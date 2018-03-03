Stories, scores and updates from the East regional finals of the high school basketball playoffs

The eight N.C. High School Athletic Association East regional high school basketball finals are Saturday at Fayetteville State and East Carolina.
4A BOYS
No. 3 Heritage will play No. 4 South Central at 2 p.m. at East Carolina.
4A GIRLS
No. 1 Southeast Raleigh will play No. 3 Laney at 6 p.m. at Fayetteville State.
3A BOYS
Make it 58 wins and counting for top-seeded Northside High out of Jacksonville.
The Monarchs, which won the 2A state title last year, defeated reigning East champ No. 3 Eastern Guilford 73-71 despite 62.9 percent shooting from the Wildcats (27-2) and 39 points from Montez Venable.
Kenny Dye led Northside (28-0) with 23 points. The Monarchs will play either Cox Mill or Ben L. Smith in the final.
3A GIRLS
No. 1 Jacksonville will play No. 10 Havelock at 4 p.m. at East Carolina.
2A BOYS
No. 2 Clinton will play No. 9 Greene Central at 6 p.m. at East Carolina.
2A GIRLS
Third-seeded North Pitt (25-5) knocked off No. 1 Kinston (28-2) by a 71-51 score, to win the 2A East final for the second time in three years. North Pitt won the 2016 state title, led by then-MVP and now-senior Nyjanique Langley. Fellow senior Casandra Watson was also part of that championship team.
Langley had 41 points, 21 coming in the fourth quarter, to lead all scorers on Saturday.
North Pitt will take on fellow 3-seed North Wilkes in the title game next Saturday at the Dean Smith Center, the same site as the Panthers’ 2016 title over East Davidson.
1A BOYS
No. 1 Rocky Mount Prep will play No. 3 Pamlico County at 4 p.m. at Fayetteville State.
1A GIRLS
No. 1 Pamlico County will play No. 10 Weldon at 2 p.m. at Fayetteville State.
