap-7

17-9

14

12. Heritage

NAC-6

20-6

5

13. Garner

SWAC

18-8

20

14. C.B. Aycock

ECC

19-7

16

15. South Central

ECC

17-8

17

16. Corinth Holders

NAC-6

19-5

15

17. Rocky Mount

Big East

17-7

19

18. Hunt

Big East

17-9

21

19. Rosewood

Carolina 1A

23-6

11

20. North Johnston

EPC

21-4

12

21. Faith Christian Rocky Mount

Coastal Ind.

24-1

6

22. Orange

Big 8

14-13

23

23. Voyager Academy

NCAC

17-6

22

24. South Johnston

GNRC

16-9

25

25. Southern Lee

Tri-County 6

22-7

24

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Top 10 plays: Leesville Road at Garner boys basketball

View More Video